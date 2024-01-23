Beef bred cows selling to £2059.20 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 230 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2059-20 for a 780kg Limousin to £264 per 100kg, a 740kg Charolais sold to £1909-20 at £258 per 100kg with a 710kg Limousin to £1846 at £260 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1689-60 for a 640kg Limousin to £264 per 100kg and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1542-80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1198-80 for a 740kg to £162 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1904 for a 1190kg Charolais to £160 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £260 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820.
Fat heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 570kg Simmental to £1584-60.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2390 for an 845kg Charolais (£283 and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 695kg Limousin to £2250.
Forward steers sold to £1810 for a 580kg Charolais (£312) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1600.
Med weight steers sold to £1590 for a 500kg Charolais (£318) selling to £338 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1370.
Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (£283) selling to £298 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1820.
Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289).
Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 490kg Charolais (£320).
Smaller sorts sold to £1110 for a 385kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais (£416).
Weanling heifers sold to £1900 for a 380kg Charolais (£500).
Breeding bulls sold to £1920 for Limousin.
Dairy cows sold to £2300 and £2000.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2400 for heifer with heifer calf.
Incalf cows sold to £1580 and £1530.
Bull calves sold to £405 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £440 for Limousin.
Male lumps sold to £845 for Charolais.
Female lumps sold to £730 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Ballygawley producer 580kg Limousin to £266 (£1542-80) 640kg Limousin to £264 (£1689-60) Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £264 (£2059-20) Donaghmore producer 630kg Limousin to £264 (£1663-20) and 600kg Limousin to £264 (£1584) Kinawley producer 510kg Limousin to £262 (£1336-20) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £262 (£1545-80) Middletown producer 470kg Belgian Blue to £262 (£1231-40) Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £260 (£1846) Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £258 (£1909-20) Augher producer 560kg Charolais to £258 (£1444-80) Dungannon producer 660kg Charolais to £256 (£1689-60) Ballygawley producer 690kg Limousin to £254(£1752-60) Brookeborough producer 580kg Limousin to £252(£1461-60) Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £248 (£1810-40) Middletown producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1488) and 520kg Belgian Blue to £246 and Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £248 (£1760-80).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured cows sold from £200 to £217 per 100kg.
Other fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £160 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £115 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ballygawley producer 1190kg Charolais to £160 (£1904).
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for 700kg to £1820. Charolais steers sold to £252 for 670kg to £1688-40. Limousin steers sold to £252 per 100kg for 650kg to £1638. Hereford steers sold to £244 per 100kg for 620kg to £1512-80. Friesian steers sold from £170 to £180 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Simmental heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 570kg to £1584-60. Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 530kg to £1420-40. Charolais heifers sold to £248 for 510kg to £1264-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £236 for 510kg to £1203-60. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for 500kg to £1150. Hereford heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for 610kg to £1366-40. Holstein heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for 700kg to £1568.
Store bullocks (210 lots)
A lot of quality stock in this section with heavy lots selling to £2390 for an 845kg Charolais (283) with a 695kg Limousin selling to £2250 a high of £323 per 100kg other quality lots sold from £259 to £306 per 100kg for a 675kg Limousin to £2070.
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1810 for a 580kg Charolais (£312) to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1600 with a 560kg Charolais to £1780 at £318 per 100kg.
Leading prices as follows:
A J Agnew Caledon 845kg Charolais to £2320 (£283) 695kg Limousin to £2250 (£323) 780kg Charolais to £2250 (£288) 785kg Limousin to £2160 (£275) 760kg Charolais to £2160 (£284) and 825kg Charolais to £2160 (£259) R Wilson Killylea 820kg Charolais to £2170 (£264) 825kg Charolais to £2140 (£259) and 745kg Charolais to £2050 (£275) William Martin Caledon 730kg Limousin to £2120 (£290) 695kg Limousin to £2080 (£299) and 730kg Limousin to £2070 (£283) Co Armagh producer 700kg Charolais to £2120 (£303) T Woods Enniskillen 710kg Charolais to £2110 (£297) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 745kg Limousin to £2090 (£280) and 770kg Limousin to £2060 (£267) M O'Neill Dungannon 780kg Limousin to £2090 (£268) 695kg Limousin to £2080 (£299) and 675kg Limousin to £2070 (£306) and P Hacket Newtownbutler 695kg Limousin to £2070 (£298).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
G H Carroll Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1810 (£312) 595kg Limousin to £1760 (£296) 585kg Saler to £1740 (£297) and 580kg Limousin to £1610 (£277) P Hackett Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1780 (£318) 580kg Charolais to £1720 (£296) and 550kg Charolais to £1650 (£300) H McClure Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1750 (£304) 565kg Charolais to £1750 (£309) 550kg Charolais to £1680 (£305) 590kg Limousin to £1660 (£281) and 505kg Charolais to £1560 (£309) Enniskillen producer 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) 565kg Charolais to £1680 (£297) 590kg Charolais to £1680 (£284) 560kg Limousin to £1660 (£296) and 540kg Limousin to £1600 (£320) P Shevlin Clogher 575kg Limousin to £1730 (£301) D Kerr Lisnaskea 585kg Charolais to £1720 (£294) and 575kg Charolais to £1710 (£297) and P Quinn Ballygawley 575kg Friesian to £1360 (£236).
Med weight steers 400kg to 500kg
A lot of quality lots in this section selling to a top of £1590 for a 500kg Charolais (£318) and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1370 with a 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337).
Leading prices
P Shevlin Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1590 (£318) N Cochrane Portadown 495kg Charolais to £1570 (£317) 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) 470kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£247) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£235) P Maguire Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) R M Richmond Enniskillen 495kg Limousin to £1510 (£305) H McClure Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) and 490kg Charolais to £1290 (£263) William Law Aughnacloy 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) T J Law Aughnacloy 405kg Charolais to £1350 (£338) 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337) 415kg Charolais to £1300 (£313) and 400kg Charolais to £1200 (£300) P Donnelly Ballygawley 440kg Charolais to £1300 (£295) G H Carroll Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1260 (£271) G Anderson Armagh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£255) and 500kg Hereford to £1100 (£220) Ballygawley producer 400kg Parthenais to £1120 (£280) and N Robinson Bakllygawley 475kg Friesian to £1100 (£231).
Store heifers (180 lots)
A larger entry this seek sold to a produced a strong demand with heavy lots selling to a top of £1940 for a 685kg Charolais (£283) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1820 most other quality lots sold from £252 to £293 per 100kg.
Forward lots 510kg to 590kg
Sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289) with a 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) others sold from £249 to £278 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R J Crawford Augher 685kg Charolais to £1940 (£283) 640kg Charolais to £1820 (£284) 610kg Charolais to £1820 (£298) 620kg Charolais to £1770 (£285) 640kg Charolais to £1760 (£275) and 635kg Charolais to £1760 (£277) W J Clements Omagh 720kg Charolais to £1930 (£268) 640kg Limousin to £1800 (£281) 715kg Charolais to £1800 (£252) and 620kg Limousin to £1740 (£280) Enniskillen producer 665kg Limousin to £1820 (£273) and 690kg Charolais to £1810 (£262) D McFarland Beragh 685kg Charolais to £1790 (£261) 640kg Charolais to £1760 (£275) and 600kg Charolais to £1760 (£293) S B and N Robinson Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1770 (£272) S Mullan Beragh 640kg Charolais to 31770 (£276) Enniskillen producer 670kg Charolais to £1760 (£262) and 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) P Flannigan Rosslea 715kg Charolais to £1750 (£245).
Forward heifers 505kg to 585kg
Sold to £1690 for a 585kg Limousin (£289) and 560kg Charolais to £1560 (£278) for S B and N Robinson Clogher. Enniskillen producer 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) and 560kg Charolais to £1520 (£271) Beltany Poultry Farm Omagh 545kg Saler to £1490 (£273) 540kg Limousin to £1440 (£266) 565kg Shorthorn beef to £1440 (£255) and 545kg Limousin to £1430 (£262) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265) S Mullan Beragh 585kg Charolais to £1470 (£251) 585kg Limousin to 31460 (£249) 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1420 (£249) and 525kg Charolais to £1350 (£257) and Aghalee producer 510kg Charolais to £1390 (£272) and 505kg Charolais to £1380 (£273).
Med weight heifers 400kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1570 for a 490kg Charolais (£320) with other quality lots selling from £273 to £307 per 100kg for a 485kg Limousin to £1490.
Leading prices
Enniskillen producer 490kg Charolais to £1570 (£320) 500kg Charolais to 31520 (£304) and 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) P M McCallan Carrickmore 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) K Farrell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1490 (£298) Beltany Poultry Omagh 500kg Charolais to 31470 (£294) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 495kg Limousin to £1470 (£297) 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) P Flanagan Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) Aghalee producer 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274 and 465kg Limousin to £1310 (£281) E Maguire Carrickmore 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) M M McKenna Augher 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) B M Watt Pomeroy 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) William Bell Tractors Ltd Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1340 (£288) J Burton Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) Fermanagh producer 460kg Charolais to £1320 (£287) and 475kg Charolais to £1320 (£273) and T Logan Clogher 435kg Limousin to £1310 (£301).
Smaller store heifers 385kg and under
Fermanagh producer 385kg Limousin to £1110. Fermanagh producer 385kg Charolais to £1010. F Rooney Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £990, and 310kg Charolais to £970. K Lynch Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £920. Dungannon producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £680.
Weanlings (265 lots)
An excellent demand with premium prices being paid for a lot of quality stock on offer the highlight of the sale was a 380kg Charolais.
Heifer from a Portadown producer selling to a high of £1900 (£500 per 100kg) in the male section.
Lightweight males sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais. (£416 per 100kg) from a Lisbellaw producer.
Leading prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Lightweights sold to £1790 for a 430kg Charolais. (£416) W Noble Ederney 470kg Charolais to £1530 (£325) and 455kg Charolais to £1520 (£334) K McGarvey Beragh 445kg Limousin to £1500 (£337) B McNamee Sixmilecross 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£307) and 445kg Charolais to £1430 (£321) P Dobbs Jun. Carrickmore 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) and 485kg Charolais to £1400 (£288) T Logan Clogher 430kg Limousin to £1430 (£335) P Cassidy Fermanagh 445kg Limousin to £1440 (£323) A Kelly Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£293) and 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) C McGarvey Beragh 420kg Limousin to £1410 (£335) G Goodwin Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1390 (£356) and E Askin Ballygawley 455kg Charolais to £1370 (£301).
Stronger males sold to £1800 for a 500kg Limousin (£360) and 505kg Limousin to £1500 (£297) for Alan Veitch Lisbellaw. T Logan Clogher 565kg Limousin to £1610 (£285) and T G Dunne Tempo 520kg Charolais to £1400 (£269) and 545kg Shorthorn beef to £1400 (£257).
Weanling heifers
Nigel Cochrane Portadown 380kg to £1900 (£500) A Veitch Lisbellaw 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£306) W Noble Ederney 420kg Charolais to £1280 (£304) S Marshall Lack. 460kg Limousin to £1220 (£265) B McNamee Sixmilecross 400kg Charolais to 31220 (£305) 430kg Charolais to £1210 (£281) 420kg Limousin to £1090 (£259) and 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1190 (£326) A Kelly Sixmilecross 405kg Charolais to £1180 (£291) and 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) P Donnelly Ballygawley 360kg Charolais to £1170 (£325) 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) and 350kg Limousin to £1010 (£288) G Aiken Kesh 330kg Charolais to £1080 (£327) S McCanney Dromore 300kg Charolais to £1070 (£356) E Askin Ballygawley 365kg Charolais to £1050 (£287) K Gauley Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £1050 (£313) and J Crawford Augher 365kg Limousin to £1040 (£285).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon selling calved heifers to £2300 and £1800. Ballygawley producer £2000 for calved heifer. Carrickmore producer £1980 and £1900 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1750 and £1500 for calved heifers others sold from £1200. Tempo producer sold back springers to £1600, £1200 and £1100. Maiden heifers to £750 twice.
Breeding bulls
Co Antrim producer £1920 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 01-01 2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A good steady demand in this section with outfits selling to £2400 for a heifer with heifer calf to R McGeough Dungannon who also received £1710 for heifer with bull calf. A Banbridge sold a second calver incalf to £1580 and an incalf heifer to £1530. B Shannon Bellanaleck £1430 Limousin cow with heifer calf. A Adams Omagh £1260 and £1000 for incalf cows.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)
A smaller entry this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £405, £365, £360, £345, £325 and £310 for a Belgian Blues to Basil Dunne Ballinamallard. M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £395 for Belgian Blue; B Gardiner Tempo £380 for Limousin; W H Stockdale Clogher £320 for Aberdeen Angus and A Veitch Lisbellaw £310 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
S Quinn Pomeroy £440 for Limousin; T McMahon Clogher £390 for Simmental £360 for Belted Galloway and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £335, £325, £305 x 2 for Belgian Blues and A Veitch Lisbellaw £315 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
D Murphy Rosslea £845 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £800 for Charolais £790 and £630 for Limousins and £700 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; B Shannon Bellanaleck £740, £700, £640 and £620 for Limousins; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £730 for Simmental and £660 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £650 for Limousin and £640 for Charolais; J P McCauley Kinawley £610 and £600 for Limousins and £600 for Simmental; R Dane Lisbellaw £600 for Jersey And £600 for Aberdeen Angus and E Crawford Stewartstown £590 for Limousin.
Female lumps
K Moore Augher £730 for Limousin £500 for Simmental and £480 for Charolais; C McNeill Ballygawley £700 and £610 for Simmentals; T Simpson Ederney £700 for Speckled Park; B Shannon Bellanaleck £680, £660 and £630 for Limousins; J Donnelly Dungannon £680 for Charolais and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £540 and £500 for Charolais.