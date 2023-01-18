This is the fifth instalment in the critically acclaimed ‘Chronicles’ series by Waddell Media, which has included ‘The Chronicles of Mourne’, ‘The Chronicles of Erne’, ‘Chronicles of the Glens’ and last years ‘The Chronicles of Strangford’. The series highlights the importance placed on sustainability and wildlife conservation and the work that goes into protecting and promoting diverse natural corners for future generations.

Spring is a season when the city’s hills, woods and rivers begin to emerge from Winter and come to life. The programme begins with local conservation volunteer Aaron, as he goes up Black Mountain. While carrying out an early morning wildlife survey he hears a cuckoo, the first time he has heard one on the mountain - a sign that spring has arrived.

Advertisement

The programme travels to St James’ Community Farm. The farm provides a real focus to the community young and old, its animals oblivious to the traffic roaring past on the Westlink. Up in the hills at Slievenacloy, reserves officer Ronald is preparing for the arrival of cattle while down in the city’s parks Rene is going for a bike ride despite a brain injury that has left her with limited mobility and partial sight.

Aaran Kelly

Episode two starts with local conservationist Aaron, as he travels from his home in Ballymurphy to spend the evening on Black Mountain. He’s hoping to spot long eared owls whose chicks are beginning to emerge from their nests. Down on Belfast Harbour at RSPB NI’s nature reserve, warden Maureen is hunting for bats, who come to feed on insects found around the reserve’s lagoon.

Up in the hills away from the bustle of Summer in the city, Aaron checks his trail cams for Pine Martens before camping out for the night. Down on Belfast Lough, Reserves officer Ronald is tagging dogfish. The lough is home to a variety of sharks and skate and Ronald revels in the beauty of the wilder side of Belfast that is on his doorstep.

Advertisement

In episode three preparations are made for winter. Wild ponies arrive, ponds are built, bees are tended to and woodlands are foraged.

At Victoria shopping centre, bee keeper David is preparing hives of native black bees for winter, his every move watched closely by shoppers.

Advertisement

Mushroom farmer Terry.

Also out and about is Terry who has an urban mushroom farm in East Belfast, growing speciality mushrooms for hotels and restaurants across the city.

Advertisement

In the final instalment, Aaron has organised a team of school children to plant 100 trees on Black Mountain. The forest will provide more habitats for birds and mammals and stop bracken taking over. Aaron’s conservation work on the hill is recognised later in the programme when he wins an award.

At St James’ community farm it’s the annual Christmas light switch on. It’s so bright it can be seen from the Royal Victoria Hospital where one of the farm’s volunteers Bap, has a relative receiving treatment.

Advertisement

The Chronicles of Belfast starts Monday 30 January at 8pm on BBC One NI. All four episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 30 January.

St James' Commnity Farm volunteers

Advertisement

Checking on the bees

Advertisement

Mushroom farmer Terry and his family