BBC commissions Countryfile special showcasing outstanding landscapes across the UK

The special episode, in partnership with BBC Nations, will tell the story of Green Space Dark Skies, a new artistic initiative celebrating nature.

Running from April to September 2022, Green Space Dark Skies is a series of 20 large-scale outdoor artworks in secret locations across the UK’s most outstanding landscapes.

The series of mass gatherings is produced by outdoor arts organisation Walk the Plank and part of the UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK festival which is funded and supported by the four governments of the UK.

Meldon Dam, Dartmoor. Photo: André Pattenden

Countryfile, the BBC’s flagship rural affairs programme, will follow the project’s culmination in an hour-long special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer which will broadcast later this year.

The lumenators will be equipped with smart lights that enable digital choreography to be captured on film.

The one-off special will highlight the local volunteers, artists, community groups and places involved in the project, which aims to celebrate the countryside and connect people to the landscape.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, BBC Director, Nations, commented: “With viewers of Countryfile united in their passion for the outdoors and nature, we’re thrilled to be filming this special programme showcasing the stunning rural landscapes across the UK.

“Green Space Dark Skies is the first major collaboration between BBC Nations and Countryfile and it promises to be a unique celebration for everyone to enjoy.”

Clare Mottershead, Commissioning Editor for Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, added: “Countryfile is delighted to be partnering with BBC Nations for this special UK wide project.

“We’re excited to show all the work behind the scenes with a grand finale episode to conclude the project – we think audiences will love what we have in store.”

Countryfile is produced by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions. The Series Editor is Jane Lomas and Series Producer is Mark Beech.