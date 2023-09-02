Ballinrees Charity Tractor Run
It will commence from Ballinrees Orange Hall at 11am, with registration from 10am.
Vintage and modern tractors are very welcome and the cost is £15 per tractor with free burgers for the drivers.
Money raised this year will be shared between the Prostate Cancer charity and society funds.
The public is encouraged to show support by coming along for a BBQ lunch beginning at noon.
A picturesque route is planned taking in Ballinrees Lane, Ballystrone Road, Windyhill Road, Blakes Road, Gorticavan Road to Sconce Road right to the top of the mountain at Windyhill Road, once the renowned “Murder Hole Road”, and back to the starting point.
The chosen route gives breathtaking views right to the North Coast, taking in Portstewart and Castlerock, with the final mile giving a panoramic view to the left again of the North Coast and Atlantic Ocean, and to the right the wide expanse of the Antrim hills.
The run has now been firmly placed on the calendar as an annual event and, as evidenced by the support from the past, the organisers look forward to a large number of tractors and supporters to enhance the chosen charities again this year.