Ballyholland bird is the home first

Winner - 1st Open NIPA Roscrea.

The birds were liberated on Tuesday 10/08/21 at 10.30 am in a light west wind.

480 members sent 12,988 birds. Top bird on the day winning, 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect G (40/1,517) and 1st Open belongs to the top racing partnership of Sands & Rice. Their latest top performer, a lovely dark cheq, is bred from their multi award winning Jacobs Family. The Sire was twice 8th Open NIPA twice and, at stock, is the Sire of the winner of 2nd Open NIPA. The Dam was another top performer and was winner of 4th and 37th Open NIPA.

This is the first year they have been paired together. Congratulations Kevin and Declan on your latest top performance.

Sands & Rice - Ballyholland - 1st Open NIPA Roscrea.

The report is short to include more winners’ pictures.

On finishing I would like to thank all the fanciers and friends who contacted me after last week’s notes. Your encouraging comments, thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Section C Report:

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Wheatfield, 1st Sect C (82/1,985) and 38th Open is the top racing and multi award father/son partnership of J & D Braniff. Congratulations Joe & David on your latest top performance.

J & S Graham - Kingsmoss Winners - Roscrea

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Hills & Maze, 1st Sect D (48/1,333) and 28th Open is Lavery Bros. Their latest top performer is bred from stock obtained from John Greenaway, Bondhill and Lyons & Kennedy, Hills & Maze. Congratulations Billy on your recent top success.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Club Killyleagh Central, 1st Sect F (26/585) and 18th Open is Gordon Bros & Son. The brothers had a fantastic race winning 1st 17th Section – a top result. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

J & D Braniff - Wheatfield - 1st Sect C Roscrea.

Section G Report: See opening report

Gordon Bros - Killyleagh Central - 1st Sect F Roscrea.