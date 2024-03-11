Ballywalter YFC success at annual Co Down Young Farmers AGM
The annual Co Down Young Farmers AGM took place in Newtownards on Monday 4th March where young farmers members awaited the results of the Down To The Future competition, gaining club proficiency awards.
It is safe to say Ballywalter members did not disappoint with great results as follows:
Eirinn Branniff - first place most efficient club secretary.
Rachel McCracken - second place most efficient club leader.
Hanna Miskimmin - second place most efficient club treasurer.
Lauren Taylor - third place most efficient public relations officer.
Jonathon Lemon - second place best senior member.
To conclude the evening Co Down club of the year was announced, and first place went to Ballywalter YFC.
Congratulations to Ballywalter YFC members throughout the past year for all their hard work.