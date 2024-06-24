Ballycastle’s Shared Education Campus project officially launched by Education Minister
The much-anticipated project, which is at the forefront of innovation in the post-primary education sector in Northern Ireland, has received funding of £3.8 million from council.
Mr McQuillan said: “I am delighted that this project has overcome all the challenges of recent years and that we will now see the long-awaited new school buildings rise from the ground.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It is our hope that the young people of Ballycastle and the wider community will use and enjoy the new campus and particularly use the sports facilities.
“Council is delighted to have played a part in helping make this dream become a reality and I look forward to seeing this fantastic new facility completed in the near future.”
The shared campus will service both Ballycastle and the wider catchment areas encompassing Cross & Passion College and Ballycastle High School and will bring young people from all backgrounds together through council investment, offering state of the art sports facilities and community programming.
Council’s Director of Leisure and Development Pat Mulvenna commented: “This recent investment in Ballycastle sits alongside a range of council supported new projects in the town, including this new Shared Education Campus and community sports facilities at a cost of £3.8m, a new swimming pool and leisure centre at Quay Road at a cost of around £15m. A public realm project in the Diamond area at £1.8m, a refurbishment project at Ballycastle Museum at a cost of around £1.9m; and a potential new parking hub at the Sheskburn House site as part of the Growth Deal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.