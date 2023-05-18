Balmyle Sandy takes Beef Champion of Champions title at Balmoral Show

The event, which was sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), saw judge Andrew Hughes from Halifax take to the cattle lawns to cast his eye over an impressive and varied line up.

After some careful consideration, Mr Hughes stepped forward to announce the Charolais bull as the 2023 beef interbreed champion of champions.

Reserve champion went to a Limousin cow exhibited by William Smith, Oldcastle.

LMC board member Joe Stewart presenting the Connolly family with the beef interbreed champion of champions sash and rosette.

In second reserve was an Aberdeen Angus cow and calf exhibited by Adam Armour, Dromara, and Cathy Holmes, Maghera.

Mr Hughes commented: “I was anticipating this to be the hardest class of the day and it was – what a phenomenal line up of cattle.

“The way the cattle are turned out by these top stock people is amazing.

“At this time of year as well to get these cattle in this condition, what a job they have all done,” he added.

LMC board member Joe Stewart presenting the reserve champion rosette to Mark, William and Saoirse Smith.

The Connolly family have shown cattle at the Balmoral Show since the 1980s and were “delighted” to take home another interbreed champion title.

Balmyle Sandy was purchased as a new stock bull for the Brigadoon herd in February at the Sterling bull sales from a Scotch herd at 28,000gns.

Presenting the winners with their rosettes, LMC board member, Joe Stewart, said: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the Connolly family on taking the beef interbreed champion of champions title at this year’s Balmoral Show.

“The family exhibited a superb Charolais bull which was truly deserving of this accolade.

LMC board member Joe Stewart presenting the second reserve rosette to Adam Armour and Cathy Holmes.

“Our congratulations also go to William Smith on taking the reserve champion title and to Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons who took the second reserve rosette in this class.”

LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson extended the Commission’s thanks to all those involved in planning and co-ordinating the event.

“LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for this event,” Mr Stevenson stated.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Hughes, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and, finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase the very best of our local livestock,” he concluded.

Last year, the British Charolais Cattle Society selected the Brigadoon herd to feature on the Charolais World Congress 2022 tour, with visitors from countries across the world including America, Australia, Hungary and Canada.

At last year’s Balmoral, their junior heifer, Brigadoon Sunrise, achieved junior heifer champion, overall heifer champion and reserve female champion.