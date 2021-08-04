Ballywalter YFC say thanks for support for tractor run

Ballywalter YFC would like to thank every driver and spectator who turned up to support the club’s charity tractor run in aid of Action Mental Health on a very sunny Sunday last weekend. The club had a great turnout of 198 vehicles. Remember to keep an eye out for our upcoming summer activities

The club had a great turnout of 198 vehicles.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations towards our charity tractor run held on Sunday, July 18th in support of Action Mental Health.

“We hope to continue to fundraise for this charity throughout 2021 with your help so keep an eye out for our next events.