Beef bred cows selling to £2765 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 1224 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 22nd February sold to another very strong demand with high prices recorded in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 254 lots listed this week sold easily to a sharp demand.

This week beef bred cows sold to £350 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin to £2765 with a 770kg Limousin to £330 at £2514 an 810kg Limousin sold to £328 per 100kg to £2656-80 and selling to a height of £2870-40 for a 920kg Charolais to £312 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2380 for a 680kg Charolais to £350 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £2366 at £338 per 100kg and a 690kg Limousin to £2283-90 at £331 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a new high of £1945-60 for a 760kg to £256 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2534-40 for an 880kg Limousin to £288 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2808-60 for a 930kg Limousin to £302 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £2283-90 for a 690kg Limousin to 3331 per 100kg.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2900 for 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£305) with a 735kg Charolais to £2880 (£392) and a 680kg Charolais to £2680 (£394).

Forward steers sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) with a 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) and a 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394).

Med weight steers sold to £2010 for a 495kg Limousin (£406) with a 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437).

Smaller steers sold to £1370 for a 345kg Charolais (£397).

Heavy heifers sold to £2480 for a 720kg Charolais (£344) with a 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£384).

Forward heifers sold to £2140 for a 580kg Limousin (£369) with a 515kg Charolais to £1980 (£384).

Med weight heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) with a 415kg Limousin to £1720 (£414).

Smaller heifers sold to £1560 for a 400kg Charolais (£390).

Weanling males to £2010 for a 480kg Charolais (£418).

Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) to a high of £558 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1730.

Weanling heifers sold to £1850 for a 365kg Charolais (£507) £1490 for a 295kg Charolais (£505) with a 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493).

Breeding bulls sold to £2780 for non pedigree Belgian Blue.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2580, £2560 and £2540.

Suckler outfits sold to £3400, £3220, £3200 and £3020.

Incalf heifers sold to £2040.

Bull calves sold to £505 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £480 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1480 for Charolais and £1200 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £1520 and £1190 for Limousins.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Enniskillen producer 680kg Charolais to £350 (£2380) Armagh producer 790kg Limousin to £350 (£2765) and 700kg Limousin to £338 (£2366) Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £338 (£2366) Carrickmore producer 690kg Limousin to £331 (£2283-90) Sixmilecross producer 770kg Limousin to £330 (£2541) and 810kg Limousin to £328 (£2656-80) Mayobridge producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £324 (£2203-20) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £324 (£2235-60) and 710kg Charolais to £322 (£2286-20) Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £316 (£1516-80) Ballygawley producer 770kg Limousin to £314 (£2417-80) Eskra producer 920kg Charolais to £312 (£2870-40) Dromore producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £312 (£1934-80) and 600kg Limousin to £308 (£1848) Augher producer 510kg Simmental to £308 (£1570-80) Dromore producer 580kg Limousin to £306 (£1774- 80) Armagh producer 620kg Charolais to £306 (£1897-20) Enniskillen producer 690kg Charolais to £306 (£2111-40) and Derrylin producer 560kg Limousin to £306 (£1713-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £302 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £250 to £276 per 100kg.

Good quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £306 to £350 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a new high of £1945-60 for a 760kg to £256 per 100kg with several other quality fleshed Friesians selling from 230 to £252 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £110 to £132 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Beragh producer 880kg Limousin to £288 (£2534-40) Dungannon producer 920kg Limousin to £268 (£2465-60) Pomeroy producer 870kg Limousin to £266 (£2314-20) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £262 (£2384-20) and Pomeroy producer 820kg Limousin to £246 (£2017-20).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2064 with £330 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2277 to a high of £2808-60 for a 930kg to £302 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £326 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2282. Belgian Blue steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1687-40. Shorthorn steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2048-20. Hereford steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1586. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1430.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2010. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1722-80. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1814-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1280. Hereford heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1408. Friesian and Holstein heifers sold from £186 to £240 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1368.

Store bullocks (266 lots)

Trade remains very strong in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2900 for a 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£305) a 680kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£394) a 735kg Charolais sold to £2880 (392) with a 740kg Charolais to £2860 (£386).

Several other quality lots sold from £325 to £381 per 100kg.

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) a 555kg Limousin sold to £2050 (£369) with a 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) and a 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394).

Several others sold from £325 to 3374 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Fermanagh producer 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2900 (£305) 840kg to £2880 (£340) and 810kg Limousin to £2820 (£348) D McCall Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2880 (£379) 765kg Charolais to £2840 (£371) 750kg Charolais to £2780 (£370) 770kg Charolais to £2780 (£361) 830kg Charolais to £2700 (£325) and 770kg Charolais to £2680 (£348) Co Armagh producer 735kg Charolais to £2880 (£392) 740kg Charolais to £2860 (£386) and 760kg Charolais to £2810 (£369) B Boyes Antrim 825kg Limousin to £2790 (£338) and 775kg Limousin to £2760 (£356) S and N Robinson Clogher 755kg Charolais to £2740 (£363) M McGinley Eskra 755kg Charolais to £2740 (£363) D Grimes Dungannon 750kg Charolais to £2720 (£362) and 680kg Charolais to £2680 (£394) N Ewing Dungannon 765kg Limousin to £2710 (£354) and W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 705kg Charolais to £2690 (£381).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) 555kg Limousin to £2050 (£369) and 580kg Charolais to £1940 (£334) for S and C Monaghan Cookstown. S O'Neill Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £2100 (£356) 585kg Charolais to £2060 (£352) 555kg Charolais to £1890 (£340) and 565kg Charolais to £1840 (£325) Enniskillen producer 565kg Charolais to £2060 (£364) 585kg Charolais to £2040 (£348) 535kg Charolais to £2000 (£374) 560kg Charolais to £1990 (£355) and 540kg Charolais to £1980 (£366) Brookeborough producer 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394) and 555kg Charolais to £1940 (£349) and P Flannigan Rosslea 560kg Limousin to £1950 (£348) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£336).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £2010 for a 495kg Limousin (£406) with a 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437) and a 425kg Limousin to £1840 (£433).

Several others sold from £333 to £411 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Flannigan Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £2010 (£406) and 440kg Charolais to £1740 (£395) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384) Brookeborough producer 485kg Limousin to £1900 (£392) 480kg Charolais to £1870 (£389) 475kg Limousin to £1840 (£387) 465kg Charolais to £1810 (£389) and 500kg Charolais to £1740 (£344) D McCann Trillick 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437) 475kg Charolais to £1750 (£368) and 495kg Charolais to £1650 (£333) S Parr Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £1840 (£433) 425kg Charolais to £1750 (£411) and 460kg Charolais to £1660 (£361) P M Gilleese Lisnaskea 430kg Charolais to £1820 (£404) and 440kg Charolais to £1660 (£377) Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1800 (£367) Enniskillen producer 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) G McCaughey Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) and J B Johnston Armagh 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£360).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

P M Gilleese Lisnaskea 345kg Charolais to £1370 (£397) and 350kg Charolais to £1100. B McGrath Drumquin 325kg Charolais to £1350 (£415) M McGrath Drumquin 350kg Charolais to £1140. P A McKearne Dungannon 335kg Limousin to £1110. S Parr Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £1000.

Store heifers (252 lots)

The very strong demand continues in this section with strong heifers selling to a top of £2480 for a 720kg Charolais (£344) a 670kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £2360 (£352) with a 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£354) and a 625kg Charolais to £2210 (£353).

Several other quality lots sold from £312 to £348 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 515kg to 595kg

Sold to £2140 for a 580kg Limousin (£369) with a 510kg Charolais to £1960 (£384) and a 515kg Limousin to £1980 (£384).

Several others sold from £322 to £374 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R J Crawford Augher 720kg Charolais to £2480 (£344) 730kg Charolais to £2450 (£335) 700kg Charolais to £2370 (£338) 755kg Charolais to £2370 (£314) 690kg Charolais to £2360 (£342) 680kg Charolais to £2320 (£341) 660kg Charolais to £2300 (£348) 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) 630kg Charolais to £2160 (£343) and 650kg Charolais to £2100 (£323) A Gordon Fivemiletown 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £2360 (£352) S F Farry Trillick 690kg Charolais to £2320 (£336) P McAleer Pomeroy 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£354) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 660kg Limousin to £2290 (£347) J Reynolds Lisbellaw 625kg Charolais to £2210 (£353) and R Harkness Crumlin 680kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£312) and 670kg Limousin to £2100 (£313).

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £2170 for a 590kg Limousin (£368) for D McFarland Beragh. K McCrory Sixmilecross 580kg Limousin to £2140 (£369) C Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £2080 (£368) 595kg Charolais to £2040 (£343) and 565kg Limousin to £1910 (£338) J Holland Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £2060 (£374) 565kg Charolais to £1900 (£336) 510kg Charolais to £1890 (£370) 540kg Charolais to £1880 (£348) and 530kg Charolais to £1850 (£349) T R Lilburn Dromore (Co Down) 515kg Limousin to £1980 (£384) and 525kg Charolais to £1960 (£373) and L McCann Seskinore 510kg Charolais to £1960 (£384) 545kg Charolais to £1860 (£341) and 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Excellent demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) a 415kg Limousin sold to £1720 (£414) with a 455kg Limousin to £1730 (£380).

Several others sold from £348 to £375 per 100kg.

Leading prices

D McFarland Beragh 430kg Limousin to £2060 (£479) G Hannigan Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1860 (£372) T R Lilburn (Co Down) 500kg Limousin to £1800 (£372) P McKenna Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1800 (£375) and 480kg Charolais to £1710 (£356) Brookeborough producer 500kg Charolais to £1790 (£358) 500kg Charolais to £1740 (£348) and 465kg Charolais to £1710 (£368) K McCrory Sixmilecross 500kg Limousin to £1760 (£352) I Smith Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£355) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£354) Enniskillen producer 490kg Charolais to £1750 (£357) P Dobbs Carrickmore 475kg Limousin to £1740 (£366) J Holland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1740 (£351) P Flannigan Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1730 (£368) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 455kg Limousin to £1730 (£380) P McAleer Pomeroy 495kg Limousin to £1730 (£349) and Fermanagh producer 415kg Limousin to £1720 (£414).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

R McCarney Seskinore 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) and 400kg Limousin to £1450 (£362) E McCaffery Tempo 375kg Charolais to £1490 (£397) and 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377) Edergole Farms Ltd, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £1470 (£367) 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) 365kg Limousin to £1370 (£375) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£325) 385kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£337) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£315) and 350kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£357) A and P McCrystal Sixmilecross 370kg Limousin to £1460 (£394) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) and 400kg Charolais to £1390 (£347) P McKenna Ballygawley 365kg Limousin to £1440 (£394) P Flannigan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1430 (£371) Alastair Eagleson Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1320 (£347) P and O McKenna Clogher 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£332) and D J Straghan Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1270 (£338) and 395kg Limousin to £1260 (£319).

Weanlings (286 lots)

All weanling males and females remain on a very strong demand resulting in high prices for a lot of quality stock on offer.

This week strong males old to a high of £2010 for a 480kg Charolais (£418) with a 465kg Limousin to £1920 (£413) and a 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384).

Lighterweight males sold to 1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) with a 325kg Charolais to £1660 (£510) and a 340kg Charolais to £1700 (£500) reaching a high of £558 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1730 for a Fivemiletown producer.

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1850 for a 365kg Charolais (£507) for a Ballygawley producer with a 295kg Charolais to £1490 (£505) and a 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493) for a Fivemiletown producer.

Leading prices

Strong males

M Lennon Augher 480kg Charolais to £2010 (£418) M L Nugent Augher 520kg Charolais to £1980 (£380) and 450kg Charolais to £1830 (£406) Philip Montgomery Augher 525kg Simmental to £1960 (£373) B Collins Brookrborough 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384) K McGarvey Beragh 465kg Limousin to £1920 (£413) and P Mulligan Newtownbutler 480kg Limousin to £1770 (£369).

Lightweight males

Sold to £1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) 380kg Charolais to £1770 (£466) 310kg Charolais to £1730 (£558) 340kg Charolais to £1700 (£500) and 325kg Charolais to £1660 (£510) for William Hoey Fivemiletown. M McCaughey Clogher 365kg Limousin to £1750 (£479) D J T Elliott Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1710 (£412) G Curran Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1700 (£409) L Johnston Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1690 (£469) B Collins Brookeborough 410kg Belgian Blue to £1680 (£410) E McBride Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1670 (£417) J A Henry Fintona 360kg Limousin to £1650 (£458) and Fermanagh producer 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1640 (£386).

Weanling heifers

Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley 365kg Charolais to £1850 (£507) 330kg Charolais to £1600 (£485) 390kg Limousin to £1440 (£369) 310kg Limousin to £1440 (£464) 305kg Charolais to £1410 (£462) 295kg Charolais to £1400 (£474) and 300kg Charolais to £1390 (£463) T G Dunne Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1700 (£436) 335kg Charolais to £1450 (£433) and 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais to £1600 (£464) G Curran Brookeborough 385kg Charolais to £1560 (£405) F McElroy Augher 375kg Limousin to £1550 (£413) and 380kg Limousin to £1490 (£392) E McAleer Pomeroy 335kg Limousin to £1500 (£448) William Hoey Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1490 (£505) and 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493) and E McBride Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £1470 (£414) and 335kg Limousin to £1410 (£421).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand this week with a Tynan producer selling calved heifers to £2580, £2560 and £2180. Beragh producer £2540, £2210, £2100 and £2060 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2300 and £2210 for calved heifers. Aughnacloy producer £2250, £2070 for calved heifers and £1660 for calved third calver. Newtownbutler producer £1980 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Hilltown producer £2780 for non pedigree Belgian Blue bull.

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Plumbridge producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £3400, and a heifer with heifer calf to £3220. Co Armagh producer £3200 for heifer with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £3020 for heifer with bull calf. Lisburn producer £2320 for heifer with heifer calf and £2200 for heifer with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £2180, £1800 and £1760 for second calvers with bull calves. Aughnacloy producer £2040 for 2018 cow with bull calf.

Incalf heifers sold to £2040 for a Fermanagh producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good steady demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £505 and £465 for a Belgian Blues to Alan Liggett Clogher. J Martin Lisbellaw £470 £440, £405, and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; H Morrison Brookeborough £450 for Belgian Blue; D McKenna Fintona £440 x 2 for Limousins; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £435 for Aberdeen Angus and K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £405 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

M/S W and J Bryson Crumlin £480 for Charolais Fermanagh producer £460 for Limousin and £440 for Simmental; Omagh producer £450, £430 and £410 for Limousins; Alan Liggett Clogher £435 for Belgian Blue and M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £410 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

J Maguire Fivemiletown £1480 for Charolais; K M Cushley Ballymena £1200 for Limousin and £1080 for Aberdeen Angus; P Foy Brookeborough £1140 for Limousin and £1040 for Charolais; T Rooney Mayobridge £1000, £990 and £950 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £960 x 2 for Charolais; C Reilly Derrylin £940 for Charolais and £700 for Saler; F McNally Tynan £910 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £890 for Charolais; W McCreery Lisbellaw £680 for Speckle Park and H Connelly Rosslea £580 x 4 for Simmentals.

Reared female lumps

A Abbott Lisburn £1520 and £1190 for Limousins; A and A Maguire Rosslea £1130 for Belgian Blue £1110 and £990 for Charolais £1080 for Limousin and £980 for Aberdeen Angus; D O'Hagan Maghera £1090 for Aberdeen Angus and £1070 for Limousin; C Reilly Derrylin £1070 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £1030 for Limousin; D Foy Fivemiletown £1000 and £970 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £950 x 2 for Charolais and C Treacy Brookeborough £950 and £900 for Limousins.