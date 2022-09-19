Ballymena to host Charollais ram show and sale next week
The annual Charollais Sheep ram show and sale in Ballymena Market will this year take place on Tuesday 20th September - please note change of date.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:00 am
The judge for the pre-sale show is Mr Wesley Cousins from Omagh and will begin at 6.00pm, this is once again generously sponsored by Mason Animal Feeds.
Some 111 sheep are forward for the sale with 28 shearling rams and 83 ram lambs.
Signet recorded rams will be available from the Riverdale Flock of Norman McMordie and the Greenvale Flock of William Sherrard.
Sale commences at 7pm.
Live streaming and online bidding available with MartEye