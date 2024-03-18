Beef bred cows selling to £1983-60 for an 870kg Charolais at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 270 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £1983-60 for an 870kg Charolais to £228 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Limousin to £1661-60 at £248 per 100kg and selling to a top of £254 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £1651.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1862-60 for a 670kg Charolais to £278 per 100kg. with a 620kg Limousin to £1674 at £270 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1339-20 for a 720kg to £186 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £1788-80 for a 1040kg Charolais to £172 selling to £178 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £1335.

Fat steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £1944.

Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1491-60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers sold to £1766-40 for a 690kg Limousin to £256 per 100kg Friesians to £196 per 100kg and £1067 for a 550kg to £194 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2230 for a 765kg Limousin (£291) selling to £316 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2180.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£314) with a 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319).

Med weight stores sold to £1680 for a 495kg Limousin (£339) with a 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361).

Smaller stores sold to £1130 for a 350kg Charolais (£323).

Heavy heifers sold to £2190 for a 585kg Limousin (£374).

Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight heifers sold to £1480 for a 455kg Charolais (£325).

Smaller heifers sold to £1210 for a 395kg Limousin (£306).

Weanling steers and bulls lightweights sold to £1410 for a 365kg Limousin (£386) with a 365kg Limousin to £1390 (£381).

Stronger weanling males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292).

Weanling heifers sold to £1620 for an outstanding 300kg Limousin (£540 per 100kg) with a 325kg Charolais selling to £1150 (£354).

Dairy cows improved demand selling to £1980 and £1840.

Suckler outfits sold to £2100 and £2050.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incalf heifers sold to £3120 for an outstanding Belgian Blue heifer (at note to EBY) for M/S F and R McElroy Augher.

Breeding bulls sold to £2850 for pedigree Limousin.

Bull calves sold to £475 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £405 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £900 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £940 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fermanagh producer 670kg Charolais to £278 (£1862-60) Newtownbutler producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £270 (£1593) Donaghmore producer 620kg Limousin to £270 (£1674) and 620kg Limousin to £266 (£1649-20) Enniskillen producer 630kg Simmental to £260 (£1638) Portadown producer 590kg Limousin to £260 (£1534) Aughnacloy producer 650kg Limousin to £254 (£1651) Richill producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £254 (£1625-60) Galbally producer 510kg Charolais to £252 (£1285-20) Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £248 (£1661-60) Tempo producer 510kg Charolais to £244 (£1244-40) Craigavon producer 630kg Limousin to £240 (£1512) Enniskillen producer 670kg Limousin to £238 (£1594-60) Seskinore producer 650kg Limousin to £234 (£1521) Tempo producer 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1495) Fermanagh producer 870kg Charolais to £228 (£1983-60) Dungannon producer 660kg Simmental to £228 (£1504-80) Brookeborough producer 730kg Simmental to £226 (£1649-80) Clogher producer 780kg Limousin to £224 (£1747-20) and Sixmilecross producer 660kg Sal. To £224 (£1478).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £215 to £222 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £278 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1339-20 for a 720kg to £186 per 100kg others sold from 160 to £176 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer type Friesians sold from £100 to £1176 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ederney producer 750kg Limousin to £178 (£1335) Fivemiletown producer 1040kg Charolais to £172 (£1788-80) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £160 (£1232) and Rosslea producer 930kg Charolais to £160 (£1488).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 720kg to £1944) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1775-50 Charolais steers sold to £264 per 100kg for an 810kg to £2138-40 Belgian Blue steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1754-40 Fleckvieh steers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 690kg to (£1669-80) and Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1491-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1766-40; Simmental heifers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1270; Belgian Blue heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1350; Holstein heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1368 Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1321-60.

Store bullocks (220 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2230 for a 765kg Limousin (£291) and selling to a top of £316 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2180 with a 685kg Limousin to £2130 (£311) and a 600kg Charolais to £1870 (£311).

Other quality steers sold from £273 to £307 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£314) with a 575kg Charolais to £1770 (£308) and a 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319).

Other quality lots sold from £280 to £313 per 100kg.

Leading prices: M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 765kg Limousin to £2230 (£291) 630kg Charolais to £1880 (£298) and 685kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£273) Fermanagh producer 690kg Charolais to £2180 (£316) 745kg Limousin to £2120 (£284) 720kg Limousin to £2120 (£294) 735kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£285) 650kg Limousin to £2000 (£307) and 600kg Charolais to £1870 (£311) R Hall Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £2130 (£311) and 690kg Limousin to £1940 (£281) W Vogan Killylea 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £2120 (£275) Carrick Farms Augyhnacloy 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£276) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£301) 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£285) 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£280) 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£277) 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £1920 (£307) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£292) and O Kearney Armagh 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£281).

Forward steers 515kg to 585kg

Sold to £1790 for a 585kg Limousin (£306) to K Caldwell Fivemiletown. M/S A and M Daly Dungannon 575g Charolais to £1770 (£308) 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319) 560kg Limousin to £1740 (£310) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£314) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £1730 (£298) P Cassidy Augher 565kg Charolais to £1720 (£304) J Kirkland Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1660 (£313) and 540kg Limousin to £1620 (£300) P Cullinan Eskra 545kg Limousin to £1650 (£303) and 515kg Limousin to £1610 (£312) E McWilliams Seskinore 535kg Limousin to £1630 (£304) P Hawkes Omagh 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) and R J Hughes Coalisland 535kg Charolais to £1610 (£301).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A super demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £1680 for a 495kg Limousin (£339) a 415kg Limousin sold to £1500 (£361) with a 425kg Limousin to £1500 (£353) and a 460kg Charolais sold to £1620 (£352).

All other quality lots sold from £301 to £349 per 100kg.

Leading prices: E McWilliams Seskinore 495kg Limousin to £1680 (£339) and 450kg Limousin to £1440 (£320) J W Kirkland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1640 (£331) P Hawkes Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1620 (£341) 455kg Charolais to £1590 (£349) 475kg Charolais to £1430 (£301) and 440kg Charolais to £1430 (£325) P Hacket Newtownbutler 460kg Charolais to £1620 (£352) and 440kg Charolais to £1460 (£332) P Cassidy Augher 480kg Charolais to £1620 (£337) N Brown Killylea 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£314) K Henry Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1540 (£327) Kesh producer 460kg Limousin to £1520 (£330) and 430kg Limousin to £1440 (£335) Local producer 425kg Limousin to £1500 (£353) R Leonard Fermanagh 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361) M Crudden Magheraveely 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) D Keegan Loughgall 440kg Charolais to £1480 (£336) and 440kg Limousin to £1420 (£322) and Fermanagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

M Crudden Magheraveely 350kg Charolais to £1130 (£323) J A Gilleese Derrylin 335kg Charolais to £1090 345kg Hereford to £1000 and 340kg Hereford to £830. D Keegan Loughgall 335kg Charolais to £960. T Douris Fivemiletown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. R McManus Newtownbutler 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. Ballygawley producer 345kg Limousin to £800.

Store heifers (180 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a high of £374 per 100kg for a 585kg Limousin to £2190 with a 660kg Charolais to £2000 (£303) and a 625kg Charolais to £1900 (£304).

Other quality lots sold from £252 to £280 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350) with a 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314) others sold from £282 to £306 per 100kg.

Leading prices: M Gormley Omagh 585kg Limousin to £2190 (£374) and 625kg Charolais to £1620 (£259) B McAnenly Omagh 660kg Charolais to £2000 (£303) and 625kg Charolais to £1900 (£304) G Straghan Keady 730kg Charolais to £1900 (£260) and 725kg Charolais to £1900 (£262) M Irwin Clogher 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280) P McAleer Pomeroy 590kg Charolais to £1600 (£271) B M Watt Pomeroy 630kg Limousin to £1590 (£252).

Forward heifers 515kg to 580kg

Sold to £1890 for a 540kg Limousin (£350) to M Gormley Omagh B McAnenly Omagh 555kg Limousin to £1690 (£304) D McFarland Beragh 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) 580kg Limousin to £1640 (£283) and 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) E O'Hanlon Clogher 555kg Charolais to £1650 (£297) and 520kg Charolais to £1590 (£306) P McAleer Pomeroy 580kg Charolais to £1640 (£283) M/S J J and J R Elliott Corranny 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314) and 530kg Limousin to £1600 (£302) and C A Armstrong Dromore 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1480 for a 455kg Charolais to £325) with a 455kg Charolais to £1420 (£312) and a 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312).

Other quality lots sold from £270 to £306 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices: S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 455kg Charolais to £1480 (£325) and 455kg Charolais to £1420 (£312) M/S J J and J R Elliott Corranny 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) E O'Hanlon Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1470 (£306) 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) and 475kg Charolais to £1330 (£280) R Hicks Ballinamallard 500kg Charolais to £1420 (£284) H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£290) and 470kg Limousin to £1370 (£291) S Brodison Stewartstown 495kg Charolais to £1400 (£283) D McFarland Beragh 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) H C Stubbs Lisnaskea 450kg Simmental to £1380 (£306) and 435kg Charolais to £1360 (£312) A Boyd Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) B M Watt Pomeroy 485kg Par. to £1350 (£278) and 485kg Limousin to £1320 (3272) O Callaghan Rosslea 455kg Limousin to £1350 (£297) C Conroy Sixmilecross 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) and C Donnelly Eskra 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277).

Smaller store heifers 400kg and under

Kesh producer 395kg Limousin to £1210 (£306) J J Moane Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1130 and 400kg Limousin to £1070. J J and J R Elliott Corranny 400kg Charolais to £1100. J McCaffery Derrylin 380kg Charolais to £1090 and 390kg Charolais to £1050. C Maguire Brookeborough 340kg Charolais to £1060and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. P 7 C Askin Augher 310kg Limousin to £1050 (£338) 320kg Limousin to £1010 (£315) and 395kg Limousin to £870. A Burleigh Florencecourt 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. R McManus Newtownbutler 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. N E J Watters Aughnacloy 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. G Smith Seskinore 370kg Limousin to £870. R Strain Aughnacloy 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. J McCarney Brookeborough 395kg Belgian Blue to £840.

Weanlings (250 lots)

Outstanding demand in this section with lightweight steers and bulls selling to £386 per 100kg for a 365kg Limousin to £1410 a 365kg Limousin sold to £1390 (£381).

Several other quality lots sold from £303 to £371 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292).

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £540 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1620 a 325kg sold to £1150 (£354) with a 340kg Charolais selling to £1280 (£346).

Other quality lots sold from £273 to £346 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Stronger males sold to £1770 for a 620kg Limousin (£285) with a 580kg Charolais to £1600 (£276) for J Duff Omagh. M Boyle Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) and C Maguire Omagh 580kg Charolais to £1470 (£245).

Lighter weight males sold to £1510 for a 470kg Limousin (£321) for J Duff Omagh J Gallagher Omagh 430kg Limousin to £1480 (£344) 365kg Limousin to £1410 (£386) and 365kg Limousin to £1390 (£381) S McKenna Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1410 (£371) A Beggan Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1410 (£328) and 390kg Charolais to £1400 (£359) K Wilson Derryharney 455kg Charolais to £1400 (£307) and 430kg Charolais to £1390 (£323) M Boyle Dungannon 425kg Limousin to £1400 (£329) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) T G Dunne Tempo 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) M Meenan Clogher 455kg Simmental to £1380 (£303) T Smyth Dromore 375kg Charolais to £1370 (£365) and C Lavery Aghagallon 405kg Limousin to £1360 (£336).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Gallagher Omagh sold a show Limousin heifer to make £1620 (£540 per 100kg) with a 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) a 330kg Limousin to £1110 (£336) and a 350 Limousin kg Limousin to £1080 (£308); A Kelly Sixmilecross 455kg Charolais to £1330 (£292) and 430kg Charolais to £1040. A Beggan Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1310 (£336) 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£311) T Smyth Dromore 395kg Charolais to £1250 (£316) P McCallan Carrickmore 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£311) and 325 Charolais to £1150 (£354) S M Livestock Portadown 430kg Charolais to £1180 (£281) J Doyle Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) 360kg Charolais to £1110 (£308) and 345kg kg Charolais to £1040 (£301) T J McNally Middletown 440kg Limousin to £1140 (£259) M Boyle Fivemiletown 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and 385kg Limousin to £1050 (£273) and R Giles Beragh 390kg Limousin to £1080 (£277).

Dairy cows and heifers

A much brighter trade this week with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1980. Dungannon producer £1840, £1820 and £1600 for calved heifers. Calved cows sold to £1480 for a Ballygawley producer.

Breeding bulls

Dundrod producer £2850 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 1604-2020) Portadown producer £1800 for pedigree registered Charolais. (born 06-09-2022) Omagh producer £1600 for pedigree non registered Saler (born 04-06-2019) and £1500 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 18-11-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand for quality lots in this section with M/S F and R McElroy Augher selling an outstanding Belgian Blue bred heifer (at note E B Y) made £3120. Dungannon producer £1740 for incalf third calver; Dungannon producer £1700, £1670 and £1320 for incalf heifers others sold from £1100. Outfits sold to £2100 for second calver with bull calf and £1730 for second calver with bull calf to a Trillick producer. Fintona producer £2050 for heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £2020 for second calver with bull calf and £1900 for second calver with bull calf. Stewartstown producer £1990 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.

Other outfits sold from £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £475 for a Charolais to E Fee. Fivemiletown. A C Lunny Aghalane £465 for Belgian Blue; M/S M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £410, £360 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus;. C L Allen Ballygawley £405 for Belgian Blue; H Connelly Rosslea £400 for Belgian Blue and £365 for Simmental; A Robinson Aughnacloy £390 for Hereford; A Veitch Lisbellaw £375 for Belgian Blue; M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £360, £350 and £345 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and E and A Thompson Tempo £355 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

J Maguire Rosslea £405 for Limousin; I V Hawkes Omagh £400 for Fleckvieh £390 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £360 and £315 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £350 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus;. A Foster Macken £335 for Hereford; M/S M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £330 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £315 for Simmental and M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

B Ramsey Fivemiletown £900 for Charolais and £850 for Aberdeen Angus; P McCallan Carrickmore £880 for Charolais; A McGovern Newtownbutler £830 and £800 for Charolais; W R Adams Fivemiletown £800 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £750 and £640 for Limousins; P Hegerty Clogher £730 for Belgian Blue; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £630 for Hereford, £600 and £540 for Limousins £500 for Simmental and £500 for Speckled Park; Dungannon producer £600 for Aberdeen Angus; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £570 for Hereford; F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £560 for Simmental and £480 for Charolais and L Gray Armagh £550 for Canada.

Reared female lumps