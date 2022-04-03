Ballymena to host Suffolk Spring Lamb competition
The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold its annual Spring lamb competition in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Wednesday, 6th April 2022.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 7:09 am
The popular competition is being sponsored and judged this year by Danny McKay of Rowandale Farm & Butchers, Martinstown, Ballymena.
Judging will get underway from 11am with two classes up for decision “a pair of Suffolk Cross Lambs” and “a pair of pure bred Suffolk lambs”.
For more information contact Ballymena Mart on 02825633470 or Branch secretary Orla Butler on 07841117252.