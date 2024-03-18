Beef bred cows selling to £1983-60 for an 870kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 270 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £1983-60 for an 870kg Charolais to £228 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Limousin to £1661-60 at £248 per 100kg and selling to a top of £254 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £1651.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1862-60 for a 670kg Charolais to £278 per 100kg. with a 620kg Limousin to £1674 at £270 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1339-20 for a 720kg to £186 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1788-80 for a 1040kg Charolais to £172 selling to £178 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £1335.
Fat steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £1944.
Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1491-60.
Fat heifers sold to £1766-40 for a 690kg Limousin to £256 per 100kg Friesians to £196 per 100kg and £1067 for a 550kg to £194 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2230 for a 765kg Limousin (£291) selling to £316 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2180.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£314) with a 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319).
Med weight stores sold to £1680 for a 495kg Limousin (£339) with a 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361).
Smaller stores sold to £1130 for a 350kg Charolais (£323).
Heavy heifers sold to £2190 for a 585kg Limousin (£374).
Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350).
Med weight heifers sold to £1480 for a 455kg Charolais (£325).
Smaller heifers sold to £1210 for a 395kg Limousin (£306).
Weanling steers and bulls lightweights sold to £1410 for a 365kg Limousin (£386) with a 365kg Limousin to £1390 (£381).
Stronger weanling males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292).
Weanling heifers sold to £1620 for an outstanding 300kg Limousin (£540 per 100kg) with a 325kg Charolais selling to £1150 (£354).
Dairy cows improved demand selling to £1980 and £1840.
Suckler outfits sold to £2100 and £2050.
Incalf heifers sold to £3120 for an outstanding Belgian Blue heifer (at note to EBY) for M/S F and R McElroy Augher.
Breeding bulls sold to £2850 for pedigree Limousin.
Bull calves sold to £475 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £405 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £900 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £940 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fermanagh producer 670kg Charolais to £278 (£1862-60) Newtownbutler producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £270 (£1593) Donaghmore producer 620kg Limousin to £270 (£1674) and 620kg Limousin to £266 (£1649-20) Enniskillen producer 630kg Simmental to £260 (£1638) Portadown producer 590kg Limousin to £260 (£1534) Aughnacloy producer 650kg Limousin to £254 (£1651) Richill producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £254 (£1625-60) Galbally producer 510kg Charolais to £252 (£1285-20) Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £248 (£1661-60) Tempo producer 510kg Charolais to £244 (£1244-40) Craigavon producer 630kg Limousin to £240 (£1512) Enniskillen producer 670kg Limousin to £238 (£1594-60) Seskinore producer 650kg Limousin to £234 (£1521) Tempo producer 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1495) Fermanagh producer 870kg Charolais to £228 (£1983-60) Dungannon producer 660kg Simmental to £228 (£1504-80) Brookeborough producer 730kg Simmental to £226 (£1649-80) Clogher producer 780kg Limousin to £224 (£1747-20) and Sixmilecross producer 660kg Sal. To £224 (£1478).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £215 to £222 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £278 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1339-20 for a 720kg to £186 per 100kg others sold from 160 to £176 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer type Friesians sold from £100 to £1176 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ederney producer 750kg Limousin to £178 (£1335) Fivemiletown producer 1040kg Charolais to £172 (£1788-80) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £160 (£1232) and Rosslea producer 930kg Charolais to £160 (£1488).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 720kg to £1944) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1775-50 Charolais steers sold to £264 per 100kg for an 810kg to £2138-40 Belgian Blue steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1754-40 Fleckvieh steers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 690kg to (£1669-80) and Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1491-60.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1766-40; Simmental heifers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1270; Belgian Blue heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1350; Holstein heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1368 Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1321-60.
Store bullocks (220 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2230 for a 765kg Limousin (£291) and selling to a top of £316 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2180 with a 685kg Limousin to £2130 (£311) and a 600kg Charolais to £1870 (£311).
Other quality steers sold from £273 to £307 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£314) with a 575kg Charolais to £1770 (£308) and a 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319).
Other quality lots sold from £280 to £313 per 100kg.
Leading prices: M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 765kg Limousin to £2230 (£291) 630kg Charolais to £1880 (£298) and 685kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£273) Fermanagh producer 690kg Charolais to £2180 (£316) 745kg Limousin to £2120 (£284) 720kg Limousin to £2120 (£294) 735kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£285) 650kg Limousin to £2000 (£307) and 600kg Charolais to £1870 (£311) R Hall Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £2130 (£311) and 690kg Limousin to £1940 (£281) W Vogan Killylea 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £2120 (£275) Carrick Farms Augyhnacloy 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£276) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£301) 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£285) 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£280) 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£277) 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £1920 (£307) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£292) and O Kearney Armagh 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£281).
Forward steers 515kg to 585kg
Sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£306) to K Caldwell Fivemiletown. M/S A and M Daly Dungannon 575g Charolais to £1770 (£308) 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319) 560kg Limousin to £1740 (£310) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£314) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £1730 (£298) P Cassidy Augher 565kg Charolais to £1720 (£304) J Kirkland Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1660 (£313) and 540kg Limousin to £1620 (£300) P Cullinan Eskra 545kg Limousin to £1650 (£303) and 515kg Limousin to £1610 (£312) E McWilliams Seskinore 535kg Limousin to £1630 (£304) P Hawkes Omagh 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) and R J Hughes Coalisland 535kg Charolais to £1610 (£301).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £1680 for a 495kg Limousin (£339) a 415kg Limousin sold to £1500 (£361) with a 425kg Limousin to £1500 (£353) and a 460kg Charolais sold to £1620 (£352).
All other quality lots sold from £301 to £349 per 100kg.
Leading prices: E McWilliams Seskinore 495kg Limousin to £1680 (£339) and 450kg Limousin to £1440 (£320) J W Kirkland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1640 (£331) P Hawkes Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1620 (£341) 455kg Charolais to £1590 (£349) 475kg Charolais to £1430 (£301) and 440kg Charolais to £1430 (£325) P Hacket Newtownbutler 460kg Charolais to £1620 (£352) and 440kg Charolais to £1460 (£332) P Cassidy Augher 480kg Charolais to £1620 (£337) N Brown Killylea 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£314) K Henry Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1540 (£327) Kesh producer 460kg Limousin to £1520 (£330) and 430kg Limousin to £1440 (£335) Local producer 425kg Limousin to £1500 (£353) R Leonard Fermanagh 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361) M Crudden Magheraveely 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) D Keegan Loughgall 440kg Charolais to £1480 (£336) and 440kg Limousin to £1420 (£322) and Fermanagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
M Crudden Magheraveely 350kg Charolais to £1130 (£323) J A Gilleese Derrylin 335kg Charolais to £1090 345kg Hereford to £1000 and 340kg Hereford to £830. D Keegan Loughgall 335kg Charolais to £960. T Douris Fivemiletown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. R McManus Newtownbutler 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. Ballygawley producer 345kg Limousin to £800.
Store heifers (180 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a high of £374 per 100kg for a 585kg Limousin to £2190 with a 660kg Charolais to £2000 (£303) and a 625kg Charolais to £1900 (£304).
Other quality lots sold from £252 to £280 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350) with a 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314) others sold from £282 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices: M Gormley Omagh 585kg Limousin to £2190 (£374) and 625kg Charolais to £1620 (£259) B McAnenly Omagh 660kg Charolais to £2000 (£303) and 625kg Charolais to £1900 (£304) G Straghan Keady 730kg Charolais to £1900 (£260) and 725kg Charolais to £1900 (£262) M Irwin Clogher 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280) P McAleer Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1600 (£271) B M Watt Pomeroy 630kg Limousin to £1590 (£252).
Forward heifers 515kg to 580kg
Sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350) to M Gormley Omagh B McAnenly Omagh 555kg Limousin to £1690 (£304) D McFarland Beragh 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) 580kg Limousin to £1640 (£283) and 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) E O'Hanlon Clogher 555kg Charolais to £1650 (£297) and 520kg Charolais to £1590 (£306) P McAleer Pomeroy 580kg Charolais to £1640 (£283) M/S J J and J R Elliott Corranny 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314) and 530kg Limousin to £1600 (£302) and C A Armstrong Dromore 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1480 for a 455kg Charolais to £325) with a 455kg Charolais to £1420 (£312) and a 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312).
Other quality lots sold from £270 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices: S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 455kg Charolais to £1480 (£325) and 455kg Charolais to £1420 (£312) M/S J J and J R Elliott Corranny 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) E O'Hanlon Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1470 (£306) 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) and 475kg Charolais to £1330 (£280) R Hicks Ballinamallard 500kg Charolais to £1420 (£284) H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£290) and 470kg Limousin to £1370 (£291) S Brodison Stewartstown 495kg Charolais to £1400 (£283) D McFarland Beragh 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) H C Stubbs Lisnaskea 450kg Simmental to £1380 (£306) and 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312) A Boyd Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) B M Watt Pomeroy 485kg Par. to £1350 (£278) and 485kg Limousin to £1320 (3272) O Callaghan Rosslea 455kg Limousin to £1350 (£297) C Conroy Sixmilecross 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) and C Donnelly Eskra 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277).
Smaller store heifers 400kg and under
Kesh producer 395kg Limousin to £1210 (£306) J J Moane Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1130 and 400kg Limousin to £1070. J J and J R Elliott Corranny 400kg Charolais to £1100. J McCaffery Derrylin 380kg Charolais to £1090 and 390kg Charolais to £1050. C Maguire Brookeborough 340kg Charolais to £1060and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. P 7 C Askin Augher 310kg Limousin to £1050 (£338) 320kg Limousin to £1010 (£315) and 395kg Limousin to £870. A Burleigh Florencecourt 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. R McManus Newtownbutler 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. N E J Watters Aughnacloy 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. G Smith Seskinore 370kg Limousin to £870. R Strain Aughnacloy 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. J McCarney Brookeborough 395kg Belgian Blue to £840.
Weanlings (250 lots)
Outstanding demand in this section with lightweight steers and bulls selling to £386 per 100kg for a 365kg Limousin to £1410 a 365kg Limousin sold to £1390 (£381).
Several other quality lots sold from £303 to £371 per 100kg.
Stronger males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292).
Weanling heifers sold to a high of £540 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1620 a 325kg sold to £1150 (£354) with a 340kg Charolais selling to £1280 (£346).
Other quality lots sold from £273 to £346 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Stronger males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 580kg Charolais to £1600 (£276) for J Duff Omagh. M Boyle Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) and C Maguire Omagh 580kg Charolais to £1470 (£245).
Lighter weight males sold to £1510 for a 470kg Limousin (£321) for J Duff Omagh J Gallagher Omagh 430kg Limousin to £1480 (£344) 365kg Limousin to £1410 (£386) and 365kg Limousin to £1390 (£381) S McKenna Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1410 (£371) A Beggan Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1410 (£328) and 390kg Charolais to £1400 (£359) K Wilson Derryharney 455kg Charolais to £1400 (£307) and 430kg Charolais to £1390 (£323) M Boyle Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1400 (£329) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) T G Dunne Tempo 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) M Meenan Clogher 455kg Simmental to £1380 (£303) T Smyth Dromore 375kg Charolais to £1370 (£365) and C Lavery Aghagallon 405kg Limousin to £1360 (£336).
Weanling heifers
J Gallagher Omagh sold a show Limousin heifer to make £1620 (£540 per 100kg) with a 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) a 330kg Limousin to £1110 (£336) and a 350 Limousin kg Limousin to £1080 (£308); A Kelly Sixmilecross 455kg Charolais to £1330 (£292) and 430kg Charolais to £1040. A Beggan Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1310 (£336) 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£311) T Smyth Dromore 395kg Charolais to £1250 (£316) P McCallan Carrickmore 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£311) and 325 Charolais to £1150 (£354) S M Livestock Portadown 430kg Charolais to £1180 (£281) J Doyle Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) 360kg Charolais to £1110 (£308) and 345kg kg Charolais to £1040 (£301) T J McNally Middletown 440kg Limousin to £1140 (£259) M Boyle Fivemiletown 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and 385kg Limousin to £1050 (£273) and R Giles Beragh 390kg Limousin to £1080 (£277).
Dairy cows and heifers
A much brighter trade this week with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1980. Dungannon producer £1840, £1820 and £1600 for calved heifers. Calved cows sold to £1480 for a Ballygawley producer.
Breeding bulls
Dundrod producer £2850 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 1604-2020) Portadown producer £1800 for pedigree registered Charolais. (born 06-09-2022) Omagh producer £1600 for pedigree non registered Saler (born 04-06-2019) and £1500 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 18-11-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand for quality lots in this section with M/S F and R McElroy Augher selling an outstanding Belgian Blue bred heifer (at note E B Y) made £3120. Dungannon producer £1740 for incalf third calver; Dungannon producer £1700, £1670 and £1320 for incalf heifers others sold from £1100. Outfits sold to £2100 for second calver with bull calf and £1730 for second calver with bull calf to a Trillick producer. Fintona producer £2050 for heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £2020 for second calver with bull calf and £1900 for second calver with bull calf. Stewartstown producer £1990 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.
Other outfits sold from £1100.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £475 for a Charolais to E Fee. Fivemiletown. A C Lunny Aghalane £465 for Belgian Blue; M/S M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £410, £360 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus;. C L Allen Ballygawley £405 for Belgian Blue; H Connelly Rosslea £400 for Belgian Blue and £365 for Simmental; A Robinson Aughnacloy £390 for Hereford; A Veitch Lisbellaw £375 for Belgian Blue; M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £360, £350 and £345 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and E and A Thompson Tempo £355 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
J Maguire Rosslea £405 for Limousin; I V Hawkes Omagh £400 for Fleckvieh £390 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £360 and £315 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £350 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus;. A Foster Macken £335 for Hereford; M/S M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £330 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £315 for Simmental and M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £310 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
B Ramsey Fivemiletown £900 for Charolais and £850 for Aberdeen Angus; P McCallan Carrickmore £880 for Charolais; A McGovern Newtownbutler £830 and £800 for Charolais; W R Adams Fivemiletown £800 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £750 and £640 for Limousins; P Hegerty Clogher £730 for Belgian Blue; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £630 for Hereford, £600 and £540 for Limousins £500 for Simmental and £500 for Speckled Park; Dungannon producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £570 for Hereford; F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £560 for Simmental and £480 for Charolais and L Gray Armagh £550 for Canada.
Reared female lumps
P McConnell Clogher £940 for Charolais; A McGovern Newtownbutler £820 for Charolais; O Callaghan Rosslea £790 for Limousin; P McCallan Carrickmore £765 for Charolais; I V Hawkes Omagh £540 for Aberdeen Angus £450 for Fleckvieh and £410 for Montbeliarde; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £490 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S W and J Bryson Crumlin £510 for Charolais and Fermanagh producer £500, £480 and £460 for Limousins and £470 for Aberdeen Angus.