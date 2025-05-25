Ballymena mart event

By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2025, 14:00 BST

​Ulster Farmers’ Union membership development officer Roberta Simmons and UFU marketing executive Ruth Morrow attended Ballymena mart’s big lunch event on Friday 9 May.

​The event, hosted by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust provided farmers with an opportunity to get lunch, blood pressure checks, haircuts, pharmacist advice and Rural Support information. During the event, the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland spoke with attendees to encourage farmers to look after their physical and mental wellbeing.

