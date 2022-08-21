Baronscourt Estate lush pastures are perfect for Wild Sika venison

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the ancestral home of the Duke of Abercorn, Japanese Sika deer roam freely and graze on the lush pastures at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains.

These deer were introduced to the estate in 1751 initially as part of an enclosed park. Since 1920 they have existed wild on the estate and thrive in the estate’s natural flora and fauna. They feed on succulent myrtle bog, ryegrass and tasty saplings that are all free from additives and growth promoters. The resulting meat is rich, lean and not too gamey.

Venison was once known as the “King of Meats” and it’s consumption was restricted to royalty and wealthy landowners. Nowadays you’re more than likely to see venison burgers and sausages on supermarket shelves and it’s ready available to the unwashed masses. There’s been a surge in popularity of this meat, with sales up by 400%. It is naturally lower in fat and has levels of iron and Vitamin B slightly higher than beef. It has been classified as a red meat “superfood”, which only adds to its appeal.

Pic Phil Wilkinson [email protected] SRUC images Alum Stuart Mitchell Whitriggs Farm, Hawick TD9 8QR Stuart is a former student at SRUC in Edinburgh. He and his family have diversified into deer farming â€“ and are part of the First Venison group supplying Waitrose.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cut that won 3 gold stars is the loin - an expensive cut, similar to beef fillet and needs to be pan fried or chargrilled until medium rare, rested and serve. If you like well done meat this cut is not for you. In the first recipe its coated in herbs, wrapped tightly in cling, gently poached, chilled and sliced thinly to make a carpaccio. This is usually made with fillet of beef but the venison works beautifully. Its accompanied with roast beetroot, radishes and pickled walnut ketchup – robust flavours that are a foil for the rich meat.