Beef bred cows selling to £2646 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring prices keep on rising with beef bred cows selling to £2646 for a 900kg Limousin to £294 per 100kg with an 890kg Charolais to £2563-20 at £288 per 100kg and a 770kg Hereford sold to £2209-90 at ££287 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2170 for a 700kg Limousin to £310 per 100kg with a 710kg Charolais to £2172-60 at £306 per 100kg and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2129-40.
Several other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £306 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1603-80 for am 810kg to £198 per 100kg.
Other fleshy Friesians sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2565-20 for a 1060kg Limousin to £242 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2386-40 for a 760kg Charolais to £314 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £2214-40.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2650 for an 830kg Charolais (£319) with a 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) and selling to £359 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2390.
Forward steers sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) with a 535kg Limousin to £1800 (£336).
Med weight steers sold to £1820 for a 460kg Charolais (£395) with a 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376).
Smaller steers sold to £1400 for a 375kg Charolais (£373).
Strong heifers sold to £2020 for a 655kg Charolais (£308) selling to £325 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1970.
Forward heifers sold to £1880 twice for 600kg Limousins (£313) to £322 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1790.
Med weight heifers sold to £1680 for a 490kg Limousin (£343) with a 480kg Charolais to £1670 (£348).
Smaller heifers sold to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360)
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1940 for a (strong) 495kg Limousin (£392) £1610 for a 405kg Charolais (£397) with a 325kg Charolais to £1400 (£430)
Lightweight males sold to a high of £560 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1540.
Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 325kg Limousin (£421) with a 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) selling to £466 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1330.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2350 and £2300.
Springers sold to £1580.
Suckler outfits sold to £2000.
Incalf heifers sold to £1940.
Bull calves sold to £430 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £600 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1190 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1080 for Limousin
Leading prices
In fatstock ring for 570kg Limousin to £288 (£1641-60) 570kg Limousin to £288.
Beef bred cows and cow heifers
Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £338 (£2129-40) 700kg Limousin to £310 (£2170) 710kg Charolais to £306 (£2172-60) and 670kg Charolais to £306 (£2050-20) Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £306 (£1958-40) Tassagh producer 750kg Limousin to £300 (£2250) 730kg Limousin to £288 (£2102-40) and 710kg Charolais to £286 (£2030-60) Clogher producer 900kg Limousin to £294 (£2646) Ballygawley producer 620kg Simmental to £292 (£1810-40) Augher producer 610kg Charolais to £290 (£1769) Rosslea producer 570kg Limousin to £288 (£1641-60) Omagh producer 670kg Limousin to £288 (££1929-60) Enniskillen producer 890kg Charolais to £288 (£2563-20) Newtownhamilton producer 730kg Limousin to £288 (£2102-40) and 700kg Limousin to £288 (£2016) Caledon producer 770kg Hereford to £287 (£2209-90) Coalisland producer 530kg Limousin to £284 (£1505-20) Belleeks producer 730kg Limousin to £280 (£2044) and Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £278 (£1751-40).
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £272 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £278 to £338 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian sold from to £1603- 80 for an 810kg to £198.
Other fleshy Friesians sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg
Lots more heavy Friesian cows required to meet a strong demand.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £130 to £152 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £104 to £126 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Belleeks producer 1060kg Limousin to £242 (£2565-20) Tempo producer 990kg Limousin to £240 (£2376) Keady producer 950kg Limousin to £232 (£2204) Maguiresbridge producer 850kg Limousin to £200 (£1700) Aughnacloy producer 870kg Simmental to £196 (£1705-20)
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2386-40. Simmental steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1830-40. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £270 for a 610kg to £1747. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1795-20. Hereford steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1821-60. Danish Red steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1689-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £248 for a 620kg to £1537-60.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2214-40. Charolais heifers sold to £306 for a 630kg to £1927-80. Limousin heifers sold to £292 for a 590kg to £1722-80. Simmental heifers sold to £292 for a 600kg to £1752. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £264 for a 580kg to £1531-20. Hereford heifers sold to £262 for a 600kg to £1572. Friesian heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1461-60.
Store bullocks
Prices just keep on rising with heavy steers selling to £2650 for an 830kg Charolais £319 per 100kg with a 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) and selling to a high of £359 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2390.
Other quality steers sold from £300 to £355 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) with a 535kg Charolais to £1800 (£336) and a 560kg Charolais to £1820 (£325).
Leading prices
M Rutledge Omagh 830kg Charolais to £2650 (£319) Moore Brothers Victoria Bridge 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) 665kg Charolais to £2390 (£359) 670kg Charolais to £2380 (£355) 675kg Charolais to £2330 (£345) 685kg Charolais to £2310 (£337) 650kg Charolais to £2290 (£352) 685kg Charolais to £2250 (£328) and 635kg Charolais to £2250 (£354) S Brannigan Dungannon 695kg Limousin to £2340 (£336) S M Livestock Ltd. Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2340 (£336) 670kg Charolais to £2310 (£344) 680kg Charolais to £2280 (£335) and 625kg Belgian Blue to £2210 (£353) Fermanagh producer 720kg Limousin to £2330 (£323) A Williamson Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2260 (£345) G W Allen Portadown 745kg Limousin to £2240 (£300) and D Arthurs Dungannon 635kg Charolais to £2220 (£349) 635kg Limousin to £2190 (£345) and 625kg Charolais to £2180 (£349).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) for D Arthurs Dungannon. K McCaughey Tempo 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (3317) B McKane Castlederg 560kg Charolais to £1820 (£325) J McCrystal Ballygawley 535kg Limousin to £1800 (£336) H Johnston Fermanagh 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£301) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£296) and E Beattie Brookeborough 510kg Charolais to £1600 (£313).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
An excellent demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1820 for a 460kg Charolais (£395 per 100kg) with a 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376).
Several others sold from £297 to £365 per 100kg for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570.
Leading prices
D Arthurs Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1820 (£395) J McCrystal Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£346) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£365) Brookborough producer 445kg Charolais to £1590 (£357) 490kg Charolais to £1590 (£324) 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) and 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) F McStay Lurgan 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376) and 450kg Simmental to £1530 (£340) G McStay Lurgan 475kg Charolais to £1530 (£327) and 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) G McCaughey Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£311) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£297) Banbridge producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£313) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£304) Fermanagh producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£321) A Crawford Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£330) and A O'Gara Cookstown 460kg Belgian Blue to £1470 (£319).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Kesh producer 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) Fermanagh producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Ballygawley producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £890.
Store heifers
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2020 for a 655kg Charolais (£308) with a 615kg Charolais to £1990 (£323) and a 605kg Charolais to £1970 (£325).
Several other quality lots sold from £292 to £315 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1880 twice for 600kg Charolais £313 with a 520 Limousin to £1720 (£330) and a 530kg Charolais to £1740 (£328) others sold to £322 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1790.
Leading prices
John Holland Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2020 (£308) 615kg Charolais to £1940 (£315) and 610kg Charolais to £1880 (£308) R Martin Portadown 615kg Charolais to £1990 (£323) 675kg Charolais to £1960 (£290) 680kg Limousin to £1960 (£290) 610kg Charolais to £1910 (£313) 620kg Limousin to £1880 (£303) and 620kg Charolais to £1840 (£297) J H Keys Fivemiletown 605kg Charolais to £1970 (£325) C Donnelly Eskra 630kg Charolais to £1960 (£311) and G Hazleton Brookeborough 610kg Charolais to £1780 (£292).
Forward heifers 555kg to 600kg sold to £1880 for a 600kg Charolais (£313) for R Martin Portadown R Magee Caledon 600kg Charolais to £1880 (£313) and 565kg Charolais to £1790 (£317) J H Keys Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1860 (£320) 555kg Limousin to £1790 (£322) 530kg Charolais to £1740 (£328) 520kg Limousin to £1720) and 535kg Limousin to £1700 (£317) J S Gibson Keady 595St. to £1860 (£312) John Holland Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1780 (£301) and 535kg Charolais to £1650 (£308) J McKeever Armagh 560kg Charolais to £1770 (£316) and E Fee Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1630 (£319).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £343 per 100kg for a 490kg Limousin to £1680, a 480kg Charolais sold to £1670 (£348) with a 420kg Limousin to £1460 (£347).
Several other quality heifers sold from £303 to £341 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1520.
Leading prices
B Daly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1680 (£343) and 470kg Limousin to ££1500 (£319) M O'Hanlon Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1670 (£348) 475kg Charolais to £1570 (£330) 465kg Limousin to £1500 (£322) and 435kg Charolais to £1450 (£333) J H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) A Armstrong Dromore 485kg Charolais to £1610 (£332) J McCrystal Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1560 (£339) and 435kg Limousin to £1470 (£338) Rosslea producer 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) and 450kg Charolais to £1430 (£318) and 460kg Limousin to £1460 (£317) E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1550 (£323) and 420kg Limousin to £1460 (£347) P M Cullen Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £1530 (£341) G Daly Clogher 445kg Limousin to £1520 (£341) Des Capper Portadown 475kg Limousin to £1510 (£318) M Shannon Fermanagh 475kg Limousin to £1440 (£303) and D Little Fermanagh 450kg Charolais to £1410 (£313).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A good selection in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with a 375kg Limousin selling to £1350 (£360) a 360kg Limousin made £1340 (£372) with a 350kg Charolais to £1220 (£348).
Others sold to £341 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1280.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) 375kg Limousin to £1280 (£341) 350kg Charolais to £1220 (£348) 375kg Simmental to £1150, 360kg Sal. to £1120, and 355kg Simmental to £1080. M Shannon Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £1210 (£310) J McCrystal Ballygawley 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£295) G Daly Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) and B Daly Dungannon 335kg Charolais to £950.
Weanlings
This section was really on fire as someone described it with weanling steers and bulls selling to £1940 for a 495kg Limousin (£392) with a 405kg Charolais (£397) and a 410kg Limousin to £1460 (£356).
Lightweight males sold to £1540 for a 275kg Charolais (£560) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1400 (£430) with a 350kg Limousin selling to £1470 (£420).
Several other quality males sold from £333 to £411 per 100kg
Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 325kg Limousin (£421) with a 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) a 295kg Limousin made 1240 (£420) a 275kg Charolais sold to £1180 (£429) and reaching a high of £466 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1330.
Lots of others sold from £300 to £421 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong males sold to £1940 for a 495kg Limousin (£392) to S Crawford Maguiresbridge Trevor Smyth Dromore 405kg Charolais to £1610 (£397) 410kg Limousin to £1460 (£356) M Ward Carrickmore 405kg Charolais to £1430 (£353) Lightweight Males Liam Johnston Tempo £1540 for a 275kg Charolais (£560 per 100kg ) £1430 for a 365kg Charolais (£391) 340kg Charolais to £1400 (£411) and 350kg Charolais to £1380 (£394) E McWilliams Seskinore 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) M Shannon Lisnaskea 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£386) M Ward Carrickmore 365kg Charolais to £1380 (£378) and 360kg Charolais to £1370 (£380) J A Bloomer Killylea 325kg Charolais to £1400 (£430) and 335kg Charolais to £1340 (£400) Emmet Gildernew Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1340 (£394) 315kg Limousin to £1310 (£416) and 340kg Limousin to £1300 (£382) F O'Neill Keady 370kg Limousin to £1340 (£362) and 365kg Limousin to £1290 (£353) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) and M Brown Newtownbutler 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391).
Weanling heifers
George Taggart Coalisland 325kg Limousin to £1370 (£421 per 100kg) 285kg Limousin to £1330 (£466) 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) 280kg Limousin to £1180 (£421) and 270kg Limousin to £950 (£352) B Kinchin Mowhan 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) Trevor Smyth Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1340 (£348) E McWilliams Seskinore 315kg Limousin to £1250 (£397) 295 Limousin to £1240 (£420) and 290kg Charolais to £1110 (£382) P Irwin Fivemiletown 275kg Charolais to £1180 (£429) and 285kg Charolais to £1170 (£410) D Hughes Markethill 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£286) 365kg Limousin to £1000 (£274) and 365kg Limousin to £950 (£260) R Kinchin Mowhan 335kg Limousin to £1040 (£310) F O'Neill Keady 330kg Limousin to £990 (£300) and 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303) J Cassidy Kinawley 295kg Charolais to £960 (£325) and P McKenna Clogher 275kg Limousin to £960 (£349).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady this week with a Dromore producer selling calved heifers to £2350, £2250, £2200, £2080 and £2020. Dungannon producer £2300 and £1720 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1900 for calved heifer. Enniskillen producer £1640, £1740 and £1640 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £1100 for calved cow. Springing heifers sold £1580 and £1500 to a Maguiresbridge producer. Tempo producer £1280 and £1160.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry due to road conditions however P Cullen Co Armagh sold a Belgian Blue Heifer with Simmental bull calf to £2000 and an Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1460. W and J Bryson Crumlin sold incalf heifers (due march to Charolais bull) to £1940, £1720, £1500 and £1100.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves selling to £430 for a Belgian Blue to T Cox Enniskillen. W Cranston Co Armagh £430 for Limousin and £400 for Friesian; Stewartstown producer £420 for Fleckvieh; H McFarland Trillick £395 x 2 for Limousins; N Hunter Clogher £390 for Limousin; A C Lunny Aghalane £385 for Belgian Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £380 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £380 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus and Dunne Livestock Ltd. Maguiresbridge £375 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
M O'Shea Belleek £600 for Charolais; H McFarland Trillick £590 for Limousin; D K Bloomfield Clogher £430 for Belgian Blue; A C Lunny Aghalane £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Belgian Blue; T J Mc Cusker Enniskillen £375 for Belgian Blue and D McKenna Clogher £355 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £1190 and £1000 for Charolais and £800 for Shorthorn; Newpark Farms Dromore £1040 for Charolais; J McCrystal Ballygawley £1035 for Limousin G Hazleton Brookeborough £970 for Aberdeen Angus; G Foster Kinawley £800 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £740 for Friesian; H McFarland Trillick £790 and £550 for Limousins; T Bruce Enniskillen £730 for Limousin; N Hunter Clogher £680 for Limousin; C Quinn Ballygawley £670 for Simmental; T Walker Keady £670 for Belgian Blue and £650 for Aberdeen Angus and A Bruce Garvery £590 for Fleckvieh and £520 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
H McFarland Trillick £1080 and £910 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £760 for Limousin and £750 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £750 for Charolais £720 for Hereford £630 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; J McCrystal Ballygawley £730 for Limousin; New Park Farms Dromore £700 for Simmental; M Shannon Lisnaskea £690 for Charolais and £620 for Belgian Blue; A Bruce Garvery £660 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; S Johnston Crumlin £610 for Belted Galloway and £610 for Simmental; G Foster Kinawley £600 for Aberdeen Angus; P Ward Donaghmore £600 for Belgian Blue and T Bruce Enniskillen £565 for Charolais.
