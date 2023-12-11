Ballyclare and District hold joint presentation night with Doagh and District H.P.S.
Mr William McClelland, chairman of Doagh and District H.P.S., got the evening underway by welcoming everyone to the annual prizegiving, thanking all those who helped to make it possible and offering his congratulations to all who had success in the 2023 season.
William then introduced the distinguished guests for the evening, Mr John and Andrea Wilson, and Mrs Rosie Watters.
The meal was enjoyed by all with thanks to McConnell’s.
William then got the presentation of awards underway, with Mr John Wilson presenting Doagh and District’s prizes and Mrs Rosie Watters presenting Ballyclare and District’s prizes.
Ballyclare & District H.P.S. winners
Trophy winners
A&T Agnew had a super year with numerous wins and picked up 10 different awards for their efforts: J. Robinson Cup – Most Points Obtained; McCrea Shield – Inland Y.B. Derby; Sharples Cup – Longest Y.B. Race; L. Houston Cup – R/Up Inland Averages; Cameron Trophy – Average All Tullamore Races; T. Boyd Cup – Most Points Selected Races; Comrades Social Cup – Average Talbenny & Rosscarbery Y.B; Magill Cup – Talbenny Y.B. National; Horner Cup – Lowest Winning Velocity; Montgomery Cup – Average O.B. Talbennys.
Second highest prize winners where Higginson and Fasciolo. They won eight pieces of silverware in a successful year for the duo: McKeown Cup – Roscrea O.B. & Y.B. Races; Comrades Supporters Cup – Average Fermoy O.B. & Y.B.; Dodds Cup – O.B. Inland National; J. Hill Trophy – O.B. Inland Average; J. Blair Cup – Penzance; Greer Cup – Penzance Classic; A. Agnew Trophy – Best Open Position N.I.P.A.; W.A. Turkington Cup- Best Vel Doagh & Ballyclare Penzance; A.Thompson Picked up 2 trophies in 2023; R. Hayes Cup- Yearling National & Penzance Y.B. National; C&L Woodside picked up the Banford Shield for Bude and A. Agnew Trophy for Best Open Position N.I.P.A.
W.R Moore Won the Vint Cup best Y.B. Averages.
J. Mairs Trophy for Kings Cup local winner went to R. Duddy .
Old Bird race results
Tullamore – A&T Agnew – 2nd Section
Higginson & Fasciolo 43rd, 48th & 49th Section
1st Roscrea – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Club
2nd Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 38th Section
1st Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 8th & 9th Section.
W. Moore & Son – 39th Section
2nd Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 7th, 17th, 23rd & 26th Section
A&T Agnew – 28th & 30th Section
Skibbereen National – Higginson & Fasciolo – 6th Section, 23rd Open , 33rd Section, 110th Open
A&T Agnew – 34th Section, 113th Open, 35th Section, 114th Open
G&R Lawrie – 39th Section, 123rd Open
1st Talbenny – W. Moore & Son – 18th Section, 183rd Open
R. Webster – 19th Section, 194th Open
2nd Talbenny – A&T Agnew – 7th Section
Fermoy 5B – 9th Section, 52nd Open
Bude – C&L Woodside – 3rd Section, 5th Open
G&R Lawrie – 12th Section, 89th Open
A&T Agnew – 14th Section
Penzance – Higginson & Fasciolo
Penzance Classic – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Section, 5th Open
A.Thompson – 8th Section, 52nd Open
Young Bird race results
1st Kilbeggan – A&T Agnew - 1st Club
2nd Kilbeggan – A&T Agnew – 1st Section. 17th Open, 11th Section, 73rd Open
Tullamore – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Club
1st Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 7th & 8th Section
Higginson & Fasciolo – 15th Section
2nd Roscrea – J&R Blair – 13th Section, 63rd Open
Higginson & Fasciolo – 36th Section
1st Fermoy – W. Moore & Son – 36th Setion
Dale National – A&T Agnew – 1st Section, 60th Open, 3rd Section, 105th Open
Higginson & Fasciolo – 13th Section
3rd Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 1st Club
2nd Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 17th Section
Fermoy National – A&T Agnew – 4th Section, 42nd Open
Skibbereen National – A&T Agnew – 10th Section, 77th Open
W. Moore & Son – 11th Section, 79th Open
I.N.F.C. race results
Skibbereen O.B. National – Higginson & Fasciolo – 8th N.S, 8th Open
A&T Agnew – 18th N.S, 21st Open, 24th N.S, 27th Open
G&R Lawrie – 60th N.S, 67th Open
Penzance Yearling National – A. Thompson – 16th N.S, 27th Open
J&R Blair – 33rd N,S, 51st Open
Kings Cup – R. Duddy – 32nd N.S, 39th Open, 41st N.S, 50th Open
A.Thompson – 66th N.S, 86th Open, 70th N.S, 90th Open
C&L Woodside – 78th N.S, 98th Open
Friendship National – A. Thompson – 24th N,S, 27th Open, 26th N.S, 30th Open, 51st N.S, 57th Open
C&L Woodside – 63rd N.S, 70th Open
R. Duddy – 79th N.S, 88th Open, 80th N.S, 89th Open
Penzance Y.B. National – A&T Agnew – 22nd N.S, 23rd Open, 59th N.S, 66th Open
A.Thompson – 51st N.S, 57th Open, 54th N.S, 60th Open
Doagh & District H.P.S. Full List of Award Winners 2023
Trophy winners
Top prize winners in Doagh and District were A&N Lewis having a tremendous season totalling up a tally of seven club wins.
The lads picked up a total of 14 pieces of silverware: McCalmont Shield; Colin Agnew Cup; N. Lohan Memorial Shield; S. Lormer Memorial Shield; N. Rea Cup; A. Bridges Memorial Cup; W. Brown Cup; S. Robinson Cup; C&D Smyth Irish Champion; Suitters Trophy; Pattison Shield; T. Lormer Memorial Cup; J. Kurbid Memorial Shield; M. Christie Memorial Shield.
J&R Scott had a great season collecting three first clubs in the 2023 Season. They were winners of the T. Wilson Memorial Cup and the J. Wilson Cup.
The husband and wife partnership of Mr and Mrs McNeilly took home five trophies from the presentation: the Crone Shield; Montgomery & Todd Rosebowl; D.B. Mairs Trophy; A. W. Brennan Trophy and J. Montgomery Cup, accompanied by three club wins across the 2023 season.
W. Cowan took top spot from Bude in Doagh and District and won the Bell Trophy; McGrugan & Luke Trophy; B. Craig Cup; W. Hutchins and McCadam Memorial Cup.
D&S Suitters and Sons were third in the top prize lists for the season with two club wins and were also winners of four trophies: J. McCrugan Memorial Cup; J. McCrugan Cup; Ashe Trophy and R. Stanley Memorial Cup.
B&M Gilmore were winners of the McManus Class Trophy on the night.
D&R Turkington picked up the J. Gardener Cup and J. Stewart and Son won the Novice Cup.
Old Bird race results:
Tullamore – A&N Lewis
1st Roscrea – J&R Scott
2nd Roscrea – D&R Turkington
1st Fermoy – D&R Turkington – 1st Section C
2nd Fermoy – A&N Lewis
Skibbereen National – Mr Mrs McNeilly
1st Talbenny – Mr Mrs McNeilly
2nd Talbenny – A&N Lewis
Bude – W. Cowan
Penzance – Mr Mrs McNeilly
Young Bird race results:
1st Kilbeggan – A&N Lewis
2nd Kilbeggan – J&R Scott
Tullamore – A&N Lewis
1st Roscrea – Wilson & McCullough
2nd Roscrea – D&S Suitters & Sons
1st Fermoy – A&N Lewis
2nd Fermoy – J&R Scott
2023 performances:
J&L McClean – 74th Section, 297th Open Roscrea, 25th Section, 91st Open Roscrea
D&R Turkington – 1st Section, 74th Open Fermoy, 70th N. Section, 80th Open I.N.F.C. Skibbereen
Wilson & McCullough – 18th Section, 118th Open Roscrea, 71st Section, 224th Open Roscrea
D&S Suitters & Sons – 4th Section, 15th Open Dale Y.B. National, 2nd Section, 100th Open Talbenny, 14th Section, 153rd Open Talbenny
W. Cowan – 6th Section, 35th Open Bude
B&M Gilmore – 37th N. Section, 45th Open Kings Cup, 45th N. Section, 49th Open Friendship National
A&N Lewis – 13th, 15th, 36th N. Section Skibbereen Y.B. National, 4th, 9th, 10th Section, 122nd, 192nd, 195th Dale Y.B. Dale National, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 31st, 33rd, 84th, 104th, 119th, 167th, N.I.P.A. 117th N. Section, 151st Open I.N.F.C. Yearling National, 134th, 145th N. Section 154th, 172nd Open – Y.B. National Penzance. 49th N. Section, 59th Open Kings Cup – Winning ‘Merit Award for Twice in Kings Cup’
After the awards presentation ended there was a raffle with some good prizes. The evening finished off with some live music.
Well done to all who helped organise the event with a great success and thanks to McConnell’s for hosting the great night. Everyone had a brilliant night celebrating every member success. Congratulations to all the many prize winners.
Wishing all the members of Doagh and Ballyclare the very best of health and enjoyable racing in 2024.