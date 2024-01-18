IT was definitely a case of all roads leading to the Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday for the first leg of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League.

This very popular series, run by Eventing Ireland’s Northern Region in association with the MEC, got underway at the weekend with a very generous £1,000 prize fund from the faithful long time sponsors, Baileys Horse Feeds, with Judy Maxwell very much in evidence at the venue.

It was a cold day but the weather gods prevailed and the sun shone for a large part of the day for the 400 plus competitors who travelled from all over Ireland for this inaugural training show.

It really was an amazing spectacle to see the five arenas in operation – three for dressage, one show jumping with two courses at all times and one cross country with four full courses for the entire day.

Zara Reid riding Greylands Diamond Girl, winners of the Intro B Dressage. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Huge entries in the Intro dressage meant a class division into two sections.

Topping the leader board in the ‘A’ section, judged by FEI International Eventing Judge, David Lee, was seasoned eventer, Kaiti McCann with Boyher Cookies n Creme, a 15-year-old skewbald mare, owned by her father, Marti. Slotting in, just one penalty point behind, was 17-year-old Carrickfergus A level student, Ben Foster, riding Eileen Carlin’s Brilla Estrillita , a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare by Orestus who was making her first foray between the ‘white boards’ although she has excelled in working hunter competitions under saddle with her owner.

The Intro ‘B’ section saw Zara Reid rise to the fore on Greylands Diamond Girl with a score of 77.5 % awarded by FEI Level 4 Eventing Judge, Vanda Stewart in a class of 37. This combination won the Northern Region 2023 Award for EI 80 class and, clearly, are aiming for further success in 2024.

The runner-up spot went to Pauline Blair riding Charley Brown, a 19-year-old bay mare owned by Anna Hamilton. This partnership enjoyed a very successful eventing season last year which included a win at Hazeldene.

Denis Currie riding Arodstown Aramis, winners of the Novice Dressage. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Lucinda Webb-Graham reserved her top mark of 76% in the Pre Novice section for Alex Houston riding My Atlantic Encore, AKA ‘Dinky’ who is a seven-year-old homebred mare by Centrestage out of the thoroughbred mare, Lady Coroner. Although she was late getting broken, Alex is confident that this mare will catch up with her age group and plans to ‘hit the ground running’ once the eventing season gets underway.

Second place of the 28 starters went to ‘A’ level student, Felicity McConnell and Easy Pleased, a six-year-old ex-racehorse with one race to his credit at Tattersalls. However, he has already shown his adaptability off the track, having won the the ex-racehorse class at Balmoral in two successive years.

It was a case of déjà vu in the Novice class where Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis topped the leader board with a David Lee awarded mark of 78.3%. Denis who was crowned Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Champion two years ago has certainly got off to a good start this year with his Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan gelding. Alex Byrne took second place with Major Cross, her mother’s nine-year-old Thoroughbred gelding by Insatiable. The Intermediate class, judged by Vanda Stewart had just five starters. Best of those was medal winning, Tom Rowlatt-McCormick with R Ballerina, a nine-year-old mare owned and bred by Jonny and Clare Steele and with whom Tom has enjoyed great success including a win in the in the CCI*S Intro at Ballindennisk International last April.

The show jumping arena was also busy all day with the general consensus that a great education had been gained as horses and ponies experienced a superb selection of coloured poles and fillers.

Lucy Johnston riding Dolce, winners of the Intermediate Dressage. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

The cross country arena was filled with a fabulous selection of fences, including a water complex, all of which gave competitors and their horses plenty to think about and provided a very valuable schooling opportunity at this early stage of the year.

Sincere thanks to the large team of helpers across all three disciplines who braved the cold to ensure that the day ran seamlessly and, of course, most sincere thanks to Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds for the very generous sponsorship.

The Flexi Eventing continues every Saturday until 24 February with points being awarded for performance and attendance up until the previous week (17 February) with a special prize for the highest placed Riding Club and Pony Club member.

In addition, Area 17 of the Pony Club will be awarding prizes for the top six members who accrue most dressage points in the course of the League. These results will be used as part of the criteria for selecting a team to represent Area 17 at Royal Windsor Horse Show. The prizegiving will take at The Meadows on 24 February (non qualifying day) at the completion of competition.

Alex O’Hare riding Jerona HBC, clear in the 1.10m Showjumping. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

This is open to absolutely everyone and, as the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines. Dressage enquiries to Dora on 07876758979 or [email protected].

Enquiries re show jumping and cross country should be directed to MEC on 02838322417.

Full Results

Dressage

Intro ‘A’ – Judge: David Lee

Katie M’Cann, Cookie;

Lisa Mitchell riding Liadan Gal, clear in the 80cm Cross Country. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Ben Foster, Esther;

Roisin Cathcart, Genie;

Kristen Kleinman, Guest;

Michelle McConnell, Inisbri Dawn Chorus;

Freya Kennedy, Sunny.

Intro ‘B’ – Judge: Vanda Stewart

Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

Pauline Blair, Bracken;

Marina Stewart, Troy;

Maria Pearson, Dolce Vita;

Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah;

Nikki Hall, MJI Scarlett Rose.

Pre Novice – Judge: Lucinda Webb-Graham

Alex Houston, Dinky;

Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased;

Freya Kennedy, Anna;

Christina Turley, Bob;

Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold;

Sarah Sproule, Lily.

Novice – Judge: David Lee

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Alex Byrne, Major Cross;

3= Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach & Katie McKee, Murray;

Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

Claire Ireland, Goin For Gold.

Intermediate – Judge: Vanda Stewart

Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, Ballerina;

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Lucy Johnston, Dolce;

Nichola Wray, Dylon;

Emma Hobson, Rolando;

Showjumping (double clear)

70cms

Anna Poots, Maggie; Poppy McIlduff, Highburren Cameron; Rosie Strain, Angel; Megan Mullen, Millparks Eoin; Brook Morrow, Sid; Edna Lyness, Thunder; Gordon Ireland, Molly’s Prince; Holly Carville, Roxy; Molly Reid, Little Me; Michael Bogues, Horse; Adam Bogues, Horse; Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey.

80cms

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Jessica Doak, Stan; Pauline Blair, Charley Brown; Grace McIlroy, Ace; Catherine O’Hanlon, Thomas; Ella Rose Sands, Rosie; Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; Robyn Rice, My Isabella; Julie Donaghy Simpson, Ballylisk Midnight Lad; Caitlin McFarland, Technicolour Dream; Cheryl Smyth, Phoenix; Brianna McGuigan, Amber; Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave; Colleen Moffett, Paw Prince; Erica Ingram, Goldengrove Royal Wedding; Barbara Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz; Nicci Hall, MJI Scarlett Rose; Holly Carville, Roxy; Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler; Donna Barren, Barney; Sharon Kelly, Murphy; Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob; Rachel Moore, Coloured; Brooke Rafferty, Emily; Roney April; Rory McBride, Oscar.

90cms

Emma Thompson, Mauras Way; Lara Kelly, Enrosewood Diamond Girl; Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamchaser; Malachy Casement, Sweet Disposition; Aimee-Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince; Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl; Freya Kennedy, Sunny; Cheryl Smyth, Flora Dora; Poppy Duff, Kiltiernan Pride; Ellie Hughes, Bart; Kerry McTeggart, Cassai RG; Rebecca McAdam, Heidi; Hazel English, Annie; Abbie Harkness, Melody.

1m

Jackson Laing, Max; Maya Constable, Duncarbery Cascade; Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold; Luke Campbell, Frank; Katie McKee, Noah; Aine Clancey, Bowes Elevator; Robyn McFadden, Zephyr; Susan Cummiskey, Abby Cumiskey; Lucia McNamee, Kiki; Jenny McCurry, Kate by Echo; Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising; Alex O’Hare, George; Anna McErlean, Tango; Janie Cairns, Stevie; Katie Scott, Lily; Sadie McMahon, Creevagh Hilfiger; Brooke Rafferty, Rocky; Lauren McGlennon, Leo; Luke Campbell, Five.

1.10m

Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat; Erin McCrea, Rubane Candy; Jenny Mccurry, Kate by Echo; Janie Cairns, Pixie; Jackson Laing, GS Temptation; Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach; Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC; John McEvoy, Louie; Hannah Burns, Beach Boy; Sarah Sproule, Lily.

1.20m

Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms

Avril Mackeral, Sheeba; Molly Reid, Little Me; Ella Rose Sands, Rosie; Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey; Jill, Izzy.

80cms

Barbara Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz; Nicky Corr, Molly; Lindsay McMullan, Lady; Ellen Irwin, Malin Belle; Grace McIlroy, Ace; Louise Reid, Norris; Adam Bogues, Stormzy; Megan Stewart, Murphy; Ellie Bingham, Drumree Willow; Karen Connelly, Herbie; Robyn Rice, My Isabella; Holly Rice, Supreme Dream; Kate Russell, Toffee Boy; Kerry McTeggart, Fancy Pants; Nicky Corr, Dino; Sarah Cowan, Lady Remarque; Erica Ingram, Kate; Colleen Moffett, Paw Prince; Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; Oonagh MacOscar, Alf; Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave; Lisa Talbot.

90cms

Olivia Johns, Lagans Peter; Amie Ross, Lola; Claire Smith, Tilly; Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased; Hannah Moore, Big Ben; Sophie Bonnar, Riverfield Kanna Fanta, Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy; Katie Annett, Illane Duke; Tilley Tumilty, Wee Fella; Cassie Huddleson, Lisnamuck Ab Fab; Carys Black, Glencairns Little Monkey; Cayleigh Erwin, Island Beauty Seventh; Ian McCluggage, Lir; Poppy Duff, Kiltiernan Pride; Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl; Alice Salters, Libby; Christina Turley, Bob.

1m