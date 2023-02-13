In the fatstock ring 300 lots sold to one of the best trades recorded in recent times with beef bred cows selling to £2359.40 for a 940kg Charolais to £251 per 100kg and selling to a top of £274 per 100kg for an 800kg Charolais to £2192.

Cow heifers sold to £290 for a 760kg Belgian Blue to £2204 with a 760kg Limousin to £288 per 100kg to £2188.80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £192 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1459.20 with a 750kg Friesian to £188 per 100kg to £1222 and a 740kg to £188 at £1203.20.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2120 for a 1060kg Limousin to £200 per 100kg and selling to a high of £218 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin to £1896.60.

Fat steers sold to a high of £2760 for a 900 kg Belgian Blue to £300 per 100kg with an 810kg Belgian Blue to £1494.80 at £308 per 100kg and selling to a top of £310 per 100kg for a 790kg Belgian Blue to £2449.

Fat heifers sold to £2217.60 for a 720kg Limousin to £308 per 100kg with a 690kg Limousin to £1883.70 at £273 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2220 for an 810kg Charolais (£274) with a 670kg Charolais to £2040 (£304) and a 655kg Charolais to £1980 (£302).

Forward lots sold to a top of £1740 per head for a 590kg Limousin (£295) and selling to a high of £301 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1720.

Med weights sold to £1470 for a 500kg Limousin (£294) with a 490kg Limousin to £1420 (£289).

Smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 330kg Charolais.

Heavy heifers sold to £2010 for a 645kg Belgian Blue (£311) with a 680kg Charolais to £1780 (£261).

Forward lots sold to a top of £1540 per head for a 570kg Charolais (£270) and selling to a high of £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530.

Med weights sold to £1510 for 500kg Limousin (£302) with a 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304).

Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1390 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£278) to £319 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1180 and £317 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1220.

Weanling heifers sold to £1340 for a 460kg Limousin (£291) selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 with a 260kg Limousin to £940 (£361) and a 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£251).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2600 and £2440.

Suckler cows sold to £1860 for a heifer and heifer calf.

A lot of incalf cows and heifers on offer sold to a top of £2180 ££1970 and £1940.

Young bull calves sold to £390 for Hereford heifer calves sold to £430 and £420 for Friesians.

Reared male lumps sold to £910 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £870 and £810 for Limousins

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Randalstown producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £290 (£2204) 760kg Limousin to £288 (£2188.80) 740kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£2086.80) 770kg Belgian Blue to £280 (£2156) and 730kg Limousin to £252 (£1839.60) Bushmills producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £285 (£2080.50) Dromore producer 800kg Charolais to £274 (£2192) 710kg Limousin to £270 (£1917) and 760kg Limousin to £266 (£2021.60) Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £264 (£1768.80) Killylea producer 780kg Limousin to £264 (£2059.20) Galbally producer 720kg Limousin to £262 (£1886.40) Ballygawley producer 580kg Simmental to £258 (£1496.40) Macken producer 820kg Charolais to £250 (£2115.60) Omagh producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1986.60) Tempo producer 520kg Charolais to £256 (£1331.20) Cappagh producer 570kg Charolais to £254 (£1447.80) 620kg Charolais to £252 (£1562.40) and Clogher producer 940kg Charolais to £251 (£2359.40).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £248 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £174 to £192 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1459.20 with a 750kg to £1220 at £188 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £128 to £60 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £108 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dromore producer 870kg Limousin to £218 (£1896.60) Omagh producer 970kg Charolais to £206 (£1998.20) Kinawley producer 910kg Shorthorn to £200 (£1820) Aughnacloy producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £200 (£1680) Coa producer 1060kg Limousin to £200 (£2120) Clogher producer 890kg Charolais to £193 (£1717.70) Brookeborough producer 940kg Charolais to £175 (£1645) and Dundrod producer 770kg Charolais to £140 (£1078).

Fat steers

Randalstown producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £310 (£2449) 810kg Belgian Blue to £308 (£2494.80) 740kg Limousin to £300 (£2220) 920kg Belgian Blue to £300 (£2760) Strabane producer 820kg Charolais to £288 (£2361.60) Killeter producer 650kg Simmental to £248 (£1612) Tynan producer 560kg Holstein to £228 (£1276.80) Armagh producer 740kg Hereford to £222 (£1642.80) Ayrshire steers sold to £210 per 100kg and Shorthorn steers sold to £210 per 100kg.

Other Friesians sold to £198 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Randalstown producer 720kg Limousin to £308 (£2217.60) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £273 (£1883.70) Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £260 (£1612) Coalisland producer 540kg Limousin to £260 (£1404) and Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £256 (£1894.40).

Friesians sold from £164 to £202 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (270 lots)

Demand remains very strong in this section with heavy steers selling to £2220 for an 810kg Charolais (£274) and selling to a high of £304 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2040 with a 655 Charolais selling to £1980 (£302).

Other quality lots sold from £255 to £292 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 590kg Limousin (£295) reaching £301 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1720.

Leading prices: G Glendenning Fivemiletown 810kg Charolais to £2220 (£274) W J Robinson Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) 740kg Charolais to £2150 (£290) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 740kg Charolais to £2070 (£279) and 735kg Charolais to £2030 (£276) D Kerr Lisnaskea 670kg Charolais to £2040 (£304) and 690kg Charolais to £2020 (£292) Dungannon producer 705kg Charolais to £2040 (£289) and 660kg Charolais to £1900 (£288) T Woods Enniskillen 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£255) Armagh producer 655kg Charolais to £1980 (£302) O Cairns Ballygawley 710kg Limousin to £1970 (£277) Newtownbutler producer 680kg Charolais to £1950 (£286) J McGrath Castlederg 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) K Fearon Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £1900 (£275) S Trouton Portadown 660kg Limousin to £1890 (£286) J A Henry Fintona 670kg Limousin to £1890 (£282) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 670kg Limousin to £1890 (£282) Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 590kg Limousin (£295) 570kg Limousin to £1680 (£294) 575kg Limousin to £1650 (£287) and a 580kg Limousin to £1610 (£277) for F Hamill Ballygawley. Armagh producer 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£301) 540kg Shorthorn to £1600 (£296) and 570kg Limousin to £1600 (£280) and P Sharkey Newtownbutler 575kg Limousin to £1590 (£276) and 570kg Limousin to £1570 (£275).

Med weight stores 380kg to 500kg

J Grimley Middletown 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) M J Parr Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1420 (£289) and 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£271) A Wright Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1360 (£272) 500kg Simmental to £1330 (£266) 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) and 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) T Noble Lisbellaw 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£275) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£272) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£297) S Kelly Loughgall 440kg Charolais to £1290 (£293) G P O Neill Lurgan 450kg Par to £1240 (£275) and 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) M McElhill Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) J A Gilleese Derrylin 465kg Hereford to £1180 (£262) and V 650kg Limousin to £1740 (£267) and 625kg Charolais to £1660 (£265) £1160 (£257) 445kg Hereford to £1150 (£258) and 460kg Hereford to £1130 (£245).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

V McGee Galbally 330kg Charolais to £920. J B Johnston Armagh 345kg Belgian Blue to £910, 350kg Hereford to £880, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 285kg Belgian Blue to £760, and 305kg Friesian to £590. T J Donnelly Portadown sold a pen of Friesian 240kg to £390 x 4 170kg Aberdeen Angus to £350 and four Holstein 250kg to £320 each.

Store heifers (170 lots)

A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £2010 for a 645kg Belgian Blue (311) with other quality lots selling from £255 to £286 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to a top of £1540 per head for a 570kg Charolais (£270) to £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530.

Leading prices: P McAleer Pomeroy 645kg Belgian Blue to £2010 (£311) 680kg Charolais to £1780 (£261) and 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£257) J Neill Crossgar 695kg Limousin to £1900 (£273) J McGrath Castlederg 745kg Charolais to £1900 (£255) Newtownbutler producer 695kg Charolais to £1850 (£266) and 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) G Glendenning Fivemiletown 700kg Limousin to £1800 (£257) R J Crawford Augher 665kg Charolais to £1740 (£261) 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) and 610kg Charolais to £1630 (£267) N McGlinchey Eskra 610kg Belgian Blue to £1700 (£278) K Gallagher Ballygawley 620kg Limousin to £1680 (£271) M McMahon Brookeborough 590kg Charolais to £1650 (£279) N Morrow Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1650 (£272) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1640 (£278) C Donnelly Eskra 595kg Charolais to £1620 (£272) Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 570kg Charolais (£270) with a 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) for P Donnelly Eskra. E Bingham Augher 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530 (£288) and 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275) T McNally Cookstown 535kg Charolais to £1500 (£280) and 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) W Adams Aughnacloy 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) 535kg Simmental to £1470 (£274) and 520kg Limousin to £1390 (£267) T Singleton Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1430 (£280) and I Smith Fivemiletown 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£249) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£242).

Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin (£302) and selling to a top of £304 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1340 with most other quality lots selling from £264 to £300 per 100kg.

Leading prices: B Kelly Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) A McAleer Pomeroy 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) I McFarland Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) 490kg Sal. to £1310 (£267) 490kg Charolais to £1300 (£265) 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) and 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) M and N O'Connor Augher 450kg Charolais to £1350 (£300) 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) and 405kg Charolais to £1210 (£298) Noel Morrow Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304) R Purvis Stewartstown 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£286) W J Adams Aughnacloy 485kg Charolais to £1280 (£264) I Smith Fivemiletown 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£266) J R Tubman Tempo 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282) M Kelly Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1220 (£280) J J Muldoon Cookstown 450kg Charolais to £1210 (£269) and A Alexander Randalstown 435kg Limousin to £1200 (£276).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M/S M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £1090 (£272) and 385kg Limousin to £910. M and N O'Connor Augher 390kg Charolais to £1080 C Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £950, 340kg Belgian Blue to £720 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. J R Tubman Tempo 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. D McCall Armagh 355kg Belgian Blue to £830. R Allen Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £780 and 270kg Limousin to £700. R McCann Fintona 315kg Charolais to £740, 290kg Charolais to £660 and 290kg Charolais to £630.

Weanlings (290 lots)

Another good entry this week again produced a strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

Steers and bulls sold to top of £1390 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£278) reaching a high of £319 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1180 with a 385kg Limousin selling to £1220 (£317).

Weanling females sold to a top of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin (£291) and selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 a 260kg Limousin sold to £940 (£361) with a 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£351) with several other quality lots selling to over the £300 mark.

Leading prices

Steers and bulls

N I McKee Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£278) S Mellon Fintona 440kg Charolais to £1340 (£311) R Hopper Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) and 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1320 (£284) 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) A Alexander and Co Randalstown 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) N Storey Macken 520kg Simmental to £1300 (£250) and 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) P J Gilleese Kinawley 530kg Hereford to £1240 (£234) W Owens Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£272) 445kg Charolais to £1200 (£269) 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) and 415kg Charolais to £1180 (£284) Roscor producer 405kg Limousin to £1240 (£306) and 405kg Charolais to £1180 (£291) D Campbell Magherafelt 385kg Limousin to £1220 (£317) M Boyle Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1210 (£269) D Parr Aughnacloy 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£250) and J McElroy Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1180 (£319).

Weanling heifers

Philip Montgomery Augher 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291) 395kg Limousin to £1260 (£319) 400kg Limousin to £1230 (£307) 355kg Limousin to £1190 (£335) 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 360kg Limousin to £1130 (£314) and 395kg Limousin to £1100 (£278) S Mellon Fintona 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£314) P B Logan Lisbellaw 335kg Charolais to £1110 (£331) and 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) A Green Tempo 330kg Limousin to £1100 (£333) and 260kg Limousin to £940 (£361) W R Adams Fivemiletown 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 (£376) 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£351) and 300kg Limousin to £1000 (£333) P J Gilleese Kinawley 395kg Limousin to £1080 (£273) and Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £980 (£301) 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) and 320kg Charolais to £940 (£293).

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2600, £2100 and £1750. Fermanagh producer £2440 and £1900 for calved heifers. Lurgan producer £2060 and £1950 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1980 for calved heifer. Derrygonnelly producer £1500 for Calved Heifer.

Breeding bulls

Lurgan producer £1780 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine (born 03.06.2013)

Suckler cows and calves

A larger entry this week sold to a very keen demand with a lot of incalf cows and heifers on offer selling to a top of £2180 for a (2016 cow) £1970 for (2016 cow) £1940 for (2015 cow) £1680 for (2015 cow) £1650 for (2012 cow) £1620 for (2012 cow) £1600 for (2015 cow) £1550 for (2012 cow) £1460 for (2015 cow) and £1400 for (2015 cow) all incalf to pedigree Charolais bull due March and April for a Newtownbutler producer (retiring from suckler cow production).

Suckler outfits sold to £1860 for a heifer and heifer calf to M McWilliams Fintona. P J Corrigan Dungannon £1500 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus Bull Calf. Adrain Kirkland Dungannon £1270 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf. J Brownlee Culkey £2030 for 2015 cow and £1570 for 2013 cow both incalf to Charolais bull. A Green Coa £1650 for (2016 cow) and £1550 for (2015 cow) both incalf to Charolais bull. D Moore Aughnacloy £1320, £1310 and £1250 for (2018 cows) incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull.

Others sold from £960 to £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry this week sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £390 for Hereford £380 for Charolais and £370 for Belgian Blue to an Aughnacloy producer. Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £380 and £320 for Hereford; Clogher producer £340 for Charolais; M Bogan Fintona £335 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus; Tempo producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £290 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £290 for Aberdeen Angus; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £290 for Belgian Blue and £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

R S Robinson Dungannon £430 and £420 for Friesian. C Devlin Omagh £410 x 2 for Shorthorn beef; D Nugent Ballygawley £390 and £355 for Charolais; Clogher producer £345 for Charolais; E McKenna Derrylin £330 for Limousin; J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £285 for Aberdeen Angus and D Mavitty Culkey £285 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

S McAleer Rosslea £910 and £720 x 2 for Limousins; M Carland Omagh £800 for Charolais and £740 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £770 for Aberdeen Angus and £620 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £760 x 2 £710 and £650 for Aberdeen Angus; K J Finlay Magheraveely 740 and £730 for Charolais; R Clarke Maguiresbridge £660 for Aberdeen Angus; Clogher producer £660 for Limousin and Mountview Cattle Dungannon £520 for Belgian Blue,

Reared female lumps