Beef bred cows selling to £2137.50 for a 950kg Limousin at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2137-50 for a 950kg Limousin to £225 per 100kg this was followed by an 870kg Charolais to £2035-80 at£234 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1679 for a 730kg Limousin to £230 per 100kg followed by a 700kg Charolais to £1624 at £232 per 100kg and selling to £250 per 100kg for a 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1425.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1094-80 for a 680kg to £161 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £1784-80 for a 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £184 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg Friesian steers sold to £190 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £250 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2000 for a 770kg Charolais (£259) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 635kg Charolais to £1910.

Forward lots sold to £1680 for a 565kg Limousin (£297) with a 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£291).

Med weight lots sold to £1480 for a 490kg Limousin (£302) a 465kg Charolais to £1410 (£303) and a 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303).

Heavy heifers sold to £1970 for a 700kg Charolais (£281) with an outstanding Limousin 545kg selling to £1940 (£356).

Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 545kg Charolais (£280).

Med weights sold to £1400 for a 500kg Limousin (£280) and a 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280).

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 385kg Charolais (£285).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1360 for a 455kg Limousin (£299) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1130.

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 380kg Charolais (£302) with a 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300).

Dairy cows sold to £1910.

Suckler outfits sold to £2160 and £1960.

Incalf cows sold to £1590 and £1510.

Bull calves sold to £605 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £475 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £840 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £250 (£1425) Enniskillen producer 530kg Simmental to £242 (£1282-60) Clogher producer 550kg Charolais to £240 (£1320) Cookstown producer 580kg Limousin to £240 (£1392) Fintona producer 850kg Simmental to £236 (£2006) Clogher producer 870kg Charolais to £234 (£2035-80) and 950kg Limousin to £225 (£2137-50) Trillick producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £234 (£1287) Fivemiletown producer 820kg Charolais to £234 (£1918-80) Clogher producer 700kg Charolais to £232 (£1624) and 730kg Limousin to £230 (£1679) Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £230 (£1426) Augher producer 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £230 (£1656) Moneymore producer 660kg Limousin to £228 (£1504-80) and 690kg Limousin to £219 (£1511-10) Enniskillen producer 540kg Limousin to £224 (£1209-60) Castlederg producer 520kg Fleckvieh to £222 (£1154-40) Newmills producer 550kg Fleckvieh to £222 (£1221) Kilkeel producer 870kg Simmental to £222 (£1931-40) and Augher producer 680kg Charolais to £220 (£1496)

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £196 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £130 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £104 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Portadown producer 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £184 (£1784-80) Kinawley producer 970kg Charolais to £176 (£1707-20); Rosslea producer 970kg Charolais to £170 (£1649); Newtownbutler producer 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £165 (£1320) Coalisland producer 970kg Hereford to £160 (£1552); Pomeroy producer 780kg Limousin to £152 (£1185-60) and Dungannon producer 760kg Simmental to £140 (£1050).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg Charolais steers sold to £272 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £226 per 100kg Friesian steers sold to £190 per 100kg and £1296 per head.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £250 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £242 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £230 per 100kg Shorthorn heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £216 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (300 lots)

A large entry of quality stock on offer this week resulted in a strong demand with a 770kg Charolais selling to £2000 (£259) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 635kg Charolais to £1900 other quality lots sold from £264 to £288 per 100kg.

Sample prices as follows: K Quinn Donaghmore 770kg Charolais to £2000 (£259) T A Willis Dungannon 705kg Limousin to £1990 (£282) and 670kg Limousin to £1930 (£288) G W Allen Portadown 710kg Hereford to £1980 (£279) 730kg Charolais to £1960 (£268) 690kg Charolais to £1940 (£281) and 720kg Charolais to £1930 (£268) J Connelly Newtownbuitler 690kg Charolais to £1960 (£284) and 695kg Charolais to £1920 (£276) B McNamee Eskra 680kg Limousin to £1960 (£288) O Cairns Ballygawley 685kg Charolais to £1930 (£281) R Hall Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £1930 (£281) and 695kg Limousin to £1890 (£272) H Robinson Portadown 705kg Charolais to £1910 (£271) and 670kg Limousin to £1900. (£283) R A Elliott Dungannon 635kg Charolais to £1900 (£299) R A Sinnamon Pomeroy 680kg Charolais to £1900 (£279) H McCann Armagh 715kg Limousin to £1890 (£264) B Bingham Augher 665kg Limousin to £1880 (£282) and Enniskillen producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£265).

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 595kg Charolais (£284) 595kg Limousin to £1650 (£277) 590kg Charolais to £1590 (£269) and 565kg Charolais to £1570 (£278) for R Elliott Dungannon. £1680 for a 565kg Limousin (£297) with a 585kg Limousin to £1600 (£273 for T Willis Dungannon C Williamson Portadown 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£291) S Oliver Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1620 (£274) 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) 585kg Limousin to £1490 (£254) and 525kg Limousin to £1400 (£266) M/S B and D Doris Lurgan 570kg Charolais to £1570 (£275) and 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) G Allen Portadown 585kg Hereford to £1550 (£265) 555kg Hereford to £1340 (£241) and 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1300 (£232) D Greenaway Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £1520 (£264) 585kg Charolais to £1500 (£256) and 540kg Charolais to £1470 (£272) and G O'Neill Lurgan 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£275) and 535kg Charolais to £1400 (£261).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1480 for a 490kg Limousin (£302) with a 465kg Charolais to £1410 (£303) and a 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303).

Sample prices: H Smith Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) 465kg Charolais to £1410 (£303) and 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303) G Steen Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1470 (£300) and 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) G P O'Neill Lurgan 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£289) and 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1190 (£248) G McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273) and 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) A Kingham Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1280 (£275) Dungannon producer 485kg Charolais to £1280 (£264) S Swain Dungannon 480kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£260) and 470kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£253) and A McElmurray Omagh 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£252).

Store heifers (100 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1970 for a 700kg Charolais (£281) with an outstanding Limousin 545kg selling to £1940 (£356).

Other quality lots sold from £228 to £261 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 545kg Charolais (£280) with others selling from £251 per 100kg.

Sample prices: K Allen Ballygawley 700kg Charolais to £1970 (£281) Clogher producer 545kg Limousin to £1940 (£356) L McCann Seskinore 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) 680kg Charolais to £1640 (£241) 615kg Charolais to £1520 (£247) and 610kg Charolais to £1510 (£247) J Donaghy Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1480 (£255) and 585kg Limousin to £1480 (£253) E Gibson Beragh 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£228) Pomeroy producer 590kg Charolais to £1360 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1530 for a 545kg Charolais (£280) 560kg Charolais to £1530 (£273) 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) and 510kg Charolais to £1360 (£266) for G Clendinning Fivemiletown D D and E McElroy Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1530 (£273) and 550kg Charolais to £1380 (£251) Newtownbutler producer 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) J H Keys Fivemiletown 520kg Charolais to £1390 (£267) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257) and Pomeroy producer 535kg Limousin to £1390 (£260).

Med weight store heifers 410kg to 500kg

F O'Hara Kells 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) J McNamee Sixmilecross 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) 470kg Limousin to £1230 (£261) and 410kg Limousin to £1120 (£273) J H Keys Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1330 (£271) 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262) 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) 490kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) and 475kg Charolais to £1210 (£254) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1300 (£265) Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £1280 (£261) E Maguire Carrickmore 480kg Limousin to £1260 (£262) and 445kg Limousin to £1210 (£272) S Swain Dungannon 500kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£242) Pomeroy producer 495kg Limousin to £1200 (£242) K Irwin Tynan 490kg Hereford to £1170 (£238) J Wright Tynan 490kg Simmental to £1170 (£234) E McCaffery Tempo 425kg Charolais to £1140 (£268) I McAdoo Rosslea 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£228)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Allen Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£285) N McGlinchey Fermanagh 365kg Limousin to £1060. E McCaffery Tempo 385kg Charolais to £1050, 390kg Charolais to £1010, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 340kg Charolais to £930, 375kg Charolais to £880, 395kg Charolais to £870, 390kg Charolais to £860, and 370kg Charolais to £840. O McCaffery Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1000 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £980.P McCaffery Tempo 370kg Charolais to £940. J Fox Co Armagh 400kg Belgian Blue to £860 and 330kg Belgian Blue to £690. Clogher producer 325kg Limousin to £840, 305kg Limousin to £740, 330kg Limousin to £740, and 280kg Limousin to £690. A Girvan Pomeroy 375kg Fleckvieh to £700.

Weanlings (136 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with steers and Bulls selling to £1360 for a 455kg Limousin (£299) and selling to a high of £323 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1130 several other quality lots sold over the £300 mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 380kg Charolais (£302) with a 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300) other quality lots sold from £246 to £290 per 100kg.

Sample prices as follows: Weanling steers and bulls - M O'Neill Armagh 455kg Limousin to £1360 (£299) 430kg Limousin to £1350 (£314) 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) 410kg Limousin to £1310 (£319) 410kg Limousin to £1250 (£305) 385kg Limousin top £1180 (£306) 420kg Limousin to £1180 (£281) 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) and 340kg Limousin to £1090 (£320) A Shortt Omagh 425kg Limousin to £1350 (£317) 440kg Charolais to £1200 (£272) and 350kg Charolais to £1130 (£323) M B McPhillips Dromore 465kg Limousin to £1340 (£288) and 440kg Charolais to £1160 (£263) E McCaughey Fintona 455kg Limousin to £1290 (£283) Clogher producer 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) V Daly Omagh 395kg Limousin to £1180 (£298) J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 345kg Simmental to £1090 (£316) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) and G McCarron Irvinestown 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£308).

Weanling heifers

J Primrose Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £1150 (£302) 350kg Limousin to £940 (£268) and 360kg Limousin to £790. D Quinn Cookstown 445kg Limousin to £1130 (£254) 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£260) and 470kg Simmental to £1090 (£232) M McNabb Dromore 425kg Charolais to £1045 (£246) P McCallan Carrickmore 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) 305kg Charolais to £860 (£282) 365kg Limousin to £840 (£230) and 330kg Limousin to £810 (£245) N McGlinchey Fermanagh 345kg Limousin to £920 (£266) and 280kg Limousin to £840 (£300) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 300kg Charolais to £870 (£290) E Kyle Sixmilecross 310kg Limousin to £870 (£280) 270kg Limousin to £760 (£281) and 295kg Charolais to £730 (£247) G McCarron Irvinestown 305kg Charolais to £870 (£285) P Finnegan Clogher 330kg Limousin to £750. M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 295kg Limousin to £700.

Dairy cows and heifers

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1910 for a calved heifer for a Ballygawley producer. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. More quality lots required in this section to supply online and ringside competition.

Suckler cows and calves

A good lively demand for quality lots with O Kerrigan Strabane selling second calvers and bull calves to £2160, £1960, £1930, and £1750 with a second calver and heifer calf to £1850 and a heifer with bull calf to £1750. J Egerton Rosslea £1760 for heifer with heifer calf. R Johnston Tempo £1580 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £1580 for heifer with heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1590 and £1510 for G McCaughey Tempo. Enniskillen producer £1230.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large turnout in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £605 for a Simmental to K Moore Augher. W and J Bryson Crumlin £520 for Charolais; C and H Crudden Magheraveely £440 for Limousin; Fintona producer £375 and £330 for Limousins; J W A Richie Newtownbutler £355 for Charolais £325 and £270 for Simmentals; K Moore Augher £340 for Charolais; K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £290 for Belgian Blue, £280 and £255 for Limousins and W E L Beacom Lisbellaw £ 260 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

P Brannigan Dungannon £475 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £470 for Limousin; D Farrell Ederney £445 for Charolais; G Jordan Newtownbutler £435 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £450 for Charolais and £430 for Simmental; Fermanagh producer £410, £390 and £360 for Limousins; Omagh producer £ 330, £310 and £290 for BW/Bs. Dungannon producer £300 £270 and £250 for Limousins and A W Ferguson Newmills £265 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon £840 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £750, £565 for Limousin and £500 for Aberdeen Angus; M Hughes Keady £720 for Limousin; A Keys Clogher £700, £690 for Limousins £600, £520 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus £575 and £475 for Charolais; P Brannigan Dungannon £650 for Charolais; J J Woods Lisbellaw £620 for Limousin and W J Bryson Crumlin £560 for Hereford £520 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps