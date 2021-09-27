Balmoral Show: Attendances in line with projections say organisers

Photo by Aaron McCracken

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director said it was ‘heartening’ to see so many people enjoy a day out at last week’s Show and proved that people were eager to get out and about again.

She added: “Visitor numbers increased significantly as the Show progressed and we can confirm that overall attendance was in line with projections for the encapsulated event which was similar in activity to two-thirds of the usual May event. This complied with the COVID-19 Risk Assessment. However, it’s not just the ticket sales that have contributed to the Show’s success, the support of the trade stands, livestock exhibitors, contractors, and all show officials and stakeholders enabled us to successfully put on Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event.

“It’s been the most challenging Show since we moved from Belfast back in 2013 but everyone pulled together to ensure that we delivered a safe and full-filled day out for all visitors.

“The feedback has been amazing and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has made the 2021 Balmoral Show possible. We’re so glad we persevered and got ‘On with the Show’.”

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank NI, which has been principal sponsor of the Balmoral Show since 2009 commented: “Balmoral Show is such a key event for the agri food sector and it’s a real boost to the morale of the industry that it was able to happen this year. Our thanks for the RUAS for going to such lengths to provide a safe, productive and fun event for everyone who attended. And we very much look forward to the show being back to its usual slot in May 2022.”

Next year, in just over 7 months’ time, the 153rd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will take place from Wednesday 11th – Saturday 14th May 2022 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn. To keep up to date with the latest Show information visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.