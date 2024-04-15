Beef bred cows selling to £2373.60 for a 900kg Limousin at Clogher
In the fatstock ring 290 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2373-60 for a 900kg Limousin to £258 per 100kg this was followed by a 910kg Limousin to £2238-60 at £246 per 100kg and reaching a high of £268 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £2090-40 with a 810kg Belgian Blue to £2089-80 at £258 per 100kg (lots more Heavy Cows required to supply a strong demand).
Beef bred cow heifers topped £2160 twice for a 740kg Limousin to £292 and 750Kg Belgian Blue to £288 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1235-40 for a 710kg to £174.
Fat bulls sold to £2195-20.
Fat steers sold to £276 for a 740kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £276 for a 540kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2180 for a 715kg Limousin (£305) to £309 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2100.
Forward steers sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297).
Med weight steers sold to £1530 for a 455kg Charolais (£336) to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1470.
Smaller steers sold to £1140 for a 345kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold to £1960 for a 660kg Limousin (£297).
Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 595kg Limousin (£292).
Med weight heifers sold to £1560 for a 480kg Charolais (£325) with a 470kg Limousin to £1560 (£332).
Smaller heifers sold to £1120 for 400kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1600 for a strong 585kg Limousin (£273).
Lighter weights sold to £368 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £1400.
Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for a 455kg Charolais (£323) to a high of £392 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1060.
Dairy cows sold to £2460 and £1950.
Maiden heifers sold to £900 a selection of smaller ones sold to £650.
Breeding bulls sold to £2350 and £2200 for Limousins and £2250 for Char. Suckler Outfits sold to £3270, £3110 and £3010.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1960, £1950 and £1870.
Bull calves sold to £440 for Chaolais.
Heifer calves sold to £425 for Simmental
Reared male lumps sold to £980 for Limousin.
Reared female heifers sold to £905 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Omagh producer 740kg Limousin to £292 (£2160) 750kg Belgian Blue to £288 (£2160) and 750kg Belgian Blue to £276 (£2070) Newry producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £272 (£2040) Augher producer 730kg Charolais to £270 (£1971) Newtownstewart producer 780kg Limousin to £268 (£2090-40) 810kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£2089-80) 900kg Limousin to £258 (£2373-60) and 820kg Limousin to £254 (£2082-80) Omagh producer 680kg Limousin to £266 (£1808-80) Ballygawley producer 440kg Simmental to £264 (£1161-60) Sixmilecross producer 530kg Limousin to £262 (£1388-60) Fivemiletown producer 680kg Limousin to £260 (£1768) Dungannon producer 640kg Limousin to £258 (£1651-20) Derrylin producer 570kg Charolais to £258 (£1470-60) Kinawley producer 570kg Charolais to £256 (£1459-20) Derrylin producer 520kg Charolais to £254 (£1320-80) Pomeroy producer 670kg Limousin to £248 (£1661-60) Rosslea producer 560kg Limousin to £248 (£1388-80) and Fivemiletown producer 910kg Limousin to £246 (£2238-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £245 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £254 to £292 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured cows sold from £212 to £228 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £1235-40 for a 710kg to £174 per 100kg others sold from 160 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £112 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Gortin producer 980kg Limousin to £224 (£2195-20) Benburb producer 1040kg Aberdeen Angus to £204 (£2121-60) Banbridge producer 1120kg Hereford to £184 (£2060-80) and Aughnacloy producer 1050kg Holstein to £170 (£1785).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 740kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 530kg. Charolais steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 730kg Hereford steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 580kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £235 per 100kg for a 670kg. Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 610kg
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 540kg. Simmental heifers sold to £262 for a 450kg. Hereford heifers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 510kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers old to £212 per 100kg for a 570kg Parthenais heifers sold to £208 per 100kg for a 660kg. Friesian heifers sold to £198 per 100kg for a 530kg.
Store bullocks (250 lots)
A very steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2180 for a 715kg Limousin (£305) £2150 for 705kg Charolais (£305) and 700kg Charolais to £2140 (£305) Others sold from £268 to £309 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2100. Forward steers sold to £1740 twice for a 585kg Limousin (£297) and a 590kg Limousin to £295. Others sold from £266 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices
D Starrett Armagh 715kg Limousin to £2180 (£305) 680kg Limousin to £2100 (£309) and 645kg Limousin to £1950 (£302) F Hamill Ballygawley 705kg Charolais to £2150 (£305) and 645kg Charolais to £1890 (£293) M/S B and M Fee Lisbellaw 700kg Charolais to £2140 (£305) W J Robinson Clogher 730kg Charolais to £2130 (£292) and 650kg Charolais to £1920 (£295) D Greenaway Portadown 715kg Limousin to £2090 (£292) M McElvogue Dungannon 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299) and 675kg Charolais to £1900 (£281) T E Hogg Lisbellaw 715kg Charolais to £1980 (£277) 660kg Charolais to £1980 (£300) 625kg and Simmental to £1960 (£313) S O'Neill Dungannon 735kg Charolais to £1970 (£268) B McNamee Eskra 705kg Aberdeen Angus to £1960 (£278) P McCaffery Tempo 640kg Charolais to £1930 (£301) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£295) E McCaffery Tempo 645kg Charolais to £1890 (£293) and O McCaffery Tempo 625kg Charolais to £1890 (£302)
Forward steers 520kg to 590kg
Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) and 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£302) for F Hamill Ballygawley. K McCaffery Tempo 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) Fermanagh producer 590kg Shorthorn to £1730 (£293) M/S D and E McElroy Clogher 555kg Charolais to £1670 (£301) M/S T and E Hogg Lisbellaw 555kg Charolais to £1670 (£301) 575kg Charolais to £1660 (£288) 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£281) and 545kg Charolais to £1540 (£282) S McGirr Ballygawley 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£290) 540kg Simmental to £1580 (£292) 520kg Simmental to £1550 (£298) and 550kg Limousin to £1540 (£280) K and G Carrothers Fivemiletown 575kg Limousin to £1640 (£285) and 525kg Limousin to £1610 (£306) E McCarroll Seskinore 585kg Simmental to £1560 (£266) and 565kg Simmental to £1510 (£267) and O McCaffery Tempo 575kg Charolais to £1550 (£269).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 455kg Charolais (£336) and selling to £342 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1470 and a 405kg Limousin to £1380 (£340).
Sample prices
J McCrilly Armagh 455kg Charolais to £1530 (£336) 490KG Limousin to £1440 (£294) 460kg Limousin to £1430 (£311) and a 490kg Simmental to £1350 (£275) S McGirr Ballygawley 495kg Simmental to £1520 (£307) and 500kg Simmental to £1450 (£290) R Ferguson Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1490 (£313) and 425kg Charolais to £1350 (£317) A Johnston Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) R T Rooney Downpatrick 430kg Limousin to £1470 (£342) M/S D D and E McElroy Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) Fermanagh producer 445kg Charolais to £1380 (£310) 450kg Simmental to £1380 (£306) 405kg Limousin to £1380 (£340) and 475kg Sal. to £1330 (£280) N Johnston Newtownbutler 420kg Limousin to £1380 (£328) B Sommerville Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1360 (£292) J J Beggan Rosslea 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303) F McStay Lurgan 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£280) and J Jordan Dundrod 460kg Hereford to £1320 (£287).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
N P McElroy Brookeborough 345kg Charolais to £1140 and 315kg Charolais to £1040. R Wiggam Aughnacloy 345kg Limousin to £1130. R T Rooney Downpatrick 345kg Limousin to £1110, 325kg Limousin to £1080, 330kg Limousin to £1070,330kg Limousin to £1040, 325kg Limousin to £1000, 310kg Limousin to £970, and 310kg Limousin to £930. A Hayes Portadown 335kg Limousin to £940. SA Kirkpatrick Crumlin 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. K Heagney Omagh 330kg Charolais to £860, 300kg Charolais to £790 and 285kg Charolais to £700. R Magowan Dungannon 320kg Hereford to £780.
Store heifers (180 lots)
Another good turnout this week sold to strong demand with heavy heifers selling to £1960 for a 660kg Limousin (£297) and a 605Kg Limousin to £1800 (£297) with other quality lots selling from £267 to £300 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1800.
Forward Lots sold to £1740 for a 595kg Limousin (£292) with a 575kg Limousin to £1690 (£294).
Leading prices
G Black Ballygawley 660kg Limousin to £1960 (£297) and 655kg Charolais to £1940 (£296) G C King Armagh 730kg Charolais to £1950 (£267) P J Martin Lisnaskea 665kg Charolais to £1850 (£278) and 605kg Limousin to £1800 (£297) M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 635kg Charolais to £1820 (£286) 650kg Limousin to £1810 (£278) 635kg Limousin to £1780 (£280) and 630kg Charolais to £1740 (£276) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 645kg Limousin to £1800 (£290) S Lyons Eskra 620kg Charolais to £1800 (£290) 600kg Charolais to £1800 (£300) and 630kg Charolais to £1710 (£271) S Mallon Dungannon 615KG Limousin to £1740 (£283) and H Brown Pomeroy 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268)
Forward heifers
Sold to £1740 for a 595kg Limousin (£292) for J and P Corrigan Benburb. M/S T J and T G Robinson Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1720 (£291) and 575kg Limousin to £1690 (£294) and S Lyons Eskra 595kg Charolais to £1700 (£285).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 480kg Charolais (£325) a 470kg Limousin made £1560 (£332) with a 425kg Charolais selling to £1410 (£331).
Leading prices
H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325) and 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) J Cassidy Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1560 (£332) and 445kg Limousin to £1460 (£328) Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1420 (£308) 495kg Charolais to £1410 (£285) 425kg Charolais to £1410 (£331) and 460kg Charolais to £1380 (£300) M Nesbitt Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) and 50kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) P J McAvoy Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1400 (£285) and 445kg Limousin to £1350 (£303) A Daly Benburb 490kg Charolais to £1390 (£283) Fermanagh producer 495kg Stabiliser to £1380 (£278) G Anderson Armagh 475kg Simmental to £1370 (£288) B Clarke Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) M Flynn Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) and C McGirr Fintona 480kg Charolais to £1360 (£283).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais to £1120 and 370kg Limousin to £1000. K J McCann Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1060 J J Moane Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £970, and 375kg Limousin to £940. R T Rooney Downpatrick 355kg Limousin to £960, 330kg Limousin to £940, 320kg Limousin to £900, 330kg Limousin to £870, 350kg Limousin to £860, 370kg Limousin to £850, 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 315kg Limousin to £770. A Leonard Enniskillen 390kg Limousin to £950. J J Beggan Rosslea 325kg Charolais to £900. A Hayes Portadown 370kg Limousin to £900 370kg Limousin to £840, and 350kg Limousin to £810. W J Crawford Fintona 375kg Limousin to £860. P J McAvoy Cookstown 395kg Limousin to £800.
Weanlings (220 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1600 for a strong 585kg Limousin (£273) other heavier lots sold to £296 per 100kg for a 490kg Limousin to £1450. Lighter weights sold to £1470 for a 455kg Charolais (£323) and selling to a high of £368 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais to £1400.
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 460kg Charolais (£282) with a 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) and selling to a high of £392 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1060.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
E P Robinson Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1450 (£323) 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£368) and 430kg Charolais to £1340 (£311) B McClean Carrickmore 395kg Charolais to £1380 (£349) and 420kg Simmental to £1300 (£309) M McGuone Pomeroy 475kg Charolais to £1360 (£286) D Pennell Lisbellaw 385kg Simmental to £1320 (£343) and 385kg Limousin to £1310 (£340) G Goodwin Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320) J McElhill Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1280 (£320) P B Logan Lisbellaw 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) S McElroy Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1270 (£321) D McGirr Fintona 400kg Limousin to £1260 (£315) L J Gray Newtownbutler 360kg Charolais to £1250 (£347) Stronger Males sold to £1600 for a 585kg Limousin (£273) 490kg Limm to £1450 (£296) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£291) for A Drumm Macken. D McGirr Fintona 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) and 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272).
Weanling heifers
D Little Lisnaskea 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) and 425kg Charolais to £1170 (£275) L Armstrong Ederney 430kg Limousin to £1290 (£300) and 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) J McElhill Omagh 420kg Charolais to £1230 (£293) C Donnelly Eskra 355kg Limousin to £1220 (£343) and 365kg Limousin to £1210 (£331) G Morton Armagh 500kg Hereford to £1200 (£240) C Clarke Omagh 365kg Limousin to £1190 (£326) and 390kg Limousin to £1130 (£289) R E Wilson Trillick 325kg Simmental to £1160 (£356) S McKenna Fermanagh 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) G and G Warrington Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £1110 (£284) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £1090 (£294) and 360kg Charolais to £1080 (£300) D McGirr Fintona 415kg Limousin to £1070 (£258) J Straghan Keady 270kg Charolais to £1060 (£392) and E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £1060 (£290) and 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£342).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very brisk demand in this section with a Bellanaleck producer selling calved heifers to £2460 and £1800. Dungannon producer £1950 and £1580 for calved heifers. Omagh producer £1820 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1800 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1620 and £1600 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1490 and £1420 for calved heifers. Newtownbutler producer £1400 for CALVED heifer.
A large selection of maiden heifers sold to £900, £840 and £805 to a Dungannon producer. Ballygawley producer sold a selection of smaller maidens from £490 to £650. Tempo producer £490 x 4 for maidens. Another selection of young maidens on offer Saturday 20th April.
Breeding bulls
Portadown producer £2350 and £2200 for pedigree registered Limousins. Fivemiletown producer £2250 for pedigree registered Charolais Ederney producer £2100 for pedigree registered Limousin Ballygawley producer £1680 for pedigree registered Charolais Brookeborough producer £1520 for pedigree non registered Charolais.
suckler cows and calves
A full yard of quality suckler outfits on offer this week sold to high of £3270 for a Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer bull at foot for Fintona producer J A Henry. G Robinson Fintona sold a heifer with heifer calf to £3110 and heifers with bull calves to £3010, £2850 and £2200. P Cassidy Augher £2600 for second calver with heifer calf. E Fee Fivemiletown £2250 for heifer with bull calf and £2150 for heifer with heifer calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1010 to £1710.
Incalf cows heifers
Sold to £1960 for L Elliott Fivemiletown. £1950 and £1870 for R McDermot Omagh.£1830 to S McCaughey Fivemiletown. A large selection of incalf
Cows and heifers sold from £900 to £1620.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A larger entry sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £440, £395, and £350 for Charolais to P Kellagher Fivemiletown. R Leonard Enniskillen £435 for Charolais; J McGuiggan Middletown £400 for Aberdeen Angus; W Sayers Newtownbutler £400 for Aberdeen Angus; I W Little Newtownbutler £375, £360 and £335 for Aberdeen Angus; N Moore Ballygawley £330 for Charolais and A Veitch Lisbellaw £310 and £280 for Belgian Blues.
Heifer calves
R E Jones Ballygawley £425 for Simmental and £415 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. Omagh producer £390 and £370 for Charolais; P Kellagher Fivemiletown £340 and £290 for Charolais and R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £315 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
T Woods Drumquin £980 and £890 for Limousins; Aughnacloy producer £800, £715 and £700 for Charolais and £585 for Aberdeen Angus; B Rafferty Dungannon £545 x 4 and £495 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus and E Davis Lack £525 x 3 for Friesians.
Reared female lumps
P McConnell Clogher £905 £865 x 2 and £850 for Charolais and £790 and £760 for Limousins; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £890 and £570 for Aberdeen Angus and £615 for Limousin; T Woods Drumquin £860, £790, £760, 750, £740 and £640 for Limousins; C Clarke Sixmilecross £560 for Limousin and B Gardiner Tempo £540 for Limousin.