Beatty Stores to attend upcoming Antrim Show

Beatty Stores at Antrim Show. Picture: Beatty Stores

David adds: “The tupping season just starting to get into swing. Beatty stores will have a range of solutions to get the ewe into the optimal condition for going to the ram.

“Our most popular bolus is the All Guard Ewe bolus by Mayo Healthcare. This compact heavy bolus packs a real punch, the feedback from customers has been excellent, in respect to improved condition, fertility, increasing lambing percentages at scanning and a shorter lambing period as more likely to get in lamb on the first cycle. We will also have available the All Guard Lamb 4in1 which gives a great bloom and thrive for the lamb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With customers looking more than ever to reduce costs, Bio-Stimulant Fertiliser that helps with grass growth and quality. Sea Results- Keep it Green, Keep it Growing (with the addition of Sulphur and Magnesium). Crop vigour can be improved by raising tolerance to harsh growing conditions (abiotic stress). A lot of customers use it in conjunction with their herbicide sprays.

“Bio-Stimulants can increase Nutrient Use Efficiency. Research conducted by Leeds University as part of a Defra funded study, assessed the actual amount of fertiliser that managed to go from bag to plant. Typical figures were quoted as: less than 50% of applied N, 10% of applied Phosphate, 40% of Applied Potassium is recovered by the crop.

“Our new Clipex Fencing range will be available to view at the show, with Creosote posts no longer in production. The Clipex post is a good alternative, light and easy to erect. They are strong and durable, which is why they come with a 30 year warranty.”

He concluded: “We are also stockist of Strabane Mill Feeds which is steam cooked proving popular with cattle and sheep farmers.”atty's will have at the show in house experts from Mayo Healthcare, Kilco and Redmills nutritionists on hand for all your needs and questions, also prize raffle draws to win a range of products.

Advertisement

Advertisement