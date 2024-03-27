Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club take on the Belfast Marathon relay
On 5th May 2024 , three Ballywalter YFC teams will take part in the Belfast Marathon Relay event in support of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke in memory of the club's dearly loved and missed president, David Lemon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The three teams of 5 have been training hard in preparation for the event.
All donations greatly appreciated in the just giving link via our Facebook page.