BALLYBLACK Presbyterian Church were delighted to have such a good attendance at their annual Seedtime and Ploughman’s Service on Sunday, March 17.

​The Kirk Session was delighted that the Donaghadee Male Voice Choir were able to lead the praise on the evening.

Dr George Beale was the organist for the service.

The Guest Speaker was David Brown, President of the Ulster Farmers Union. David gave a very informative and thought-provoking address on the current challenges faced by the farming community and his vision for the way ahead amid uncertain times for the industry.

The service was conducted by Reverend Andras Gilicze who admitted that he had very little knowledge of the day-to-day work of the faming community. In his sermon he compared the cultivation and growing of the crops to the way in which our Christian faith develops.

The lessons were read by Margaret Broome, Federation Chairman of the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland, and Stuart Mills, President of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster.

The very generous offering on the night was £1,280 which will be split between the Ulster Farmers Union President’s Charity, Marie Curie, and Chest Heart and Stroke.

Those lifting the offering were representatives of the wider farming community in County Down.

Supper was served in the hall following the service and the choir concluded the very enjoyable evening by singing a couple of additional pieces

1 . IMG-20240318-WA0002.jpg From left to right Graeme Warden (collector), David McCracken (Clerk of Session), David Brown UFU President, Mrs Mary Brown, Rev Andras Gilicze, Mrs Margaret Broome FWINI Federation Chairman, Leslie Broome holding Alana Mills, Dr George Beale, Mrs Sarah Mills, Andrew Gill (Collector), Stuart Mills YFCU President, Gordon Annett (Collector), Rebecca McBratney & Rebecca McCormick (Newtownards YFCU collectors) and Alex Warden (former Clerk of Session). Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG-20240318-WA0001.jpg From left: David Brown UFU President, Mrs Margaret Broome FWINI Federation Chairman & Stuart Mills YFCU President. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . IMG-20240317-WA0010.jpg Mrs Margaret Broome (FWINI Federation Chairman), Mrs Christine Rankin (FWINI Ards Peninsula Area Executive Member) with some of the WI members who attended the service from Ballywalter, Ballygrainey, Gleno, Straid, Killinchy and Ballyblack. Photo: freelance Photo Sales