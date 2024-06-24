Ballycastle’s Shared Education Campus project officially launched by Education Minister

Education Minister Paul Givan cutting the sod alongside Mayor Ciarán McQuillan with pupils Hannah McKeeman from Ballycastle High School and Turlough Macgiolladhuinn from Cross and Passion College.

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan joined Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciarán McQuillan, council staff, partner agencies and school representatives for the official sod cutting of Ballycastle’s new Shared Education Campus.

The much-anticipated project, which is at the forefront of innovation in the post-primary education sector in Northern Ireland, has received funding of £3.8 million from council.

Mr McQuillan said: “I am delighted that this project has overcome all the challenges of recent years and that we will now see the long-awaited new school buildings rise from the ground.

“It is our hope that the young people of Ballycastle and the wider community will use and enjoy the new campus and particularly use the sports facilities.

“Council is delighted to have played a part in helping make this dream become a reality and I look forward to seeing this fantastic new facility completed in the near future.”

The shared campus will service both Ballycastle and the wider catchment areas encompassing Cross & Passion College and Ballycastle High School and will bring young people from all backgrounds together through council investment, offering state of the art sports facilities and community programming.