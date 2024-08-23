Beautiful farm, built by David Napier, pioneer of iron steam ships comes to market

Glenshellish Farm is privately situated, but is just three miles from the village of Strachur. The property has panoramic views over the beautiful surrounding countryside towards the River Cur and hills to the north.

The heart of the property is an attractive five-bedroom B-listed farmhouse with adjoining traditional outbuildings set in a horseshoe formation.

The farmhouse provides spacious accommodation set out over three levels including a kitchen and utility room, large dining room, lounge and a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom on the ground floor, with four double bedrooms and shower room on the first floor, and two further attic rooms on the second floor.

There are also several useful modern farm buildings and an area of productive pasture and grazing land extending to about 66.57 hectares (164.49 acres) in total.

Glenshellish Farmhouse and buildings were originally built in 1826 by David Napier, the Scottish marine engineer and the property was used as his summer resort. Napier built one of the first iron steam passenger ships in the world on Loch Eck where he ran daily steamers. This new route was designed to simplify travel from Glasgow to the Highlands, via Inverary. It is likely that the stables and outbuildings at Glenshellish Farm housed the horses that conveyed the passengers from Loch Eck to Strachur Pier, hence the farmhouse and outbuildings were designed in a horseshoe shape.

In more recent times the property has been owned by the seller’s family for over 60 years and was run as a dairy farm until 1999. The majority of the farm land is let to local farmers on a seasonal basis for fodder and grazing purposes.

The land comprises a mix of permanent pasture and grazing land, currently used for grazing livestock, with a small area of amenity woodland to the east of the farmhouse and steading. The farmland has been predominately classified as Grade 4.2 and 5.3 by the James Hutton Institute. All fields benefit from an excellent level of vehicle access directly from adjacent Forestry and Land Scotland roads.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is a wonderful property of great historic interest, in an exceptionally scenic setting. The traditional farmhouse offers well-presented and spacious accommodation which would be ideal for modern family life. The horseshoe steading adjoining the farmhouse offers a rare layout which may present the opportunity to either extend the existing farmhouse or convert to alternative use, subject to obtaining necessary planning and listed building consents.

“The land is well suited to livestock or grazing and there is a good range of buildings, both traditional and modern accompanying the house offering a degree of versatility to the property and the beauty of the setting at Glenshellish provides great potential for a range of possible alternative uses.”

Glenshellish Farm, Strachur, is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £875,000 as a whole, or in four lots. For more details contact Galbraith.

