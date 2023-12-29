Basalt Distillery Launches Eco-Refills as part of Sustainability Initiative

BASALT Distillery, a pioneering force in the gin industry, has announced the launch of its innovative eco-refills, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Made to pair with its iconic glass bottle inspired by the Giant’s Causeway, these stylish aluminium bottles are designed to be delivered straight to the doorstep and used for refilling a glass gin bottle at home.

“At Basalt Distillery we have taken inspiration from the natural wonder of the Giant’s Causeway, which sits on our doorstep, with the very water that goes into our gin being filtered by the same basalt rock which formed the causeway in the first place,” explains joint founder Martha Garbe. “We are passionate about preserving the unspoilt nature of our homeland, while also celebrating its magnificence.

“The introduction of our eco-refills was a conscious decision to make our luxury gin less impactful on nature by reducing waste generation and carbon output,” she adds.

Martha Garbe and James Richardson of Giant’s Basalt Distillery in Bushmills. (Pic: ALEXANDRA BARFOOT PHOTOGRAPHY)

“Our refillable bottle preserves every intricate aspect of our award-winning three-dimensional gin, ensuring that each sip is a testament to the artistry of our craft.

“By offering an eco-friendly alternative, we aim to reduce waste and minimise our carbon footprint, all without compromising on the quality that has made Basalt Distillery a recognised name in the industry,” adds joint founder James Richardson.

The distillery's dedication to making a positive impact on the planet shines through in this forward-thinking solution.

Additionally, the new eco-refill option is priced at £32, in comparison to the original Giants Basalt Rock Gin bottle that retails at £40.

Now, customers can savour their favourite Basalt Distillery gin while actively embracing a sustainable lifestyle.

The choice to utilise aluminium for these eco-refills was a carefully considered decision by Basalt Distillery.

Aluminium holds the crown as the most common metal on earth and is well-known as one of the most extensively recycled packaging materials in use today.

This metal marvel boasts an impressive 76.2 per cent recycling rate for aluminium packaging across Europe – one of the highest among all materials.

The sustainability of aluminium stems from its infinite recyclability, forming the backbone of its environmental benefits. But that's not all – the recycling process for aluminium requires significantly less energy compared to the production of new aluminium, resulting in an impressive 95 per cent reduction in energy usage.

What's more, these aluminium bottles are a true featherweight, weighing about 87 per cent less than their glass counterparts. This not only enables more fuel-efficient transportation, but also plays a role in reducing the distillery's carbon footprint. Recycled aluminium can even have a lower CO2 footprint compared to other materials like glass, plastic, and cardboard.

"We're incredibly excited about the launch of our eco-refills as the next step in our sustainability mission. By providing a reusable option for our customers, we're collectively taking actions to safeguard our planet for future generations,” continues Martha Garbe.

"The launch of our eco-refills has come at the perfect time for our brand as Giants Basalt Rock Gin is showing rapid growth in both local and international markets, partially due to the recognition that we have received in the spirit awards throughout the year.”

This year, Basalt Distillery has achieved gold in the highly rated Blas na hÉireann Awards for the Best White Spirit and Liqueur, as well as two-stars in the Great Taste Awards, Silver in the International Wine and Spirits Awards, and Best Contemporary Gin in the Gin & Tonic Awards held in Sweden.