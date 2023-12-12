Beef bred cows selling to £1435 for 660k at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold from £180 to £216 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1435 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £213 for 720k at £1535 from a Portadown producer.
Fleshed Friesian cows up to £148 for 630k at £935 from a Newry farmer followed by £145 for 690k at £1005 from a Belleeks farmer.
Top price Friesian £1205 for 848k £142 from a Banbridge farmer.
Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £132 to £143 per 100 kilos.
Second quality from £110 to £125 and the poorest types from £70 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Cullyhanna farmer 666k £1435 £216.00; Portadown farmer 722k £1535 £213.00; Portadown farmer 684k £1335 £195.00; Coalisland farmer 914k £1775 £194.00; Portadown farmer 654k £1255 £192.00; Richhill farmer 824k £1495 £182.00 and Mountnorris farmer 978k £1765 £181.
Friesian cull cows
Newry farmer 630k £935 £148.00; Belleeks farmer 692k £1005 £145.00; Banbridge farmer 752k £1075 £143.00; Banbridge farmer 848k £1205 £142.00; Newry farmer 710k £985 £139.00; Newry farmer 738k £1005 £136.00; Newry farmer 662k £895 £135.00; Stewartstown farmer 834k £1125 £135.00 and Bessbrook farmer 670k £895 £134.
Calves
A large entry of 250 calves returned an exceptionally strong demand resulting in a complete clearance.
Bull calves sold to a top of £510 for three eight week old Belgian Blue from a Whitecross farmer.
The same owner received £465, £455 and £420 for Belgian Blue bulls.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £300 to £420 each.
Second quality bull calves sold from £200 to £260 each.
Heifer calves reached £360 for a Limousin followed by £340 for a Belgian Blue.
All good quality heifer calves from £250 to £340.
Plainer types from £170 to £230 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £510; Belgian Blue £465; Belgian Blue £455; Belgian Blue £420; Belgian Blue £410; Belgian Blue £395 and Belgian Blue £370.
Heifer calves
Limousin £360; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £305; Charolais £300; Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £285 and Belgian Blue £270.