Beef bred cows selling to £2175 for a 870kg Belgian Blue at Clogher Mart

A larger entry of 1204 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 13th January producing a very firm demand in all sections for a lot of quality stock on offer.

In the fatstock ring (now online) 250 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £250 per 100kg for an 870kg Belgian Blue to £2175 this was followed by an 820kg Limousin to £2000-80 at £244 per 100kg with a 940kg Charolais to £2162 at £230 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1825 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £250 per 100kg to a top of £260 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £1716.

Fat bulls sold to £1425-60 for an 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £176 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £288 per 100kg for 580kg Charolais.

Friesian steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1661-60.

Fat heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais to £2025.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2320 for a 715kg Limousin (£324) selling to £327 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2130.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) selling to £320 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1650.

Med weight steers sold to £1580 for a 490kg Charolais (£322) with a 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£320).

Smaller steers sold to £1150 for a 340kg Charolais (£338).

Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 765kg Charolais (£264) with a 645kg Limousin to £1840 (£285).

Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) to £301 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1580.

Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 470kg Limousin to £1490 (£317).

Smaller heifers sold to £1110 for a 375kg Limousin (£296).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to exceptional demand with a 435kg Charolais. to £1690 (£388) to £473 per 100kg for a 355kg Belgian Blue to £1680.

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 425kg Limousin (£310) to £337 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £1280.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2200 and £2040.

Maiden heifers sold to £600.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2900 for second calver with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2020 and £2000.

Bull calves sold to £570 and £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £490 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £940 and £840 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps sold to £900 and £870 for Limousins

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Newtownbutler producer 870kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£2175) Greencastle producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£1825) Seskinore producer 540kg Simmental to £244 (£1317-60) Fivemiletown producer 820kg Limousin to £244 (£2000-80) Armagh producer 820kg Limousin to £240 (£1968) Kesh producer 590kg Charolais to £240 (£1416) 550kg Limousin to £238 (£1309) 540kg Limousin to £224 (£1209-60) and 740kg Belgian Blue to £222 (£1642-80) Armagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £236 (£1652) 750kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1725) and 740kg Belgian Blue to £222 (£1642-80) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £232 (£1554-40) Ballygawley producer 510kg Simmental to £230 (£1173) Omagh producer 940kg Charolais to £230 (£2162) Clogher producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1413-60) and 580kg Limousin to £224 (£1299-20) and Fivemiletown producer 830kg Charolais to £224 (£1859-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £215 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1360-80 for an 810kg to £168 per 100kg.

Other fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.

Lots more required to supply demand.

Plainer Friesians sold from £110 to £130 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £105 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Co Armagh producer 810kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £176 (£1425-60).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £288 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £270 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £248 for 670kg (£1661-60); others sold from £208 to £212 per 100kg. Belgian Blues sold to £242 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £235 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for 750kg to (£2025); Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for 600kg. Simmental heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for 640kg. Charolais heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for 610kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for 600kg.

Store bullocks (290 lots)

A very firm demand for a lot of quality stock on offer with a Dungannon producer selling a 715kg Limousin to £2320 at £324 per 100kg and selling to a high of £327 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2130 with several pens of quality stock selling from £266 to £304 per 100kg.

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) a 520kg Limousin sold to £1610 (£310) and selling to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1650 with others selling from £275 to £306 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Dungannon producer 715kg Limousin to £2320 (£324) 690kg Limousin to £2160 (£314) and 650kg Limousin to £2130 (£327) O Cairns Ballygawley 800kg Limousin to £2260 (£282) Fermanagh producer 815kg Charolais to £2260 (£277) 770kg Charolais to £2100 (£272) and 720kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) W J Robinson Clogher 790kg Limousin to £2180 (£276) and 795kg Charolais to £2150 (£270) T Woods Enniskillen 825kg Charolais to £2160 (£262) 780kg Charolais to £2160 (£277) 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) and 735kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) Fermanagh producer 800kg Charolais to £2150 (£268) and 735kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) and Co Armagh producer 680kg Limousin to £2070 (£304) 690kg Limousin to £2070 (£300) and 775kg Charolais to £2060 (£266).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) 575kg Limousin to £1620 (£281) 520kg Limousin to £1610 (£310) and 515kg Limousin to £1580 (£306) for A J McKenna Dungannon. S McGirr Ballygawley 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£298) 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£296) 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1590 (£284) 555kg Limousin to £1570 (£283) 540kg Limousin to £1510 (£279) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£285) S Kelly Loughgall 575kg Charolais to £1750 (£304) and 570kg Charolais to £1710 (£300) D McFarland Omagh 590kg Limousin to £1720 (£291) 585kg Limousin to £1650 (£285) 560kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) and 565kg Limousin to £1640 (£290) Enniskillen producer 580kg Charolais to £1710 (£295) 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) and 515kg Limousin to £1650 (£320) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£302) O McElvogue and Dungannon 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530 (£278) and 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this popular section with a 490kg Charolais selling to £1580 (£322) with a 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£320).

Most other quality lots sold from £281 to £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices

S Kelly Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £1580 (£322) and 475kg Charolais to £1410 (£297) B Kelly Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£320) and 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£312) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 495kg Limousin to £1530 (£309) and 440kg Limousin to £1400 (£318) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 490kg Simmental to £1510 (£308) and 480kg Limousin to £1400 (£291) M J Parr Aughnacloy 480kg Charolais to £1510 (£314) 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£307) and 475kg Simmental to £1460 (£307) A M Irvine Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) J Conroy Sixmilecross 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£300) J McCrystal Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) S McGirr Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1440 (£300) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£288) and 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) B Doran Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1440 (£306) E McBride Ballygawley 485kg Simmental to £1420 (£292) Moore Bros Strabane 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) and Enniskillen producer 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

N Cosgrove Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £1150 (£338) and 350kg Charolais to £960.

Store heifers (120 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £2020 for a 765kg Charolais (£264) with a 645kg Limousin selling to £1840 (£285) most other quality lots sold from £248 to £282 per 100kg.

Forward lots 525kg to 595kg sold 1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1580.

Sample prices

H McClure Fivemiletown 765kg Charolais to £2020 (£264) and 660kg Hereford to £1860 (£282) W S Hall Magheraveely 700kg Charolais to £1900 (£271) 660kg Charolais to £1800 (£272) 640kg Charolais to £1790 (£279) 640kg Charolais to £1770 (£276) and 630kg Charolais to £1720 (£273) L McCann Trillick 695kg Charolais to £1880 (£270) J Grant Aghalee 695kg Limousin to £1850 (£266) 680kg Charolais to £1800 (£264) and 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£273) Mountdarby Farm Newtownbutler 645kg Limousin to £1840 (£285) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£269) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1750 (£275) and 645kg Limousin to £1600 (£248) and P McAleer Pomeroy 620kg Limousin to £1720 (£277).

Forward heifers 525kg to 595kg sold to £1640 for a 565kg Charolais (£290) to L McCann Trillick K Farrell Fivemiletown 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1640 (£282) W S Hall Magheraveely 580kg Charolais to £1610 (£277) T Farrell Fivemiletown 525kg Charolais to £1580 (£301) and 595kg Charolais to £1560 (£262) W Adams Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) and J Cassidy Rosslea 570kg Limousin to £1520 (£266).

Med weight heifers 420kg to 500kg

A very brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 470kg Limousin selling to £1490 (£317).

Most other quality lots sold from £260 to £305 per 100kg.

Sample prices

P Donnelly Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1540 (£311) 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 440kg Limousin to £1310 (£297) and 420kg Charolais to £1270 (£302) P O'Neill Beragh 470kg Limousin to £1490 (£317) 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) 495kg Limousin to £1440 (£291) 475kg Limousin to £1430 (£301) 445kg Limousin to £1360 (£305) 450kg Charolais to £1350 (£300) and 460kg Limousin to £1330 (£289) B O'Neill Beragh 495kg Limousin to £1480 (£299) 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287) 470kg Limousin to £1390 (£295) 460kg Charolais to £1370 (£298) and 475kg Charolais to £1360 (£286) H Macauley Ballyclare 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) R McCarney Seskinore 495kg Simmental to £1320 (£266) and P P Devlin Cookstown 485kg Charolais to 31310 (£270) and 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

P J McGorrian Poyntpass 375kg Limousin to £1110 (£296) 370kg Limousins to £970 x 4, 370kg Simmental to £970 and 370kg Shorthorn beef to £970. P Devlin Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £1070and 395kg Charolais to £960. J McCrystal Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £900 and 345kg Limousin to £800. E A Morrison Maguiresbridge 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £890. P Hughes Augher 340kg Charolais to £880, 340kg Charolais to £840 285kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Fleckvieh to £750. A Dunlop Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 400kg Limousin to £830, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £800.

Weanlings (260 lots)

An exceptional demand in this section for several pens of top quality stock on offer with a 435kg Charolais selling to £1690 (£388) with a 355kg Belgian Blue selling to £1680 (£473) most other quality lots selling to well over the £300 plus mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 425kg Limousin (£310) selling to £337 per 100kg twice for 380kg Charolais to £1280 and selling to a high of £351 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1090.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

N McIlwaine Plumbridge 435kg Charolais to £1690 (£388) 395kg Charolais to £1520 (£385) 460kg Charolais to £1500 (£326) 390kg Limousin to £1390 (£356) and 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) this quality lot averaged 407kg at £366 per 100kg. S F Farry Trillick sold a 355kg Belgian Blue to £1680 at £473 per 100kg.

Strong weanling males

J Courtney Maguiresbridge 520kg Limousin to £1570 (£302) M Hamill Dungannon 540kg Limousin to £1450 (£268) and J Boylan Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294).

Lighter weanling males

R W Ferguson Newtownstewart 390kg Charolais to £1390 (£356) and 395kg Charolais to £1360 (£344) P J Monaghan Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) S S Dunlop Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1380 (£354) G McPhillips Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £1380 (£321) K Loughran Cookstown 400kg Belgian Blue to £1370 (£342) A Short Omagh 405kg Charolais to £1370 (£338) and 385kg Limousin to £1350 (£350) T McDermot Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1350 (£296) and V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291) and 415kg Limousin to £1330 (£320).

Weanling heifers

N McIlwaine Newtownstewart 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£330) 390kg Charolais to £1300 (£333) 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307) 380kg Charolais to £1280 twice (£337) 375kg Charolais to £1200 (£320) and 355kg Charolais to £1140 (£321) averaging £326 per 100kg for seven quality heifers. M Conway Plumbridge 425kg Limousin to £1320 (£310) 355kg Limousin to £1160 (£320) 375kg Limousin to £1100 (£293) and 310kg Limousin to £1090 (£351) averaging £318 per 100kg for four quality lots. P J Monaghan Omagh 450kg Charolais to £1300 (£289) and 415kg Limousin to £1250 (£301) P Donnelly Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1190 (£286) P Cassidy Derrylin 405kg Limousin to £1180 (£291) S McCaffery Clogher 380kg Limousin to £1140 (£300) G Askin Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) Killylea producer 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1100 (£297) and A Teague Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£285) and 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifers to £2200. Carrickmore producer £2040 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1920 and £1700 for calved heifers. Derrygonnelly producer £1740 £1730 and £1450 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1450 for calved heifer. Strabane producer £1400 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1020.

Maiden heifers sold to £600.

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand in this section with a Newtownhamilton producer selling a second calver with bull calf to £2900. B McWilliams Seskinore sold a selection of incalf heifers selling to £2020, £2000, £1840, £1620, £1600, and £1580 average, £1776 per head (due February and March to Limousin and Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls) and Ballinamallard producer £1560 for incalf heifer.

Other outfits sold D Haughian Lurgan £1750 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1350 for 2018 plus cow with bull calf. Local producer £1700 and £1500 for heifers and heifer calves and £1500 twice for second calvers with heifer calves. Co Armagh producer £1680 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1660 for 2017 cow with bull calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (230 lots)

A good selection on offer sold easily to a strong demand for a lot of quality lots presented. bull calves (under two months) sold to £570 and £500 for Aberdeen Angus to M/S P J and K Cushley Ballymena. W Downey Magheraveely £385 for Limousin and £355 for Aberdeen Angus; T J Tait Omagh £375, £350, £340 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus; I W Little Newtownbutler £360 for Aberdeen Angus; T Cox Enniskillen 360 for Belgian Blue; O Beggan Rosslea £355 for Speckled Park and T Reid Newmills £345 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

E Reid Trillick £490 for Charolais; W Black Tempo £470 for Limousin; Lurgan producer £410 for Belgian Blue; William Downey Magheraveely £405 for Belgian Blue; J Corrigan Fintona £385 and £320 for Charolais; Dungannon producer ££380 for Limousin £370 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £350, £330 and £325 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and O Beggan Rosslea £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £940 for Belgian Blue and £840 for Limousin; A McDonagh Fintona £850 for Charolais; Erroll Watson Crumlin £820 for Charolais; K Totten Crumlin £800 and £630 x 3 for Herefords; B Teague Enniskillen £780 for Limousin and £720 for Charolais; P J Gilleese Kinawley £730 and £670 for Aberdeen Angus; W Black Tempo £670 for Charolais; S P Greenan Garrison £670 for Charolais and 580 for Limousin; T Quinn Coalisland £650 for Charolais and S Cox Kinawley £600 and £590 for Limousins £590 and £570 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps