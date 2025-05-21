BBC Springwatch returns next week including Iolo Williams at Mount Stewart

On its 20th anniversary year Springwatch returns to BBC Two and iPlayer from Monday 26 May. Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be leading three weeks of wildlife wonder from a new location – the National Trust’s Longshaw Estate in the heart of the Peak District.

Iolo Williams will broadcast live from Northern Ireland as, for the first time on Springwatch, he embarks upon a three-week nature trek through some of the region’s most diverse wildlife hotspots in Northern Ireland. He will explore the bountiful wildlife the country has to offer as he embarks upon a travelogue, broadcasting live daily from three different locations Belfast, Rathlin Island and Mount Stewart.

At Mount Stewart, Iolo will introduce viewers to a plethora of diverse wildlife. With 10,000 recorded species, Mount Stewart boasts diverse woodlands, ghost ponds, rough farmland fields, twisting hedgerows, and a tidal lough scattered with green islands.

Toby Edwards, National Trust Ranger at Mount Stewart said: “Our woodlands include native red squirrels, and one of our rarest mammals, the pine marten. We also have badgers, long-eared owls and even one of Northern Irelands rarest birds, the barn owl, is visible along the edges of rough farmland fields, preying on mice and pygmy shrews. I’m looking forward to telling some of the amazing wildlife stories of recovery and restoration that we’ve been working on over the past 10 years on this biodiverse working landscape.”

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan. Picture: BBC Studios/Olli Hillyer-Riley

Mount Stewart general manager Jenny Ferguson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Iolo and the Springwatch team to Mount Stewart, a place where a wide range of wildlife thrives right within our estate walls.

“It’s so exciting to have the opportunity to spotlight it and nearby Strangford Lough, where the National Trust cares for some of the most special and nature-rich coastal habitats in Northern Ireland.

“We hope that everyone watching gets as much pleasure from observing our local wildlife as we do every day – it is fantastic to be able to share it with such a wide audience.”

The programme will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday through to Thursday from 26 May until 12 June at 8pm. BBC Springwatch returns to BBC Two and iPlayer broadcasting live at the following times at the following times:

Monday 26 May – Thursday 29 May 8pm

Monday 2 June – Thursday 5 June 8pm

Monday 9 June – Thursday 12 June 8pm