BBC Northern Ireland reveals its autumn 2025 highlights

Hope Street returns to screens this autumn with two new characters.

BBC Northern Ireland has revealed its autumn 2025 highlights – including a new daytime programme looking at the dangers of working on a farm.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-part series, Farm 999, is presented by Steph McGovern and made by Stellify Media with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

It looks at the often unseen aspects of rural life as farmers strive to feed the nation and protect the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This autumn’s highlights include more than 24 hours of scripted drama as well as in-depth documentary and lifestyle programmes, many of them made by independent production companies, the new offering promises a rich mix of content for audiences both locally and across the UK.

James Blake investigates in Hunting The Manosphere.

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, says: “There’s a lot to look forward to on BBC Northern Ireland television this autumn and beyond.

“This high-quality new season of programming will provide a distinctive collection of exciting scripted content, returning favourites, landmark documentaries and a rich blend of lifestyle and factual series – looking at everything from extraordinary homes and gardens to life in our rural communities and coastline towns.

“The programmes reflect life, both past and present, in this part of the world and are a testament to the storytelling and creative talent of this place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to Northern Ireland Screen, our BBC network colleagues and local suppliers who have helped us bring these programmes to BBC audiences.”

House Of The Year with Jane Larmour, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, James Fairley and Patricia McGinnis.

Among the upcoming highlights are the new documentary series Titanic Sinks Tonight and the return of popular programmes Hope Street and House Of The Year.

Leonard And Hungry Paul is a new series produced by independent production company Subotica for the BBC and based on the award-winning, best-selling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession and adapted by Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson.

The show boasts a top tier cast including Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tall Tales & Murder is a new six-part drama commissioned for two series by BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ, in association with Screen Ireland.

The show is written by Stuart Carolan – the writer and creator of RTÉ’s smash-hit crime drama Love/Hate – and is co-created with double EMMY and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison. The story is based on the much-loved eight-book Dublin Trilogy by Caimh McDonnell.

In the new series of comedy-drama Faithless, Sam Amin is still clinging on and coping with life as the solo parent to three headstrong daughters. Series two is produced by Grand Pictures and will star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Jayne Wisener.

In another eventful year of drama, Hope Street returns with series five and reaches a milestone – its 50th episode. There are two new faces in Port Devine: Constable Donal Gallagher, played by Cameron Cuffe and Doctor Sasha Cookson, played by Jenn Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Factual and BBC Northern Ireland have commissioned a new four-part series detailing the sinking of the Titanic, with support from Northern Ireland Screen, for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Titanic Sinks Tonight is made by Stellify Media.

Set in the borderlands between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, The Disappearance Of Captain Nairac is a feature-length documentary which explores how the young officer’s life and death echoes the sometimes complex and violent history of the UK and Ireland. The film is made by BAFTA winning director Alison Millar and journalist Darragh Macintyre with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Following Hunting The Catfish Crime Gang and Hunting The Cybersex Crime Gang, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three have commissioned a new documentary film Hunting The Manosphere in which James Blake goes beneath the surface of the so-called Manosphere to understand how ordinary boys and men are being impacted and affected by online communities.

Kegworth: Flight To Disaster is a compelling and emotional retelling of a disaster that reshaped aviation safety in the UK – and left lasting scars on those who survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girl Fight is a three-part observational documentary series by Below The Radar. It follows female fighters based at a mixed martial arts gym in Ballymena as they strive to overcome hardship both inside and outside the combat sports cage.

Surgery In The Sun is made by Alleycats TV and features journalist Aoife Moore who goes behind the TikTok posts and newspaper headlines to try to understand why more and more people are travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

The Rise Of Hip Hop In Northern Ireland, produced by Lindsay Entertainment and Yolk Films, is a new documentary for BBC Northern Ireland that tells the untold story of a genre ‘born from resistance and self-expression’ and how it took root in an unlikely corner of the world.

House Of The Year is returning to BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer, with design expert and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back to host the new series with judges Jane Larmour, James Fairley and Patricia McGinnis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greatest Gardens is a new series which features award-winning garden designer Diarmuid Gavin and renowned plant expert Carol Klein, who will be joined each week by celebrity guests including Penny Lancaster, Dame Prue Leith, Patrick Grant, Fred Sirieix and Katie Piper. The series is produced by Waddell Media.