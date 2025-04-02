Ballymoney Spring Fair brings carnival fun

Ballymoney will come alive with carnival fun as the annual Spring Fair brings two days of free entertainment and lots of family-friendly activities to the town.

BALLYMONEY will come alive with carnival fun this April as the annual Spring Fair brings two days of free entertainment and lots of family-friendly activities to the town.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, the 2025 fair will be held on Friday and Saturday (April 11-12).

This year will be the biggest fair to date, so get your dancing shoes on and come along for an afternoon of music, craic and some of your favourite tunes from Fuse FM between 11am-4pm each day.

Jason Hughes – Ireland’s answer to Garth Brooks – will be entertaining the crowds with special guests live on Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in Castlecroft Square.

Saturday brings some local talent in the form of country music singer Sarah Carson and the fabulous Cherith McCook, who will both entertain the crowds with their incredible voices.

A recent addition to the programme which is fast becoming a highlight of the Spring Fair is the Maypole dance displays. Join the fabulous Kelly Neill Dance Company for performances at noon and 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Visitor Information Centre will also host a taste sampling session of local award-winning artisan products from noon-4pm over both days.

On Saturday the town centre will be closed to traffic and have an even bigger choice of activities this year due to the completion of the environmental improvement scheme in High Street, with a carousel, tag bunker and hook-a-duck game. While Main Street will also be closed allowing for more carnival games and, of course, Ballymoney Country market stalls

A Quiet Time Session will run from 11am-noon on Saturday, providing an opportunity for individuals with additional needs to enjoy some of the activities on offer. Activities and entertainment commence from noon across the town.

Ravara Obedience and Agility Club will be getting the pups off their feet and over obstacles in Taggarts Yard; why not watch the very clever dogs the club has trained or bring your own dog along if you think they can finish the obstacle tests!

The carnival parade will commence at 3.30pm on Saturday and will see a spring-themed spectacle of floats, children, music and colour. The parade will set off from the Town Hall, travel along both High Street and Main Street and then back up to the town hall.

Between the Ballymoney Country Market stalls, a wealth of independent boutiques and businesses in the town who will have special Spring Fair offers running, you’ll be able to shop local and treat yourself to something nice.

Don’t forget to be ready to find the special rocks hidden at various locations around the town. Ballymoney Rocks have a special treasure rock hunt. Entry forms can be picked up from the Visitor Information Centre.

For more information about the event visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com and for updates follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.