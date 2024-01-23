Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 230 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2059-20 for a 780kg Limousin to £264 per 100kg, a 740kg Charolais sold to £1909-20 at £258 per 100kg with a 710kg Limousin to £1846 at £260 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1689-60 for a 640kg Limousin to £264 per 100kg and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1542-80.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1198-80 for a 740kg to £162 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1904 for a 1190kg Charolais to £160 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £260 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820.

Fat heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 570kg Simmental to £1584-60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2390 for an 845kg Charolais (£283 and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2250.

Forward steers sold to £1810 for a 580kg Charolais (£312) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1600.

Med weight steers sold to £1590 for a 500kg Charolais (£318) selling to £338 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1370.

Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (£283) selling to £298 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1820.

Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 490kg Charolais (£320).

Smaller sorts sold to £1110 for a 385kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais (£416).

Weanling heifers sold to £1900 for a 380kg Charolais (£500).

Breeding bulls sold to £1920 for Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £2300 and £2000.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2400 for heifer with heifer calf.

Incalf cows sold to £1580 and £1530.

Bull calves sold to £405 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £440 for Limousin.

Male lumps sold to £845 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £730 for Limousin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Ballygawley producer 580kg Limousin to £266 (£1542-80) 640kg Limousin to £264 (£1689-60) Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £264 (£2059-20) Donaghmore producer 630kg Limousin to £264 (£1663-20) and 600kg Limousin to £264 (£1584) Kinawley producer 510kg Limousin to £262 (£1336-20) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £262 (£1545-80) Middletown producer 470kg Belgian Blue to £262 (£1231-40) Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £260 (£1846) Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £258 (£1909-20) Augher producer 560kg Charolais to £258 (£1444-80) Dungannon producer 660kg Charolais to £256 (£1689-60) Ballygawley producer 690kg Limousin to £254(£1752-60) Brookeborough producer 580kg Limousin to £252(£1461-60) Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £248 (£1810-40) Middletown producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1488) and 520kg Belgian Blue to £246 and Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £248 (£1760-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured cows sold from £200 to £217 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1198-80 for a 740kg to £162 per 100kg.

Other fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £160 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £115 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ballygawley producer 1190kg Charolais to £160 (£1904).

Fat steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for 700kg to £1820. Charolais steers sold to £252 for 670kg to £1688-40. Limousin steers sold to £252 per 100kg for 650kg to £1638. Hereford steers sold to £244 per 100kg for 620kg to £1512-80. Friesian steers sold from £170 to £180 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Simmental heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 570kg to £1584-60. Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 530kg to £1420-40. Charolais heifers sold to £248 for 510kg to £1264-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £236 for 510kg to £1203-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for 500kg to £1150. Hereford heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for 610kg to £1366-40. Holstein heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for 700kg to £1568.

Store bullocks (210 lots)

A lot of quality stock in this section with heavy lots selling to £2390 for an 845kg Charolais (283) with a 695kg Limousin selling to £2250 a high of £323 per 100kg other quality lots sold from £259 to £306 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £2070.

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1810 for a 580kg Charolais (£312) to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1600 with a 560kg Charolais to £1780 at £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A J Agnew Caledon 845kg Charolais to £2320 (£283) 695kg Limousin to £2250 (£323) 780kg Charolais to £2250 (£288) 785kg Limousin to £2160 (£275) 760kg Charolais to £2160 (£284) and 825kg Charolais to £2160 (£259) R Wilson Killylea 820kg Charolais to £2170 (£264) 825kg Charolais to £2140 (£259) and 745kg Charolais to £2050 (£275) William Martin Caledon 730kg Limousin to £2120 (£290) 695kg Limousin to £2080 (£299) and 730kg Limousin to £2070 (£283) Co Armagh producer 700kg Charolais to £2120 (£303) T Woods Enniskillen 710kg Charolais to £2110 (£297) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 745kg Limousin to £2090 (£280) and 770kg Limousin to £2060 (£267) M O'Neill Dungannon 780kg Limousin to £2090 (£268) 695kg Limousin to £2080 (£299) and 675kg Limousin to £2070 (£306) and P Hacket Newtownbutler 695kg Limousin to £2070 (£298).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

G H Carroll Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1810 (£312) 595kg Limousin to £1760 (£296) 585kg Saler to £1740 (£297) and 580kg Limousin to £1610 (£277) P Hackett Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1780 (£318) 580kg Charolais to £1720 (£296) and 550kg Charolais to £1650 (£300) H McClure Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1750 (£304) 565kg Charolais to £1750 (£309) 550kg Charolais to £1680 (£305) 590kg Limousin to £1660 (£281) and 505kg Charolais to £1560 (£309) Enniskillen producer 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) 565kg Charolais to £1680 (£297) 590kg Charolais to £1680 (£284) 560kg Limousin to £1660 (£296) and 540kg Limousin to £1600 (£320) P Shevlin Clogher 575kg Limousin to £1730 (£301) D Kerr Lisnaskea 585kg Charolais to £1720 (£294) and 575kg Charolais to £1710 (£297) and P Quinn Ballygawley 575kg Friesian to £1360 (£236).

Med weight steers 400kg to 500kg

A lot of quality lots in this section selling to a top of £1590 for a 500kg Charolais (£318) and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1370 with a 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337).

Leading prices

P Shevlin Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1590 (£318) N Cochrane Portadown 495kg Charolais to £1570 (£317) 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) 470kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£247) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£235) P Maguire Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) R M Richmond Enniskillen 495kg Limousin to £1510 (£305) H McClure Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) and 490kg Charolais to £1290 (£263) William Law Aughnacloy 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) T J Law Aughnacloy 405kg Charolais to £1350 (£338) 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337) 415kg Charolais to £1300 (£313) and 400kg Charolais to £1200 (£300) P Donnelly Ballygawley 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) G H Carroll Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1260 (£271) G Anderson Armagh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£255) and 500kg Hereford to £1100 (£220) Ballygawley producer 400kg Parthenais to £1120 (£280) and N Robinson Bakllygawley 475kg Friesian to £1100 (£231).

Store heifers (180 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A larger entry this seek sold to a produced a strong demand with heavy lots selling to a top of £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (£283) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1820 most other quality lots sold from £252 to £293 per 100kg.

Forward lots 510kg to 590kg

Sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289) with a 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) others sold from £249 to £278 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R J Crawford Augher 685kg Charolais to £1940 (£283) 640kg Charolais to £1820 (£284) 610kg Charolais to £1820 (£298) 620kg Charolais to £1770 (£285) 640kg Charolais to £1760 (£275) and 635kg Charolais to £1760 (£277) W J Clements Omagh 720kg Charolais to £1930 (£268) 640kg Limousin to £1800 (£281) 715kg Charolais to £1800 (£252) and 620kg Limousin to £1740 (£280) Enniskillen producer 665kg Limousin to £1820 (£273) and 690kg Charolais to £1810 (£262) D McFarland Beragh 685kg Charolais to £1790 (£261) 640kg Charolais to £1760 (£275) and 600kg Charolais to £1760 (£293) S B and N Robinson Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1770 (£272) S Mullan Beragh 640kg Charolais to 31770 (£276) Enniskillen producer 670kg Charolais to £1760 (£262) and 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) P Flannigan Rosslea 715kg Charolais to £1750 (£245).

Forward heifers 505kg to 585kg

Sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289) and 560kg Charolais to £1560 (£278) for S B and N Robinson Clogher. Enniskillen producer 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) and 560kg Charolais to £1520 (£271) Beltany Poultry Farm Omagh 545kg Saler to £1490 (£273) 540kg Limousin to £1440 (£266) 565kg Shorthorn beef to £1440 (£255) and 545kg Limousin to £1430 (£262) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265) S Mullan Beragh 585kg Charolais to £1470 (£251) 585kg Limousin to 31460 (£249) 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1420 (£249) and 525kg Charolais to £1350 (£257) and Aghalee producer 510kg Charolais to £1390 (£272) and 505kg Charolais to £1380 (£273).

Med weight heifers 400kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1570 for a 490kg Charolais (£320) with other quality lots selling from £273 to £307 per 100kg for a 485kg Limousin to £1490.

Leading prices

Enniskillen producer 490kg Charolais to £1570 (£320) 500kg Charolais to 31520 (£304) and 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) P M McCallan Carrickmore 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) K Farrell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1490 (£298) Beltany Poultry Omagh 500kg Charolais to 31470 (£294) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 495kg Limousin to £1470 (£297) 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) P Flanagan Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) Aghalee producer 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274 and 465kg Limousin to £1310 (£281) E Maguire Carrickmore 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) M M McKenna Augher 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) B M Watt Pomeroy 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) William Bell Tractors Ltd Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1340 (£288) J Burton Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) Fermanagh producer 460kg Charolais to £1320 (£287) and 475kg Charolais to £1320 (£273) and T Logan Clogher 435kg Limousin to £1310 (£301).

Smaller store heifers 385kg and under

Fermanagh producer 385kg Limousin to £1110. Fermanagh producer 385kg Charolais to £1010. F Rooney Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £990, and 310kg Charolais to £970. K Lynch Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £920. Dungannon producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £680.

Weanlings (265 lots)

An excellent demand with premium prices being paid for a lot of quality stock on offer the highlight of the sale was a 380kg Charolais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer from a Portadown producer selling to a high of £1900 (£500 per 100kg) in the male section.

Lightweight males sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais. (£416 per 100kg) from a Lisbellaw producer.

Leading prices as follows

Weanling steers and bulls

Lightweights sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais. (£416) W Noble Ederney 470kg Charolais to £1530 (£325) and 455kg Charolais to £1520 (£334) K McGarvey Beragh 445kg Limousin to £1500 (£337) B McNamee Sixmilecross 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£307) and 445kg Charolais to £1430 (£321) P Dobbs Jun. Carrickmore 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) and 485kg Charolais to £1400 (£288) T Logan Clogher 430kg Limousin to £1430 (£335) P Cassidy Fermanagh 445kg Limousin to £1440 (£323) A Kelly Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) and 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) C McGarvey Beragh 420kg Limousin to £1410 (£335) G Goodwin Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1390 (£356) and E Askin Ballygawley 455kg Charolais to £1370 (£301).

Stronger males sold to £1800 for a 500kg Limousin (£360) and 505kg Limousin to £1500 (£297) for Alan Veitch Lisbellaw. T Logan Clogher 565kg Limousin to £1610 (£285) and T G Dunne Tempo 520kg Charolais to £1400 (£269) and 545kg Shorthorn beef to £1400 (£257).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigel Cochrane Portadown 380kg to £1900 (£500) A Veitch Lisbellaw 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£306) W Noble Ederney 420kg Charolais to £1280 (£304) S Marshall Lack. 460kg Limousin to £1220 (£265) B McNamee Sixmilecross 400kg Charolais to 31220 (£305) 430kg Charolais to £1210 (£281) 420kg Limousin to £1090 (£259) and 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1190 (£326) A Kelly Sixmilecross 405kg Charolais to £1180 (£291) and 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) P Donnelly Ballygawley 360kg Charolais to £1170 (£325) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) and 350kg Limousin to £1010 (£288) G Aiken Kesh 330kg Charolais to £1080 (£327) S McCanney Dromore 300kg Charolais to £1070 (£356) E Askin Ballygawley 365kg Charolais to £1050 (£287) K Gauley Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £1050 (£313) and J Crawford Augher 365kg Limousin to £1040 (£285).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon selling calved heifers to £2300 and £1800. Ballygawley producer £2000 for calved heifer. Carrickmore producer £1980 and £1900 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1750 and £1500 for calved heifers others sold from £1200. Tempo producer sold back springers to £1600, £1200 and £1100. Maiden heifers to £750 twice.

Breeding bulls

Co Antrim producer £1920 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 01-01 2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A good steady demand in this section with outfits selling to £2400 for a heifer with heifer calf to R McGeough Dungannon who also received £1710 for heifer with bull calf. A Banbridge sold a second calver incalf to £1580 and an incalf heifer to £1530. B Shannon Bellanaleck £1430 Limousin cow with heifer calf. A Adams Omagh £1260 and £1000 for incalf cows.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A smaller entry this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £405, £365, £360, £345, £325 and £310 for a Belgian Blues to Basil Dunne Ballinamallard. M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £395 for Belgian Blue; B Gardiner Tempo £380 for Limousin; W H Stockdale Clogher £320 for Aberdeen Angus and A Veitch Lisbellaw £310 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

S Quinn Pomeroy £440 for Limousin; T McMahon Clogher £390 for Simmental £360 for Belted Galloway and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £335, £325, £305 x 2 for Belgian Blues and A Veitch Lisbellaw £315 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

D Murphy Rosslea £845 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £800 for Charolais £790 and £630 for Limousins and £700 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; B Shannon Bellanaleck £740, £700, £640 and £620 for Limousins; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £730 for Simmental and £660 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £650 for Limousin and £640 for Charolais; J P McCauley Kinawley £610 and £600 for Limousins and £600 for Simmental; R Dane Lisbellaw £600 for Jersey And £600 for Aberdeen Angus and E Crawford Stewartstown £590 for Limousin.

Female lumps