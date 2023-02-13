Beef bred cows selling to £2359.40 at Clogher Mart
Another large entry on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 11th February sold to very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 300 lots sold to one of the best trades recorded in recent times with beef bred cows selling to £2359.40 for a 940kg Charolais to £251 per 100kg and selling to a top of £274 per 100kg for an 800kg Charolais to £2192.
Cow heifers sold to £290 for a 760kg Belgian Blue to £2204 with a 760kg Limousin to £288 per 100kg to £2188.80.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £192 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1459.20 with a 750kg Friesian to £188 per 100kg to £1222 and a 740kg to £188 at £1203.20.
Fat bulls sold to £2120 for a 1060kg Limousin to £200 per 100kg and selling to a high of £218 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin to £1896.60.
Fat steers sold to a high of £2760 for a 900 kg Belgian Blue to £300 per 100kg with an 810kg Belgian Blue to £1494.80 at £308 per 100kg and selling to a top of £310 per 100kg for a 790kg Belgian Blue to £2449.
Fat heifers sold to £2217.60 for a 720kg Limousin to £308 per 100kg with a 690kg Limousin to £1883.70 at £273 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2220 for an 810kg Charolais (£274) with a 670kg Charolais to £2040 (£304) and a 655kg Charolais to £1980 (£302).
Forward lots sold to a top of £1740 per head for a 590kg Limousin (£295) and selling to a high of £301 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1720.
Med weights sold to £1470 for a 500kg Limousin (£294) with a 490kg Limousin to £1420 (£289).
Smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 330kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold to £2010 for a 645kg Belgian Blue (£311) with a 680kg Charolais to £1780 (£261).
Forward lots sold to a top of £1540 per head for a 570kg Charolais (£270) and selling to a high of £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530.
Med weights sold to £1510 for 500kg Limousin (£302) with a 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304).
Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 400kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1390 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£278) to £319 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1180 and £317 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1220.
Weanling heifers sold to £1340 for a 460kg Limousin (£291) selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 with a 260kg Limousin to £940 (£361) and a 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£251).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2600 and £2440.
Suckler cows sold to £1860 for a heifer and heifer calf.
A lot of incalf cows and heifers on offer sold to a top of £2180 ££1970 and £1940.
Young bull calves sold to £390 for Hereford heifer calves sold to £430 and £420 for Friesians.
Reared male lumps sold to £910 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £870 and £810 for Limousins
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Randalstown producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £290 (£2204) 760kg Limousin to £288 (£2188.80) 740kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£2086.80) 770kg Belgian Blue to £280 (£2156) and 730kg Limousin to £252 (£1839.60) Bushmills producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £285 (£2080.50) Dromore producer 800kg Charolais to £274 (£2192) 710kg Limousin to £270 (£1917) and 760kg Limousin to £266 (£2021.60) Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £264 (£1768.80) Killylea producer 780kg Limousin to £264 (£2059.20) Galbally producer 720kg Limousin to £262 (£1886.40) Ballygawley producer 580kg Simmental to £258 (£1496.40) Macken producer 820kg Charolais to £250 (£2115.60) Omagh producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1986.60) Tempo producer 520kg Charolais to £256 (£1331.20) Cappagh producer 570kg Charolais to £254 (£1447.80) 620kg Charolais to £252 (£1562.40) and Clogher producer 940kg Charolais to £251 (£2359.40).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £248 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred lots sold from £192 to £218 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £174 to £192 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1459.20 with a 750kg to £1220 at £188 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £128 to £60 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £108 to £122 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dromore producer 870kg Limousin to £218 (£1896.60) Omagh producer 970kg Charolais to £206 (£1998.20) Kinawley producer 910kg Shorthorn to £200 (£1820) Aughnacloy producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £200 (£1680) Coa producer 1060kg Limousin to £200 (£2120) Clogher producer 890kg Charolais to £193 (£1717.70) Brookeborough producer 940kg Charolais to £175 (£1645) and Dundrod producer 770kg Charolais to £140 (£1078).
Fat steers
Randalstown producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £310 (£2449) 810kg Belgian Blue to £308 (£2494.80) 740kg Limousin to £300 (£2220) 920kg Belgian Blue to £300 (£2760) Strabane producer 820kg Charolais to £288 (£2361.60) Killeter producer 650kg Simmental to £248 (£1612) Tynan producer 560kg Holstein to £228 (£1276.80) Armagh producer 740kg Hereford to £222 (£1642.80) Ayrshire steers sold to £210 per 100kg and Shorthorn steers sold to £210 per 100kg.
Other Friesians sold to £198 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Randalstown producer 720kg Limousin to £308 (£2217.60) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £273 (£1883.70) Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £260 (£1612) Coalisland producer 540kg Limousin to £260 (£1404) and Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £256 (£1894.40).
Friesians sold from £164 to £202 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (270 lots)
Demand remains very strong in this section with heavy steers selling to £2220 for an 810kg Charolais (£274) and selling to a high of £304 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2040 with a 655 Charolais selling to £1980 (£302).
Other quality lots sold from £255 to £292 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 590kg Limousin (£295) reaching £301 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1720.
Leading prices: G Glendenning Fivemiletown 810kg Charolais to £2220 (£274) W J Robinson Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) 740kg Charolais to £2150 (£290) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 740kg Charolais to £2070 (£279) and 735kg Charolais to £2030 (£276) D Kerr Lisnaskea 670kg Charolais to £2040 (£304) and 690kg Charolais to £2020 (£292) Dungannon producer 705kg Charolais to £2040 (£289) and 660kg Charolais to £1900 (£288) T Woods Enniskillen 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£255) Armagh producer 655kg Charolais to £1980 (£302) O Cairns Ballygawley 710kg Limousin to £1970 (£277) Newtownbutler producer 680kg Charolais to £1950 (£286) J McGrath Castlederg 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) K Fearon Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £1900 (£275) S Trouton Portadown 660kg Limousin to £1890 (£286) J A Henry Fintona 670kg Limousin to £1890 (£282) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 670kg Limousin to £1890 (£282) Forward lots sold to £1740 for a 590kg Limousin (£295) 570kg Limousin to £1680 (£294) 575kg Limousin to £1650 (£287) and a 580kg Limousin to £1610 (£277) for F Hamill Ballygawley. Armagh producer 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£301) 540kg Shorthorn to £1600 (£296) and 570kg Limousin to £1600 (£280) and P Sharkey Newtownbutler 575kg Limousin to £1590 (£276) and 570kg Limousin to £1570 (£275).
Med weight stores 380kg to 500kg
J Grimley Middletown 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) M J Parr Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1420 (£289) and 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£271) A Wright Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1360 (£272) 500kg Simmental to £1330 (£266) 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) and 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) T Noble Lisbellaw 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£275) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£272) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£297) S Kelly Loughgall 440kg Charolais to £1290 (£293) G P O Neill Lurgan 450kg Par to £1240 (£275) and 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) M McElhill Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1280 (£256) J A Gilleese Derrylin 465kg Hereford to £1180 (£262) and V 650kg Limousin to £1740 (£267) and 625kg Charolais to £1660 (£265) £1160 (£257) 445kg Hereford to £1150 (£258) and 460kg Hereford to £1130 (£245).
Smaller sorts 350kg and under
V McGee Galbally 330kg Charolais to £920. J B Johnston Armagh 345kg Belgian Blue to £910, 350kg Hereford to £880, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 285kg Belgian Blue to £760, and 305kg Friesian to £590. T J Donnelly Portadown sold a pen of Friesian 240kg to £390 x 4 170kg Aberdeen Angus to £350 and four Holstein 250kg to £320 each.
Store heifers (170 lots)
A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £2010 for a 645kg Belgian Blue (311) with other quality lots selling from £255 to £286 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to a top of £1540 per head for a 570kg Charolais (£270) to £288 per 100kg for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530.
Leading prices: P McAleer Pomeroy 645kg Belgian Blue to £2010 (£311) 680kg Charolais to £1780 (£261) and 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£257) J Neill Crossgar 695kg Limousin to £1900 (£273) J McGrath Castlederg 745kg Charolais to £1900 (£255) Newtownbutler producer 695kg Charolais to £1850 (£266) and 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) G Glendenning Fivemiletown 700kg Limousin to £1800 (£257) R J Crawford Augher 665kg Charolais to £1740 (£261) 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) and 610kg Charolais to £1630 (£267) N McGlinchey Eskra 610kg Belgian Blue to £1700 (£278) K Gallagher Ballygawley 620kg Limousin to £1680 (£271) M McMahon Brookeborough 590kg Charolais to £1650 (£279) N Morrow Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1650 (£272) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1640 (£278) C Donnelly Eskra 595kg Charolais to £1620 (£272) Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 570kg Charolais (£270) with a 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) for P Donnelly Eskra. E Bingham Augher 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1530 (£288) and 545kg Charolais to £1500 (£275) T McNally Cookstown 535kg Charolais to £1500 (£280) and 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) W Adams Aughnacloy 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) 535kg Simmental to £1470 (£274) and 520kg Limousin to £1390 (£267) T Singleton Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1430 (£280) and I Smith Fivemiletown 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£249) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£242).
Med weight stores 405kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin (£302) and selling to a top of £304 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1340 with most other quality lots selling from £264 to £300 per 100kg.
Leading prices: B Kelly Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) A McAleer Pomeroy 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) I McFarland Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) 490kg Sal. to £1310 (£267) 490kg Charolais to £1300 (£265) 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) and 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) M and N O'Connor Augher 450kg Charolais to £1350 (£300) 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) and 405kg Charolais to £1210 (£298) Noel Morrow Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £1340 (£304) R Purvis Stewartstown 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£286) W J Adams Aughnacloy 485kg Charolais to £1280 (£264) I Smith Fivemiletown 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£266) J R Tubman Tempo 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282) M Kelly Omagh 435kg Charolais to £1220 (£280) J J Muldoon Cookstown 450kg Charolais to £1210 (£269) and A Alexander Randalstown 435kg Limousin to £1200 (£276).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
M/S M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £1090 (£272) and 385kg Limousin to £910. M and N O'Connor Augher 390kg Charolais to £1080 C Rafferty Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £950, 340kg Belgian Blue to £720 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. J R Tubman Tempo 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. D McCall Armagh 355kg Belgian Blue to £830. R Allen Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £780 and 270kg Limousin to £700. R McCann Fintona 315kg Charolais to £740, 290kg Charolais to £660 and 290kg Charolais to £630.
Weanlings (290 lots)
Another good entry this week again produced a strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.
Steers and bulls sold to top of £1390 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£278) reaching a high of £319 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1180 with a 385kg Limousin selling to £1220 (£317).
Weanling females sold to a top of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin (£291) and selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 a 260kg Limousin sold to £940 (£361) with a 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£351) with several other quality lots selling to over the £300 mark.
Leading prices
Steers and bulls
N I McKee Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£278) S Mellon Fintona 440kg Charolais to £1340 (£311) R Hopper Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1340 (£270) and 445kg Limousin to £1190 (£267) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1320 (£284) 430kg Charolais to £1220 (£283) A Alexander and Co Randalstown 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) N Storey Macken 520kg Simmental to £1300 (£250) and 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) P J Gilleese Kinawley 530kg Hereford to £1240 (£234) W Owens Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£272) 445kg Charolais to £1200 (£269) 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) and 415kg Charolais to £1180 (£284) Roscor producer 405kg Limousin to £1240 (£306) and 405kg Charolais to £1180 (£291) D Campbell Magherafelt 385kg Limousin to £1220 (£317) M Boyle Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1210 (£269) D Parr Aughnacloy 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£250) and J McElroy Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1180 (£319).
Weanling heifers
Philip Montgomery Augher 460kg Limousin to £1340 (£291) 395kg Limousin to £1260 (£319) 400kg Limousin to £1230 (£307) 355kg Limousin to £1190 (£335) 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 360kg Limousin to £1130 (£314) and 395kg Limousin to £1100 (£278) S Mellon Fintona 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£314) P B Logan Lisbellaw 335kg Charolais to £1110 (£331) and 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) A Green Tempo 330kg Limousin to £1100 (£333) and 260kg Limousin to £940 (£361) W R Adams Fivemiletown 290kg Belgian Blue to £1090 (£376) 310kg Charolais to £1090 (£351) and 300kg Limousin to £1000 (£333) P J Gilleese Kinawley 395kg Limousin to £1080 (£273) and Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £980 (£301) 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) and 320kg Charolais to £940 (£293).
Dairy cows and heifers
A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2600, £2100 and £1750. Fermanagh producer £2440 and £1900 for calved heifers. Lurgan producer £2060 and £1950 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1980 for calved heifer. Derrygonnelly producer £1500 for Calved Heifer.
Breeding bulls
Lurgan producer £1780 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine (born 03.06.2013)
Suckler cows and calves
A larger entry this week sold to a very keen demand with a lot of incalf cows and heifers on offer selling to a top of £2180 for a (2016 cow) £1970 for (2016 cow) £1940 for (2015 cow) £1680 for (2015 cow) £1650 for (2012 cow) £1620 for (2012 cow) £1600 for (2015 cow) £1550 for (2012 cow) £1460 for (2015 cow) and £1400 for (2015 cow) all incalf to pedigree Charolais bull due March and April for a Newtownbutler producer (retiring from suckler cow production).
Suckler outfits sold to £1860 for a heifer and heifer calf to M McWilliams Fintona. P J Corrigan Dungannon £1500 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus Bull Calf. Adrain Kirkland Dungannon £1270 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf. J Brownlee Culkey £2030 for 2015 cow and £1570 for 2013 cow both incalf to Charolais bull. A Green Coa £1650 for (2016 cow) and £1550 for (2015 cow) both incalf to Charolais bull. D Moore Aughnacloy £1320, £1310 and £1250 for (2018 cows) incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull.
Others sold from £960 to £1100.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A larger entry this week sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £390 for Hereford £380 for Charolais and £370 for Belgian Blue to an Aughnacloy producer. Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £380 and £320 for Hereford; Clogher producer £340 for Charolais; M Bogan Fintona £335 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus; Tempo producer £300 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £290 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £290 for Aberdeen Angus; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £290 for Belgian Blue and £290 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
R S Robinson Dungannon £430 and £420 for Friesian. C Devlin Omagh £410 x 2 for Shorthorn beef; D Nugent Ballygawley £390 and £355 for Charolais; Clogher producer £345 for Charolais; E McKenna Derrylin £330 for Limousin; J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £285 for Aberdeen Angus and D Mavitty Culkey £285 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps
S McAleer Rosslea £910 and £720 x 2 for Limousins; M Carland Omagh £800 for Charolais and £740 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £770 for Aberdeen Angus and £620 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £760 x 2 £710 and £650 for Aberdeen Angus; K J Finlay Magheraveely 740 and £730 for Charolais; R Clarke Maguiresbridge £660 for Aberdeen Angus; Clogher producer £660 for Limousin and Mountview Cattle Dungannon £520 for Belgian Blue,
Reared female lumps
D O'Hagan Maghera £870 and £810 for Limousins; M F Nugent Dungannon £850 for Charolais; R J Crawford Augher £820, £810 and £790 for Charolais; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £700 and £600 for Charolais; G Clendenning Fivemiletown £645 for Limousin; B Teague Omagh £560 for Limousin and £550 for Shorthorn beef and G Foster Kinawley £540, £510 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus and £460 for Hereford.