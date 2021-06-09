Ballymoney Museum re-opens its doors

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding views some of the material on display in the Partition in Ireland: Partition of Ulster exhibition at Ballymoney Museum with Helen Perry, Jamie Austin from Museum Services and Nina McNeary.

Exploring the period 1919 -1922, it connects local stories to national and international events including soldiers returning from battlefields, the Spanish flu epidemic, the suffrage movement and changing role of women, civil unrest, rising unemployment, technological changes and the Anglo-Irish Treaty which brought to a formal end the Anglo-Irish War/Irish War of Independence.

Newspapers, diaries and museum collections record local experiences of, and responses to, these significant changes.

The exhibition is part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s £3.8m Local Authority Action Plan, which has been funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding for this project has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

As well as this, if you look up from High Street, there’s a colourful window display of the creative artwork made by children involved in our ‘Me to You’ Playful Museums Week.

This project saw children create their own portrait stamp and design their own postcards which would be sent to housing associations, folds and care homes within the Borough. The artwork will be displayed on a banner outside the building.

Ballymoney Museum has secured the ‘Good to Go!’ UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to reassure customers that it adheres to the best government and public health safety measures. The facility also has the ‘Safe Travels’ verification by the World Travel and Tourism Council for international visitors.

Ballymoney Museum is open Wednesday-Thursday 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-4pm, Friday 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3pm and Saturday 10am-1pm.