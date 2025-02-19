Becci Berry’s farming journey highlighted in new Talking Crop podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A familiar figure in the British farming industry and a trustee on the board of The Institute For Agriculture and Horticulture has become the latest guest to feature in a new podcast series celebrating farming families across the UK.

Becci Berry was joined by her daughters Jaz and Martha on the second edition of Talking Crop, a podcast launched by Goodyear Farm Tires.

Becci runs a 365-ha mixed farm on the Oxfordshire/Wiltshire borders, approximately 200-ha of which is tenanted from the National Trust.

Becci took Brimstone Farm on solely in 2010 after the passing of her husband Richard following a battle with bowel cancer.

Talking Crop host Will Evans with Becci Berry

Formerly a dairy farmer, she rears a herd of 200 native beef cattle – gaining several industry awards including the herd being runner up in the RADBF/NMR Gold Cup – and manages various arable operations.

On the arable side, the farm is in mixed rotation and - since selling the dairy herd three years ago – Becci has focused on introducing new environmental schemes.

She said: “My background was in equestrian, horseracing, PR and hospitality and I was a partner in a business in those sectors so the thought of farming wasn’t ever in my mind until I met Richard.

“It’s a third generation farm and when Richard was in palliative care, we spoke a lot about what the future of the farm would be when he was no longer here.

“I was always determined to keep the farm going and I’m glad I did. When Richard passed away, it was a very difficult time but the farm was the constant for me and the girls and that has been extremely important.

“The farming community is a really strong unit and the support they have shown over the years has been incredible.”

Jaz and Martha are currently at university in Durham and Edinburgh respectively, but the sisters believe their long-term future belongs on the farm.

Martha said: “We have talked about the future a lot recently and we are pleased to be experiencing different things in life at the moment, but ultimately we want to come back to the farm.

“We feel very fortunate to have had the upbringing we did and we are constantly spreading the message to our friends about the importance of farming and those doing it.

“We both feel so comfortable when we come back here and really appreciate the farm and landscape it has created. So, long-term we both feel our future lies here.”

Becci, Martha and Jaz are the second guests on Talking Crop after the series was launched by Wakefield duo Chad and Lucy Stevens who became farmers after being a police officer and beautician respectively.

The Talking Crop podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.