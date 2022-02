Bad weather reduces entries at Markethill

Total entry of 230 store cattle sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £266 per 100 kilos for 498k at £1325 from a Dromore farmer followed by £258 for 436k at £1125 from an Ardglass farmer. The same owner received £253 for 410k at £1035. This producer sold 14 cattle to average 417k at £976 each £234 per 100 kilos. Good quality forward bullocks sold from £210 to £233 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1475 from a Dromore farmer. The same owner received £230 for 588k at £1355. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £170 to £195 for 566k at £1105 from a Tandragee farmer. Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £220 to £253 for 610k at £1545 from a Dungannon producer followed by £248 for 550 at £1375 from a Ballywalter farmer. Angus heifers sold up to £247 for 550k at £1365 from a Dromore producer. An Ardglass producer sold 9 heifers to average 549k £1313 each £239 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £220 to £265 for 440k at £1165 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £250 for 402k at £1005. An Armagh producer received £247 for 500k at £1235.