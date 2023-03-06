In the fatstock ring 272 lots listed sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2476.80 per head for a 960kg Parthenais to £258 per 100kg this was followed by a 900kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg (£2340) with another 780kg. Limousin selling to £2028 at £260 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1927.20 for a 730kg Limousin to £264 and £270 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1809 reaching a high of £282 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £1861.20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £174 to £181 per 100kg for a 780kg to £1411.80. Ayrshire cows sold to £183 per 100kg for a 730kg to £1335.90.

Livestock Markets

Beef bulls sold to £2696.10 for a 1290kg Charolais to £209 per 100kg and selling to a high of £216 per 100kg for a 60kg Limousin to £2073.60.

Fat steers sold to £250 per 100kg Friesian Steers sold to £208 per 100kg and £1465.20 per head.

Fat heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 650kg Belgian Blue to £1872.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2350 for a 780kg Charolais (£301) to a high of £314 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1950.

Forward lots sold to £1900 for a 575kg Charolais £330 per 100kg selling to a high of £337 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1790.

Med weights sold to 1680 for a 500kg Charolais £336 to a high of £356 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1570.

Smaller ones sold to £1080 for a 350kg Limousin (£308).

Heavy heifers sold to £2180 for a 685kg Charolais (£318) with a 635kg Limousin to £1950 (£307).

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 595kg Charolais (£277) to a high of £290 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1540.

Med weights sold to £1460 for a 485kg Charolais (£301) with a 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286).

Smaller sorts sold to £1240 for a 400kg Charolais (£310) to £332 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1080.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1650 for a 550kg Limousin (£300) with a 400kg Charolais to £1390 (£347) and a 365kg Charolais to £1260 (£345).

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 410kg Charolais (£280) to £328 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1150 and a 360kg Charolais sold to to £1120 (£311).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2220 and £2200.

Young Friesian maidens sold to £610 and £680.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2420, £2200, £2210 and £2100.

Incalf cows sold to £1310. Bull calves sold to £400 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £335 for Simmental.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £710 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Crossmaglen producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£1861.20) 730kg Limousin to £264 (£1927.20) 960kg Parthenais to £258 (£2476.80) 680kg Limousin to £258 (£1754.40) 720kg Maine Anjou to £250 (£1800) and a 680kg Limousin to £247 (£1679.60) Loughgall producer 500kg Limousin to £272 (£1360) and 490kg Limousin to £250 (£12250 Beragh producer 670kg Limousin to £270 (£1809) and 900kg Limousin to £260 (£2340) Castlederg producer 590kg Charolais to £270 (£1593) Armagh producer 780kg Limousin to £260 (£2028) Eskra producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) 670kg Limousin to £254 (£1701.80) 660kg Limousin to £252 (£1663.20) and 600kg Simmental to £251 (£1506) Lisnaskea producer 770kg Charolais to £254 (£1955.80) Dungannon producer 690kg Charolais to £251 (£1731.90) Dungannon producer 520kg Limousin to £248 (£1289.60) and Ballymena producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £247 (£1704.30).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £236 to £245 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £190 to £232 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £174 to £181 per 100kg and £1411.80 per head.

Ayrshires sold to £1335.90 for a 730kg to £183 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £170 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £110 to £127 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Cookstown producer 960kg Limousin to £216 (£2073.60) St Angelo producer 1290kg Charolais to £209 (£2696.10) Florencecourt producer 860kg Limousin to £208 (£1788.80) Aghalane producer 940kg Charolais to £193 (£1814.20) and Castlederg producer 770kg Limousin to £190 (£1463).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £241 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £239 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £208 per 100kg. and £1465.20 per head. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £223 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Belgian Blue heifers sold to £288 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £282 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine. heifers sold to £266 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Montbeliarde heifers sold to £229 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £190 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (248 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2350 for a 780kg Charolais (£301) for a Fivemiletown producer with a 620kg Limousin selling to £1950 (£314) for a Dungannon producer and a 630kg Charolais to £1960 (£311) for a Portadown producer most quality lots sold from £263 to £309 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to high of £330 per 100kg for an Armagh producer. and selling to a high of £337 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1790.

Leading prices: C Keys Fivemiletown producer 780kg Charolais to £2380 (£301) A McCarney Moy 800kg Charolais to £2240 (£280) 795kg Charolais to £2150 (£270) and 750kg Charolais to £2080 (£277) J Connelly Newtownbiutler 690kg Limousin to £2100 (£287) 730kg Charolais to £2080 (£277) 725kg Charolais to £2060 (£284) and 740kg Charolais to £2050 (£277) G Heenan Fintona 740kg Limousin to £2060 (£278) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 700kg Limousin to £2040 (£291) 695kg Charolais to £1980 (£285) and 690kg Charolais to £1950 (£282) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 680kg Charolais to £2000 (£294) H Hall Dungannon 675kg Limousin to £1980 (£293) and 620kg Limousin to £1950 (£314) J Greenaway Portadown 630kg Charolais to £1960 (£311) Armagh producer 630kg Charolais to £1950 (£309) P Mohan Fivemiletown 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£263) Forward lots sold to £1900 for a 575kg Ch (£330) 580kg Charolais to £1870 (£322) and 585kg Charolais to £1740 (£297) for an Armagh producer. Fermanagh producer 530kg Charolais to £1790 (£337) 555kg Charolais to £1790 (£322) and 575kg Charolais to £1770 (£308) R Allen Loughgall 570kg Limousin to £1710 (£300) 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) 545kg Charolais to £1630 (£297) and 555kg Charolais to £1530 (£275) Barnett Farms Ltd.Clogher 585kg Limousin to £1700 (£290) G Heenan Fintona 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) and 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) B Sommerville Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1510 (£296) and P McKenna Augher 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£264) 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£282) and 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£252).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A fllying trade in this section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1680 (£336) and a 440kg Charolais sold to £1570 (£356).

Other quality lots sold from £276 to £328 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1680 (£336) 490kg Limousin to £1610 (£328) 440kg Charolais to £1570 (£356) 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£286) and 455kg Limousin to £1390 (£305) K McKenna Augher 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£300) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£288) A O'Gara Cookstown 485kg Charolais to £1480 (£305) B Sommerville Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) 470kg Limousin to £1430 (£304) 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) and 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£282) Pat Campbell Coalisland 455kg Charolais to £1420 (£312) 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) and 455kg Limousin to £1390 (£305) D McCrystal Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1400 (£288) A Eagleson Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1400 (£282) P McClave Roslea 455kg Limousin to £1390 (£305) S McCaffery Irvinestown 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) and C Fee Tempo 495kg Limousin to £1370 (£276).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Allister Eagleson Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£308) and N Taggart Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £800.

Store heifers (132 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2180 for a 685kg Charolais (£318) with a 635kg Limousin selling to £1950 (£307) other quality lots sold from £268 to £306 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1840.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 595kg Charolais (£277) with a 560kg Limousin to £1600 (£285) and selling to a high of £290 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1540.

Leading prices: J McSorley Beragh 685kg Charolais to £2180 (£318) 680kg Limousin to £2060 (£303) 675kg Limousin to £2020 (£299) 635kg Limousin to £1950 (£307) and 645kg Limousin to £1920 (£297) A Sloane Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1950 (£282) 700kg Charolais to £1840 (£263) and 625kg Charolais to £1770 (£283) R J Crawford Augher 620kg Charolais to £1840 (£301) 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) 600kg Limousin to £1840 (£306) 625kg Charolais to £1810 (£289) and 600kg Charolais to £1680 (£280) H Hall Dungannon 615kg Limousin to £1820 (£296) and 610kg Limousin to £1820 (£298) P J McCarney Fintona 660kg Limousin to £1770 (£268) A Sloane Armagh 625kg Charolais to £1770 (£283) D Wilson Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £1760 (£255) C Donnelly Eskra 615kg Limousin to £1710 (£278) and 625kg Limousin to £1690 (£270) Ballygreenan Farms Augher 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 595kg Charolais (£277) J McSorley Beragh 560kg Limousin to £1600 (£285) C Donnelly Eskra 595kg Limousin to £1600 (£269) Des Wilson Newtownbutler 585kg Charolais to £1600 (£273) and 580kg Charolais to £1590 (£274) D McCaffery Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1580 (£272) H Hall Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) A O'Gara Cookstown 575kg Limousin to £1540 (£268) and S McCann Co Armagh 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) and 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£268).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with a Fermanagh producer selling a 485kg Charolais to £1460 (£301) 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£278) 500kg Charolais to £1370 (£274) 475kg Charolais to £1360 (£286) and 495kg Charolais to £1270 (£256) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) M McGinley Eskra 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299) D P Gormley Irvinestown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£266) and 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) E Connelly Co Monaghan 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£271) J Keenan Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1220 (£265) 460kg Charolais to £1210 (£263) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£255) 475kg Limousin to £1170 (£246) 475kg Limousin to £1150 (£242) and 460kg Limousin to £1150 (£250) A and P Mc Caffery Trillick 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) and A West Maguiresbridge 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140. J A Gilleese Derrylin 500kg Hereford to £1120.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

F Boyle Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1240 (£310) and 325kg Charolais to £1080 (£332) J G Connon Co Antrim 365kg Hereford to £1060 (£290) Co Armagh producer 400kg Charolais to £1240 and a 385kg Saler to £960. J and D Hunter Tempo 400kg Simmental to £990 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £900. P McKeown Dungannon 375kg Charolais to £980, 360kg Charolais to £950, 395kg Charolais to £930, 365kg Charolais to £900, 400kg Charolais to £900, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 380kg Limousin to £870.

Weanlings (300 lots)

Another large entry sold easily to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1650 per head for a 550kg Limousin (£300) a 400kg Charolais sold to £1390 (£347) with a 365kg Charolais to £1260 (£345).

Several other quality lots sold from £271 to £342 per 100kg.

Heavy lots sold from £252 to £272 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 per head for a 410kg Charolais (£280) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1150 with a 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311).

Leading prices

Steers and bulls: J McSorley Beragh 550kg Limousin to £1650 (£300) 520kg Limousin to £1440 (£277) 430kg Limousin to £1320 (£307) and 445kg Limousin to £1320 (£296) M Meenan Clogher 575kg Charolais to £1520 (£264) and 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) P McNamee Cookstown 555kg Limousin to £1400 (£252) 450kg Limousin to £1360 (£302) T Cassidy Augher 400kg Charolais to £1390 (£347) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) 415kg Charolais to £1320 (£318) and 425kg Limousin to £1280 (£301) C McDonnell Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1330 (£332) and 380kg Charolais to £1300 (£342) J Meenan Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1300 (£271) H McFarland Trillick 395kg Limousin to £1290 (£326) P Donaghy Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1290 (£322) and J McDonnell Fivemiletown.

Weanling heifers

S McKenna Clogher 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) and 405kg Charolais to £1050 (£259) S Oliver Armagh 350kg Limousin to £1150 (£328) M Boyle Dungannon 430kg Limousin to £1120 (£260) 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311) and 360kg Limousin to £1100 (£305) R A Forde Tempo 420kg Simmental to £1110 (£264) Tempo producer 435kg Limousin to £1110 (£255) 335kg Limousin to £1000 (£298) and 360kg Limousin to £940 (£261) Kesh producer 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268) P McNamee Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1040 (£260) 365kg Limousin to £980 (£268) and 335kg Limousin to £960 (£286) E Mullan Aughnacloy 340kg Limousin to £1000 (£294) J Meenan Clogher 380kg Charolais to £980 (£258) J McCarragher Co Armagh 315kg Limousin to £970 (£308) O P Donnelly Augher 345kg Belgian Blue to £950 (£275) and J Martin Derrylin 350kg Limousin to £940 (£268).

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2220; Augher producer £2200 and £1800 for calved heifers. Trillick producer £1950, £1900, £1880 and £1400 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1900 and £1200 for calved heifers. Springers sold to £1220.

A selection of young maiden heifers (born 08 and 09 2022) sold to £680 x 2 £610 x 2 and £455 x 4.

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand especially for quality lots with M McCaughey Clogher selling a heifer with bull calf to £2420 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2200. G Robinson Fintona sold a heifer with bull calf to £2210 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2100. R Dunne Maguiresbridge £2120 for heifer with heifer calf. P McDonald Tempo £1950 for heifer with bull calf. C McNeill Ballygawley sold a 2016 cow with heifer calf to £1830. S J Kelly Dungannon £1560 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Others sold from £980 to £1380.

A large selection incalf cows and heifers sold from £950 to £1310.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A smaller entry sold in a keener demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Belgian Blue and £400 for Aberdeen Angus to A Malanaphy Kinawley. Fintona producer £400, £275 and £250 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £385 for Belgian Blue and £320 for British Blue; E C O'Neill Armagh £355 for Aberdeen Angus; N McKiver Stewartstown £290 for Simmental; R Crawford Lisnaskea £290 for Belgian Blue and T Cox Ballylucas £275 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

EC O'Neill Armagh £335 for Simmental, £335 for Aberdeen Angus and £215 for Limousin; A Irwin Fivemiletown £280 for Limousin; Omagh producer £260 x 3 for Hereford; B G Frazer Lisnaskea £255 for Hereford; A C Lunny Aghalane £255 for Aberdeen Angus and R Crawford Lisnaskea £240, £220 and £180 for Belgian Blues. Fintona producer £250 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Newtownbutler producer £850, £630 and £505 for Limousins; T Breslin Lisnaskea £690 for Charolais; M/S J and D Hunter Tempo £660 for Shorthorn dairy; E Monaghan Trillick £580 and £565 for Aberdeen Angus and £525 for Limousin; P McCall Armagh £540 for Aubrac and J McCaffery Derrylin £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

