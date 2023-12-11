Ballyclare and District hold joint presentation night with Doagh and District H.P.S.

​Ballyclare and District, along with Doagh and District H.P.S., held their joint annual Dinner and Prizegiving recently.

Mr William McClelland, chairman of Doagh and District H.P.S., got the evening underway by welcoming everyone to the annual prizegiving, thanking all those who helped to make it possible and offering his congratulations to all who had success in the 2023 season.

William then introduced the distinguished guests for the evening, Mr John and Andrea Wilson, and Mrs Rosie Watters.

The meal was enjoyed by all with thanks to McConnell’s.

A&N Lewis, highest prize winners in Doagh & District. (Pic supplied by Jordan Hughes)

William then got the presentation of awards underway, with Mr John Wilson presenting Doagh and District’s prizes and Mrs Rosie Watters presenting Ballyclare and District’s prizes.

Ballyclare & District H.P.S. winners

Trophy winners

A&T Agnew had a super year with numerous wins and picked up 10 different awards for their efforts: J. Robinson Cup – Most Points Obtained; McCrea Shield – Inland Y.B. Derby; Sharples Cup – Longest Y.B. Race; L. Houston Cup – R/Up Inland Averages; Cameron Trophy – Average All Tullamore Races; T. Boyd Cup – Most Points Selected Races; Comrades Social Cup – Average Talbenny & Rosscarbery Y.B; Magill Cup – Talbenny Y.B. National; Horner Cup – Lowest Winning Velocity; Montgomery Cup – Average O.B. Talbennys.

Dessie Turkington on behalf of Mr & Mrs McNeilly Winners of 3x 1st & 5 Trophies in Doagh & District. (Pic supplied by Jordan Hughes)

Second highest prize winners where Higginson and Fasciolo. They won eight pieces of silverware in a successful year for the duo: McKeown Cup – Roscrea O.B. & Y.B. Races; Comrades Supporters Cup – Average Fermoy O.B. & Y.B.; Dodds Cup – O.B. Inland National; J. Hill Trophy – O.B. Inland Average; J. Blair Cup – Penzance; Greer Cup – Penzance Classic; A. Agnew Trophy – Best Open Position N.I.P.A.; W.A. Turkington Cup- Best Vel Doagh & Ballyclare Penzance; A.Thompson Picked up 2 trophies in 2023; R. Hayes Cup- Yearling National & Penzance Y.B. National; C&L Woodside picked up the Banford Shield for Bude and A. Agnew Trophy for Best Open Position N.I.P.A.

W.R Moore Won the Vint Cup best Y.B. Averages.

J. Mairs Trophy for Kings Cup local winner went to R. Duddy .

Old Bird race results

Wilson & McCullough Winners of 1st Roscrea Y.B. in Doagh & District. (Pic supplied by Jordan Hughes)

Tullamore – A&T Agnew – 2nd Section

Higginson & Fasciolo 43rd, 48th & 49th Section

1st Roscrea – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Club

2nd Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 38th Section

Andrea Wilson on behalf of J. Stewart & Son. (Pic supplied by Jordan Hughes)

1st Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 8th & 9th Section.

W. Moore & Son – 39th Section

2nd Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 7th, 17th, 23rd & 26th Section

A&T Agnew – 28th & 30th Section

Skibbereen National – Higginson & Fasciolo – 6th Section, 23rd Open , 33rd Section, 110th Open

A&T Agnew – 34th Section, 113th Open, 35th Section, 114th Open

Frances Suitters presenting the New David Suitters Memorial Cup with Assistant Secretary Norman Lewis. (Pic supplied by Jordan Hughes)

G&R Lawrie – 39th Section, 123rd Open

1st Talbenny – W. Moore & Son – 18th Section, 183rd Open

R. Webster – 19th Section, 194th Open

2nd Talbenny – A&T Agnew – 7th Section

Fermoy 5B – 9th Section, 52nd Open

Bude – C&L Woodside – 3rd Section, 5th Open

G&R Lawrie – 12th Section, 89th Open

A&T Agnew – 14th Section

Penzance – Higginson & Fasciolo

Penzance Classic – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Section, 5th Open

A.Thompson – 8th Section, 52nd Open

Young Bird race results

1st Kilbeggan – A&T Agnew - 1st Club

2nd Kilbeggan – A&T Agnew – 1st Section. 17th Open, 11th Section, 73rd Open

Tullamore – Higginson & Fasciolo – 1st Club

1st Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 7th & 8th Section

Higginson & Fasciolo – 15th Section

2nd Roscrea – J&R Blair – 13th Section, 63rd Open

Higginson & Fasciolo – 36th Section

1st Fermoy – W. Moore & Son – 36th Setion

Dale National – A&T Agnew – 1st Section, 60th Open, 3rd Section, 105th Open

Higginson & Fasciolo – 13th Section

3rd Roscrea – A&T Agnew – 1st Club

2nd Fermoy – Higginson & Fasciolo – 17th Section

Fermoy National – A&T Agnew – 4th Section, 42nd Open

Skibbereen National – A&T Agnew – 10th Section, 77th Open

W. Moore & Son – 11th Section, 79th Open

I.N.F.C. race results

Skibbereen O.B. National – Higginson & Fasciolo – 8th N.S, 8th Open

A&T Agnew – 18th N.S, 21st Open, 24th N.S, 27th Open

G&R Lawrie – 60th N.S, 67th Open

Penzance Yearling National – A. Thompson – 16th N.S, 27th Open

J&R Blair – 33rd N,S, 51st Open

Kings Cup – R. Duddy – 32nd N.S, 39th Open, 41st N.S, 50th Open

A.Thompson – 66th N.S, 86th Open, 70th N.S, 90th Open

C&L Woodside – 78th N.S, 98th Open

Friendship National – A. Thompson – 24th N,S, 27th Open, 26th N.S, 30th Open, 51st N.S, 57th Open

C&L Woodside – 63rd N.S, 70th Open

R. Duddy – 79th N.S, 88th Open, 80th N.S, 89th Open

Penzance Y.B. National – A&T Agnew – 22nd N.S, 23rd Open, 59th N.S, 66th Open

A.Thompson – 51st N.S, 57th Open, 54th N.S, 60th Open

Doagh & District H.P.S. Full List of Award Winners 2023

Trophy winners

Top prize winners in Doagh and District were A&N Lewis having a tremendous season totalling up a tally of seven club wins.

The lads picked up a total of 14 pieces of silverware: McCalmont Shield; Colin Agnew Cup; N. Lohan Memorial Shield; S. Lormer Memorial Shield; N. Rea Cup; A. Bridges Memorial Cup; W. Brown Cup; S. Robinson Cup; C&D Smyth Irish Champion; Suitters Trophy; Pattison Shield; T. Lormer Memorial Cup; J. Kurbid Memorial Shield; M. Christie Memorial Shield.

J&R Scott had a great season collecting three first clubs in the 2023 Season. They were winners of the T. Wilson Memorial Cup and the J. Wilson Cup.

The husband and wife partnership of Mr and Mrs McNeilly took home five trophies from the presentation: the Crone Shield; Montgomery & Todd Rosebowl; D.B. Mairs Trophy; A. W. Brennan Trophy and J. Montgomery Cup, accompanied by three club wins across the 2023 season.

W. Cowan took top spot from Bude in Doagh and District and won the Bell Trophy; McGrugan & Luke Trophy; B. Craig Cup; W. Hutchins and McCadam Memorial Cup.

D&S Suitters and Sons were third in the top prize lists for the season with two club wins and were also winners of four trophies: J. McCrugan Memorial Cup; J. McCrugan Cup; Ashe Trophy and R. Stanley Memorial Cup.

B&M Gilmore were winners of the McManus Class Trophy on the night.

D&R Turkington picked up the J. Gardener Cup and J. Stewart and Son won the Novice Cup.

Old Bird race results:

Tullamore – A&N Lewis

1st Roscrea – J&R Scott

2nd Roscrea – D&R Turkington

1st Fermoy – D&R Turkington – 1st Section C

2nd Fermoy – A&N Lewis

Skibbereen National – Mr Mrs McNeilly

1st Talbenny – Mr Mrs McNeilly

2nd Talbenny – A&N Lewis

Bude – W. Cowan

Penzance – Mr Mrs McNeilly

Young Bird race results:

1st Kilbeggan – A&N Lewis

2nd Kilbeggan – J&R Scott

Tullamore – A&N Lewis

1st Roscrea – Wilson & McCullough

2nd Roscrea – D&S Suitters & Sons

1st Fermoy – A&N Lewis

2nd Fermoy – J&R Scott

2023 performances:

J&L McClean – 74th Section, 297th Open Roscrea, 25th Section, 91st Open Roscrea

D&R Turkington – 1st Section, 74th Open Fermoy, 70th N. Section, 80th Open I.N.F.C. Skibbereen

Wilson & McCullough – 18th Section, 118th Open Roscrea, 71st Section, 224th Open Roscrea

D&S Suitters & Sons – 4th Section, 15th Open Dale Y.B. National, 2nd Section, 100th Open Talbenny, 14th Section, 153rd Open Talbenny

W. Cowan – 6th Section, 35th Open Bude

B&M Gilmore – 37th N. Section, 45th Open Kings Cup, 45th N. Section, 49th Open Friendship National

A&N Lewis – 13th, 15th, 36th N. Section Skibbereen Y.B. National, 4th, 9th, 10th Section, 122nd, 192nd, 195th Dale Y.B. Dale National, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 31st, 33rd, 84th, 104th, 119th, 167th, N.I.P.A. 117th N. Section, 151st Open I.N.F.C. Yearling National, 134th, 145th N. Section 154th, 172nd Open – Y.B. National Penzance. 49th N. Section, 59th Open Kings Cup – Winning ‘Merit Award for Twice in Kings Cup’

After the awards presentation ended there was a raffle with some good prizes. The evening finished off with some live music.

Well done to all who helped organise the event with a great success and thanks to McConnell’s for hosting the great night. Everyone had a brilliant night celebrating every member success. Congratulations to all the many prize winners.