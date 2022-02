Beef bred cows sell to £1445 at Markethill

Main trade from £155 to £179 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £150 for 670k at £1005 with a top price of £1175 for 830k £141. Second quality friesians sold from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

130 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bulls under 6 weeks to £400 for a 3 week old Char followed by £380 for a 4 week old BB. All good quality bulls from £250 to £335. Heifer calves to £365 for a 4 week old FKV followed by £340 for a 3 week old BB. Main demand for good quality heifers from £220 to £330 each.