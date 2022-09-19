News you can trust since 1963
Ballymena to host Charollais ram show and sale next week

The annual Charollais Sheep ram show and sale in Ballymena Market will this year take place on Tuesday 20th September - please note change of date.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:00 am

The judge for the pre-sale show is Mr Wesley Cousins from Omagh and will begin at 6.00pm, this is once again generously sponsored by Mason Animal Feeds.

Some 111 sheep are forward for the sale with 28 shearling rams and 83 ram lambs.

Signet recorded rams will be available from the Riverdale Flock of Norman McMordie and the Greenvale Flock of William Sherrard.

Hollylodge Rams secured the top price at the August Bank Holiday Charollais sale in Ballymena Market, selling to a top of 800gns

Sale commences at 7pm.

Live streaming and online bidding available with MartEye

Michael Copeland representing sponsor Mason’s Animal Feeds discussing the Charollais ram show and sale on Tuesday 20th September with Charollais chairperson Sheila Malcomson. Show 6pm and sale 7pm
Shearling ram from the Riverdale Flock of Norman McMordie which achieved the top shearling price of 720gns at the Charollais ram August Bank Holiday Charollais ram sale in Ballymena
