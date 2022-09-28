Ballymoney WI members enjoy a visit to Cloonavin

They were welcomed by the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who gave those in attendance a brief tour of the Council’s headquarters, including the Council Chamber before taking part in a ‘question and answer’ session.

Speaking afterwards he said: “I was very pleased to have this opportunity to meet with Ballymoney WI and find out more about the group’s activities.

“They have a long history in the town, and it’s encouraging to see this continuing.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Ballymoney WI president, Rhonda Black.

Rhonda Black, Ballymoney WI President, said: “For many of our members this was their first visit to the Council’s headquarters. We very much enjoyed our visit to Cloonavin and on behalf of all our members I would like to thank the Mayor for his very warm welcome, and for sharing this evening with us.

“For anyone interested in joining us, we meet on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30pm in the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney and would warmly welcome new members from all parts of the community.

“We enjoy walks, crafts and book club together, and our Facebook page is a good place to start to see what we are about!