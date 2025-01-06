Beef bred cows selling to £2646 at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A good seasonal entry of 806 cattle presented for sale on Saturday 4th January for the first sale of the new year which resulted in sky prices in most sections for a lot top quality stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring prices keep on rising with beef bred cows selling to £2646 for a 900kg Limousin to £294 per 100kg with an 890kg Charolais to £2563-20 at £288 per 100kg and a 770kg Hereford sold to £2209-90 at ££287 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2170 for a 700kg Limousin to £310 per 100kg with a 710kg Charolais to £2172-60 at £306 per 100kg and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £2129-40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £306 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1603-80 for am 810kg to £198 per 100kg.

Other fleshy Friesians sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2565-20 for a 1060kg Limousin to £242 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2386-40 for a 760kg Charolais to £314 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £2214-40.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2650 for an 830kg Charolais (£319) with a 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) and selling to £359 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2390.

Forward steers sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) with a 535kg Limousin to £1800 (£336).

Med weight steers sold to £1820 for a 460kg Charolais (£395) with a 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376).

Smaller steers sold to £1400 for a 375kg Charolais (£373).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong heifers sold to £2020 for a 655kg Charolais (£308) selling to £325 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1970.

Forward heifers sold to £1880 twice for 600kg Limousins (£313) to £322 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1790.

Med weight heifers sold to £1680 for a 490kg Limousin (£343) with a 480kg Charolais to £1670 (£348).

Smaller heifers sold to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360)

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1940 for a (strong) 495kg Limousin (£392) £1610 for a 405kg Charolais (£397) with a 325kg Charolais to £1400 (£430)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lightweight males sold to a high of £560 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1540.

Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 325kg Limousin (£421) with a 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) selling to £466 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1330.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2350 and £2300.

Springers sold to £1580.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000.

Incalf heifers sold to £1940.

Bull calves sold to £430 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £600 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1190 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1080 for Limousin

Leading prices

In fatstock ring for 570kg Limousin to £288 (£1641-60) 570kg Limousin to £288.

Beef bred cows and cow heifers

Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £338 (£2129-40) 700kg Limousin to £310 (£2170) 710kg Charolais to £306 (£2172-60) and 670kg Charolais to £306 (£2050-20) Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £306 (£1958-40) Tassagh producer 750kg Limousin to £300 (£2250) 730kg Limousin to £288 (£2102-40) and 710kg Charolais to £286 (£2030-60) Clogher producer 900kg Limousin to £294 (£2646) Ballygawley producer 620kg Simmental to £292 (£1810-40) Augher producer 610kg Charolais to £290 (£1769) Rosslea producer 570kg Limousin to £288 (£1641-60) Omagh producer 670kg Limousin to £288 (££1929-60) Enniskillen producer 890kg Charolais to £288 (£2563-20) Newtownhamilton producer 730kg Limousin to £288 (£2102-40) and 700kg Limousin to £288 (£2016) Caledon producer 770kg Hereford to £287 (£2209-90) Coalisland producer 530kg Limousin to £284 (£1505-20) Belleeks producer 730kg Limousin to £280 (£2044) and Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £278 (£1751-40).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £272 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £278 to £338 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian sold from to £1603- 80 for an 810kg to £198.

Other fleshy Friesians sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg

Lots more heavy Friesian cows required to meet a strong demand.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £130 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £126 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Belleeks producer 1060kg Limousin to £242 (£2565-20) Tempo producer 990kg Limousin to £240 (£2376) Keady producer 950kg Limousin to £232 (£2204) Maguiresbridge producer 850kg Limousin to £200 (£1700) Aughnacloy producer 870kg Simmental to £196 (£1705-20)

Fat steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charolais steers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2386-40. Simmental steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1830-40. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £270 for a 610kg to £1747. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1795-20. Hereford steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1821-60. Danish Red steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1689-60. Shorthorn steers sold to £248 for a 620kg to £1537-60.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2214-40. Charolais heifers sold to £306 for a 630kg to £1927-80. Limousin heifers sold to £292 for a 590kg to £1722-80. Simmental heifers sold to £292 for a 600kg to £1752. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £264 for a 580kg to £1531-20. Hereford heifers sold to £262 for a 600kg to £1572. Friesian heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1461-60.

Store bullocks

Prices just keep on rising with heavy steers selling to £2650 for an 830kg Charolais £319 per 100kg with a 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) and selling to a high of £359 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2390.

Other quality steers sold from £300 to £355 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) with a 535kg Charolais to £1800 (£336) and a 560kg Charolais to £1820 (£325).

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Rutledge Omagh 830kg Charolais to £2650 (£319) Moore Brothers Victoria Bridge 760kg Charolais to £2600 (£342) 665kg Charolais to £2390 (£359) 670kg Charolais to £2380 (£355) 675kg Charolais to £2330 (£345) 685kg Charolais to £2310 (£337) 650kg Charolais to £2290 (£352) 685kg Charolais to £2250 (£328) and 635kg Charolais to £2250 (£354) S Brannigan Dungannon 695kg Limousin to £2340 (£336) S M Livestock Ltd. Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2340 (£336) 670kg Charolais to £2310 (£344) 680kg Charolais to £2280 (£335) and 625kg Belgian Blue to £2210 (£353) Fermanagh producer 720kg Limousin to £2330 (£323) A Williamson Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2260 (£345) G W Allen Portadown 745kg Limousin to £2240 (£300) and D Arthurs Dungannon 635kg Charolais to £2220 (£349) 635kg Limousin to £2190 (£345) and 625kg Charolais to £2180 (£349).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1890 for a 570kg Charolais (£331) for D Arthurs Dungannon. K McCaughey Tempo 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (3317) B McKane Castlederg 560kg Charolais to £1820 (£325) J McCrystal Ballygawley 535kg Limousin to £1800 (£336) H Johnston Fermanagh 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£301) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£296) and E Beattie Brookeborough 510kg Charolais to £1600 (£313).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

An excellent demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1820 for a 460kg Charolais (£395 per 100kg) with a 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376).

Several others sold from £297 to £365 per 100kg for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Arthurs Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1820 (£395) J McCrystal Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£346) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£365) Brookborough producer 445kg Charolais to £1590 (£357) 490kg Charolais to £1590 (£324) 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) and 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) F McStay Lurgan 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376) and 450kg Simmental to £1530 (£340) G McStay Lurgan 475kg Charolais to £1530 (£327) and 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) G McCaughey Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£311) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£297) Banbridge producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£313) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£304) Fermanagh producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£321) A Crawford Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£330) and A O'Gara Cookstown 460kg Belgian Blue to £1470 (£319).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

Kesh producer 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) Fermanagh producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Ballygawley producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £890.

Store heifers

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2020 for a 655kg Charolais (£308) with a 615kg Charolais to £1990 (£323) and a 605kg Charolais to £1970 (£325).

Several other quality lots sold from £292 to £315 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1880 twice for 600kg Charolais £313 with a 520 Limousin to £1720 (£330) and a 530kg Charolais to £1740 (£328) others sold to £322 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1790.

Leading prices

John Holland Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2020 (£308) 615kg Charolais to £1940 (£315) and 610kg Charolais to £1880 (£308) R Martin Portadown 615kg Charolais to £1990 (£323) 675kg Charolais to £1960 (£290) 680kg Limousin to £1960 (£290) 610kg Charolais to £1910 (£313) 620kg Limousin to £1880 (£303) and 620kg Charolais to £1840 (£297) J H Keys Fivemiletown 605kg Charolais to £1970 (£325) C Donnelly Eskra 630kg Charolais to £1960 (£311) and G Hazleton Brookeborough 610kg Charolais to £1780 (£292).

Forward heifers 555kg to 600kg sold to £1880 for a 600kg Charolais (£313) for R Martin Portadown R Magee Caledon 600kg Charolais to £1880 (£313) and 565kg Charolais to £1790 (£317) J H Keys Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1860 (£320) 555kg Limousin to £1790 (£322) 530kg Charolais to £1740 (£328) 520kg Limousin to £1720) and 535kg Limousin to £1700 (£317) J S Gibson Keady 595St. to £1860 (£312) John Holland Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1780 (£301) and 535kg Charolais to £1650 (£308) J McKeever Armagh 560kg Charolais to £1770 (£316) and E Fee Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1630 (£319).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £343 per 100kg for a 490kg Limousin to £1680, a 480kg Charolais sold to £1670 (£348) with a 420kg Limousin to £1460 (£347).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several other quality heifers sold from £303 to £341 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1520.

Leading prices

B Daly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1680 (£343) and 470kg Limousin to ££1500 (£319) M O'Hanlon Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1670 (£348) 475kg Charolais to £1570 (£330) 465kg Limousin to £1500 (£322) and 435kg Charolais to £1450 (£333) J H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) A Armstrong Dromore 485kg Charolais to £1610 (£332) J McCrystal Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1560 (£339) and 435kg Limousin to £1470 (£338) Rosslea producer 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) and 450kg Charolais to £1430 (£318) and 460kg Limousin to £1460 (£317) E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1550 (£323) and 420kg Limousin to £1460 (£347) P M Cullen Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £1530 (£341) G Daly Clogher 445kg Limousin to £1520 (£341) Des Capper Portadown 475kg Limousin to £1510 (£318) M Shannon Fermanagh 475kg Limousin to £1440 (£303) and D Little Fermanagh 450kg Charolais to £1410 (£313).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A good selection in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with a 375kg Limousin selling to £1350 (£360) a 360kg Limousin made £1340 (£372) with a 350kg Charolais to £1220 (£348).

Others sold to £341 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1280.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fermanagh producer 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) 375kg Limousin to £1280 (£341) 350kg Charolais to £1220 (£348) 375kg Simmental to £1150, 360kg Sal. to £1120, and 355kg Simmental to £1080. M Shannon Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £1210 (£310) J McCrystal Ballygawley 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£295) G Daly Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) and B Daly Dungannon 335kg Charolais to £950.

Weanlings

This section was really on fire as someone described it with weanling steers and bulls selling to £1940 for a 495kg Limousin (£392) with a 405kg Charolais (£397) and a 410kg Limousin to £1460 (£356).

Lightweight males sold to £1540 for a 275kg Charolais (£560) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1400 (£430) with a 350kg Limousin selling to £1470 (£420).

Several other quality males sold from £333 to £411 per 100kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers sold to £1370 for a 325kg Limousin (£421) with a 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) a 295kg Limousin made 1240 (£420) a 275kg Charolais sold to £1180 (£429) and reaching a high of £466 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1330.

Lots of others sold from £300 to £421 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Strong males sold to £1940 for a 495kg Limousin (£392) to S Crawford Maguiresbridge Trevor Smyth Dromore 405kg Charolais to £1610 (£397) 410kg Limousin to £1460 (£356) M Ward Carrickmore 405kg Charolais to £1430 (£353) Lightweight Males Liam Johnston Tempo £1540 for a 275kg Charolais (£560 per 100kg ) £1430 for a 365kg Charolais (£391) 340kg Charolais to £1400 (£411) and 350kg Charolais to £1380 (£394) E McWilliams Seskinore 350kg Limousin to £1470 (£420) M Shannon Lisnaskea 375kg Limousin to £1450 (£386) M Ward Carrickmore 365kg Charolais to £1380 (£378) and 360kg Charolais to £1370 (£380) J A Bloomer Killylea 325kg Charolais to £1400 (£430) and 335kg Charolais to £1340 (£400) Emmet Gildernew Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1340 (£394) 315kg Limousin to £1310 (£416) and 340kg Limousin to £1300 (£382) F O'Neill Keady 370kg Limousin to £1340 (£362) and 365kg Limousin to £1290 (£353) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) and M Brown Newtownbutler 330kg Charolais to £1290 (£391).

Weanling heifers

George Taggart Coalisland 325kg Limousin to £1370 (£421 per 100kg) 285kg Limousin to £1330 (£466) 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) 285kg Limousin to £1250 (£438) 280kg Limousin to £1180 (£421) and 270kg Limousin to £950 (£352) B Kinchin Mowhan 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) Trevor Smyth Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1340 (£348) E McWilliams Seskinore 315kg Limousin to £1250 (£397) 295 Limousin to £1240 (£420) and 290kg Charolais to £1110 (£382) P Irwin Fivemiletown 275kg Charolais to £1180 (£429) and 285kg Charolais to £1170 (£410) D Hughes Markethill 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£286) 365kg Limousin to £1000 (£274) and 365kg Limousin to £950 (£260) R Kinchin Mowhan 335kg Limousin to £1040 (£310) F O'Neill Keady 330kg Limousin to £990 (£300) and 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303) J Cassidy Kinawley 295kg Charolais to £960 (£325) and P McKenna Clogher 275kg Limousin to £960 (£349).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady this week with a Dromore producer selling calved heifers to £2350, £2250, £2200, £2080 and £2020. Dungannon producer £2300 and £1720 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1900 for calved heifer. Enniskillen producer £1640, £1740 and £1640 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £1100 for calved cow. Springing heifers sold £1580 and £1500 to a Maguiresbridge producer. Tempo producer £1280 and £1160.

Suckler cows and calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

A smaller entry due to road conditions however P Cullen Co Armagh sold a Belgian Blue Heifer with Simmental bull calf to £2000 and an Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1460. W and J Bryson Crumlin sold incalf heifers (due march to Charolais bull) to £1940, £1720, £1500 and £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves selling to £430 for a Belgian Blue to T Cox Enniskillen. W Cranston Co Armagh £430 for Limousin and £400 for Friesian; Stewartstown producer £420 for Fleckvieh; H McFarland Trillick £395 x 2 for Limousins; N Hunter Clogher £390 for Limousin; A C Lunny Aghalane £385 for Belgian Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £380 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £380 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus and Dunne Livestock Ltd. Maguiresbridge £375 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

M O'Shea Belleek £600 for Charolais; H McFarland Trillick £590 for Limousin; D K Bloomfield Clogher £430 for Belgian Blue; A C Lunny Aghalane £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Belgian Blue; T J Mc Cusker Enniskillen £375 for Belgian Blue and D McKenna Clogher £355 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £1190 and £1000 for Charolais and £800 for Shorthorn; Newpark Farms Dromore £1040 for Charolais; J McCrystal Ballygawley £1035 for Limousin G Hazleton Brookeborough £970 for Aberdeen Angus; G Foster Kinawley £800 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £740 for Friesian; H McFarland Trillick £790 and £550 for Limousins; T Bruce Enniskillen £730 for Limousin; N Hunter Clogher £680 for Limousin; C Quinn Ballygawley £670 for Simmental; T Walker Keady £670 for Belgian Blue and £650 for Aberdeen Angus and A Bruce Garvery £590 for Fleckvieh and £520 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

H McFarland Trillick £1080 and £910 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £760 for Limousin and £750 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £750 for Charolais £720 for Hereford £630 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; J McCrystal Ballygawley £730 for Limousin; New Park Farms Dromore £700 for Simmental; M Shannon Lisnaskea £690 for Charolais and £620 for Belgian Blue; A Bruce Garvery £660 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; S Johnston Crumlin £610 for Belted Galloway and £610 for Simmental; G Foster Kinawley £600 for Aberdeen Angus; P Ward Donaghmore £600 for Belgian Blue and T Bruce Enniskillen £565 for Charolais.