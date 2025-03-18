Beamish sales double as Northern Ireland drinkers tap into new stout favourite

Irish stout brand Beamish is definitely striking a chord with drinkers in Northern Ireland, having experienced double-digit growth in the local on- and off- trades, driven largely by the brand’s strong associations with music and comedy.

Distributed in Northern Ireland by Craigavon-based United Wines, Beamish has enjoyed stout-standing sales across the province, fuelled by a growing appreciation from people frequenting arts, music and comedy venues, including popular Belfast bars Criterion, The Sunflower, Duke Of York, The Foundry, Lansdowne Hotel and Ulster Sports Club, the award-winning The Court House in Bangor, and Sandino’s in Derry~Londonderry.

Last year (2024), sales of Beamish kegs and pints in the Northern Ireland on-trade increased by a staggering 90 per cent, compared to 2023 – a statistic that is music to the ears of United Wines marketing manager Andrew Hollywood.

“There’s a rhythm to a good pint, and Beamish is definitely in the groove at the moment with more than 250,000 pints sold in Northern Ireland last year,” said Andrew.

Shaun Gormley (left), owner of Criterion Bar & Coffee House in Belfast, and Paddy Doris of Craigavon-based drinks distributor United Wines enjoy a pint of Beamish in celebration of the Irish stout brand’s double-digit growth in Northern Ireland. Last year, sales of Beamish kegs and pints in Northern Ireland increased by a staggering 90 per cent year on year, driven largely by the brand’s strong associations with music and comedy.

“Our research shows that drinkers are increasingly seeking out a smooth and flavourful stout alternative. People want a stout with depth, character and an authentic cultural connection. Beamish is stepping into the spotlight to meet this demand, with events such as The Beamish Sessions at The Court House and Open Mic Nights at The Sunflower.

“Beamish is a rich and robust Irish stout that nods to tradition while carrying a contemporary cool and has certainly found a home in the heart of Northern Ireland’s thriving arts scene,” he added.

“With its velvety texture, bold character, and a refreshing cultural edge, Beamish is quickly becoming the stout of choice for a new generation of discerning drinkers, and now we have our sales targets firmly set on passing the half million mark in Northern Ireland,” concluded Andrew.

Shaun Gormley, owner of Criterion Bar and Coffee House on Belfast’s Antrim Road, said: “Beamish has quickly became a crowd favourite, especially among the younger consumers here. It's smooth, light, and has a subtle sweetness which sets it apart from other stouts.

“With its bold flavour profile, Beamish caters to those seeking something unique and unconventional, allowing our customers to explore new tastes and discover what they truly enjoy. Not to mention it pairs perfectly with the cosy pub atmosphere we’ve created here.”

As the stout category continues to grow, ahead of the lager market, Beamish’s success locally is by no means a one-hit wonder for United Wines with NI sales of Murphy’s – another stout distributed by the company – also enjoying an increase of 42% year on year, boosted by the Irish Open golf championship, Ulster Rugby and the SSE Arena.

Such is demand that a new Murphy’s 440ml can four pack has just been launched in independent off licenses for customers who want to enjoy the same quality stout in the comfort of their own homes.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.

Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, the company distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash and carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.