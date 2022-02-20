Ballydown Presbyterian ‘Equipped’ Conference

‘If a Wicked Man’ is the title of John Lawson’s life story. But why would he describe himself like this?

John Lawson is a former violent criminal, biker gang member, bodyguard and enforcer for gangsters.

His life changed when he had a dramatic encounter in prison while serving five years for extortion.

John Lawson

Today he visits prisons all over the world to share the message that transformed his life.

In Ballydown Presbyterian Church, Banbridge at the ‘Equipped Conference’ visitors will hear from John Lawson how they can share the same message that changed him — how we can engage people in conversation about what really matters and how we present the truth of Christ that can transform even the worst of lives.

If you want to take time to be encouraged, to worship God, to grow in your faith and learn to share your faith, then book your free place at www.ballydown.net.

The date for your diary is Saturday, February 26, from 9.30am to 3.15pm.

If a Wicked Man