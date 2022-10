Beef bred cows selling to £1835 at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £235 for 780k at £1835 followed by £229 for 740k at £1695 both from a Richhill farmer.

A Cladybeg producer received £220 for 680k at £1515.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £173 for 690k at £1205 from a Cookstown farmer followed by £165 for 720k at £1185 from an Armagh producer.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £90 to £110.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 782k £1835 £235.00; Richhill farmer 740k £1695 £229.00; Cladybeg farmer 688k £1515 £220.00; Newry farmer 708k £1545£218.00; Richhill farmer 706k £1515 £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 836k £1785 £214.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1265 £213.00; Portadown farmer 746k £1545 £207.00 and Richhill farmer 588k £1185 £202.

Friesian cull cows

Cookstown farmer 696k £1205 £173.00; Armagh farmer 720k £1185 £165.00; Middletown farmer 650k £1055 £162.00; Aughnacloy farmer 798k £1295 £162.00; Dromara farmer 780k £1265 £162.00; Dungannon farmer 680k £1075 £158.00; Bessbrook farmer 766k £1205 £157.00; Mountnorris farmer 742k £1135 £153.00 and Middletown farmer 816k £1245 £153.

Calves

An increased entry of 200 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Top quality bull calves from £250 to £370 for a three week old Charolais followed by £360 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves reached £365 for a three week old Belgian Blue followed by £360 for a Hereford.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £220 to £320 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £370; Belgian Blue £360; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £325; Hereford £310; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £300 and Belgian Blue £290.

Heifer calves