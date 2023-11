Beef bred cows selling from £155 to £185 for 670k at £1215 at Markethill Mart

The 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 14th November sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £155 to £185 for 670k at £1215 for a Markethill producer.

A Keady farmer received £173 for 574k at £995.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £150 for 720k at £1085 from a Middletown farmer.

All fleshed Friesians from £100 to £121 and the plainest cows from £60 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Markethill farmer 670k £1215 £180.00; Keady farmer 574k £995 £173.00; Ballymoney farmer 746k £1245 £167.00; Annalong farmer 618k £1015 £165.00; Annaghmore farmer 530k £855 £161.00; Lisburn farmer 714k £1145 £160.0; Lisburn farmer 698k £1105 £158.00 and Lisburn farmer 732k £1115 £152.

Dromara farmer 720k £875 £121.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £715 £120.00; Annaghmore farmer 574k £675 £117.00; Benburb farmer 536k £615 £114.00; Killylea farmer 580k £665 £114.00; Armagh farmer 584k £655 £112.00 and Dromara farmer 622k £695 £112.

125 calves sold in a firm trade with good quality bulls from £280 to £335 for a six week old Charolais followed by £320 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £360 for a five week old Shorthorn beef followed by £315 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifer calves from £230 to £315.

Reared bull calves to £600 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Charolais £335; Aberdeen Angus 3335; Belgian Blue £320; Charolais £320; Aberdeen Angus £315; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £295; Aberdeen Angus £285 and Aberdeen Angus £280.

