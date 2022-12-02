Bruce is a three-year-old crossbreed and is a very sweet, loving boy that could make a fantastic addition to someone's life.

He is a little sensitive to some things in life and will need time to settle in his new home and get familiar with his new surroundings. Bruce is housetrained and is great in the car, so is happy going off on adventures.

Bruce is looking for a settled, adult only home. He would like to be walked in quiet areas with few other dogs. He could have some dog walking friends if they are kept on lead. He would like a good sized, secure garden area to play in.

Bruce

Bruce is looking for active adopters as he is an active boy who enjoys his walks. If you think handsome Bruce is the four-legged friend for you, Dogs Trust, Ballymena, would love to hear from you.

Find out more here.

Hunter, meanwhile, is a two-year-old German Shepherd cross.

Hunter is a lovely young boy who is full of energy and excitement about life. He loves to play with his canine carers at the centre and enjoys treats and snuggles.

Hunter is looking for loving, devoted owners who are used to having a bouncy dog in the home.

Hunter is housetrained and is happy travelling in the car.

He would benefit from living in a less built-up area away from traffic and busy roads.

He would really enjoy an enclosed large garden to play in. A secure space is essential. Hunter previously lived with another female dog in the home, so could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets.

Due to his excitable nature, any children in the home would have to be over 15 years.

Hunter

He is looking for new owners who enjoy an active life so he has plenty of exercise. Could Hunter be the boisterous boy for you?

Find out more here.