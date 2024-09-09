Lot 302, Cleenagh Ezra, won his shearling ram class, before being chosen as Male Champion and Overall Champion by judge Angus Brisbane.

Coming from quality bloodlines, his dam Cleenagh Cat 9 Tails is a daughter of Clennagh Bodybuilder.

He is sired by Duhonw Ding Dong, a joint 8,000 guineas purchase for the flock with Michael Davis.

Russell Millen and Seamus Killen of Knockmult Flock, Coleraine, had a successful show and sale securing Reserve Champion, Female Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Reserve Male Champion, as well as top price.

Lot 333, Knockmult Feather, was the judge’s choice in the ewe lamb class and went on to win Female Champion and Overall Reserve Champion.

She is sired by Duhonw who has bred ewe lambs to 7,500 guineas and ram lambs to 5,100 guineas, and she is out of a stylish import ewe, Knockmult.

Killen and Millen topped the sale with their Reserve Female Champion, Lot 332, Knockmult Fatmia.

Selling for 1,200 guineas she is away to Cyril Dougherty, North Yorkshire. The ewe lamb is sired by the Royal Welsh 2023 Champion, Riverside Delboy and is out of Sunnybank Colourful.

From winning bloodlines, she is also half-sister to the 2024 Balmoral Show Badger Face Texel Champion. Knockmult Flock’s Reserve Male Champion, Lot 307 SUB Knockmult Fletcher ET, is a full sibling of the Reserve Champion, Lot 333.

Another notable win in the Badger Face Texel show was A and J Carson coming first in the Shearling Ewe class with Lot 323, Little Whisker Emu.

Judge, Angus Brisbane, commented: “There was a nice show of Badger Face Texels at Dungannon. I was impressed by the Champion, he was a shearling ram that was well covered, standing true and correct to the breed characteristics.

“It was an enjoyable trip and I would like to thank the Society for asking me to judge.”

The next Badger Face Texel Sheep Society event is the society show and sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August 2024.

Badger Face Texel Dungannon Show Results:

Judge: Angus Brisbane, Auchmantle Flock

Shearling Ram:

1st Lot 302, C. Richardson;

2nd Lot 305, A. McCutcheon & S. Ritson;

3rd Lot 301, A&J Carson.

Ram Lamb:

1st Lot 307, R. Millen & S. Killen SUB;

2nd Lot 320, A. McCutcheon & S. Ritson;

3rd Lot321, A. McCutcheon & S. Ritson.

Shearling Ewe:

1st Lot 323, A&J Carson;

2nd Lo t325, A. McCutcheon & S. Ritson;

3rd Lot 322, A. McCutcheon & S. Ritson.

Ewe Lamb:

1st Lot 333, R. Millen & S. Killen;

2nd Lot 332, R. Millen & S. Killen;

3rd Lot 335, J.Richardson.

Male Champion

Lot 302, C. Richardson.

Reserve Male Champion:

Lot 307, R. Millen & S. Killen

Female Champion

Lot 333, R. Millen & S. Killen.

Reserve Female Champion:

Lot 332 R. Millen & S. Killen.

Champion:

Lot 302, Shearling Ram, Cleenagh Ezra, Clive Richardson.

Reserve Champion:

Lot 333, Ewe Lamb, Knockmult Feather, R.Millen & S. Killen.

Badger Face Texels Dungannon Show and Export Sale Overall Champion, Clive Richardson's shearling ram, Cleenagh Ezra.

Badger Face Texels Dungannon Show and Export Sale Lot 332 from Russell Millen & Seamus Killen was Reserve Female Champion.

Badger Face Texels Dungannon Show and Export Sale Angus Brisbane from Auchmantle Flock was the Badger Face Texels judge.