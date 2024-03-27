Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club take on the Belfast Marathon relay

On 5th May 2024 , three Ballywalter YFC teams will take part in the Belfast Marathon Relay event in support of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke in memory of the club's dearly loved and missed president, David Lemon.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The three teams of 5 have been training hard in preparation for the event.

All donations greatly appreciated in the just giving link via our Facebook page.

Related topics:StrokeFacebook