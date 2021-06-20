Balmoral Show equestrian qualifier dates announced

The 2021 Balmoral Show will welcome a new Young Rider Championship while the 6 and 7 Year Old Championship has been split into two separate classes

The 2021 Balmoral Show will welcome a new Young Rider Championship while the 6 and 7 Year Old Championship has been split into two separate classes.

A highly anticipated National Grand Prix has also been confirmed and is set to attract an array of top ranking Irish Riders. The Grand Prix is open to the top 35 riders who have declared expressions of interest and will take place during the show on Friday 24th September.

A range of qualifiers dates have now been confirmed with the first horse qualifier taking place on Sunday 27th June at Portmore Equestrian Centre.

National Show Jumping Qualifiers dates;

r Sunday 27 June at Portmore Equestrian Centre

r Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July at National Balmoral Championships

r Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Saturday 24 July (for amateurs) at Cavan Equestrian Centre

r Saturday 24 July at Ravensdale Equestrian Centre

r Saturday 31 July at Meadows Equestrian Centre

Entries for all qualifiers can be made through Show Jumping Ireland (SJI) online at www.sji.ie.

Speaking about the new and improved National Show Jumping Schedule, Rhonda Geary, operations director at Balmoral Show commented: “We are delighted to host an enhanced National Show Jumping Schedule at Balmoral Show taking place from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September 2021. Qualifiers will run throughout June and July with all entries being made online through SJI.

She continued: “This year, we have two fantastic new Championships including a Young Rider Championship and the National Grand Prix, a welcome addition to our Show Jumping portfolio. To find out more information or to download a copy of this year’s schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.”

The Under 10 Championship will also return to the Show with the following qualifier dates confirmed;

r Sunday 20 June at Portmore Equestrian Centre

r Sunday 4 July at Mullingar Equestrian Centre

r Thursday 8 July at National Balmoral Championships

r Sunday 18 July at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre

r Sunday 25 July at Meadows Equestrian Centre

This year there will be no International Show Jumping or Schools Team Show Jumping at the Balmoral Show due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.