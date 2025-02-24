Beef bred cows selling to £2765 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 254 lots listed this week sold easily to a sharp demand.
This week beef bred cows sold to £350 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin to £2765 with a 770kg Limousin to £330 at £2514 an 810kg Limousin sold to £328 per 100kg to £2656-80 and selling to a height of £2870-40 for a 920kg Charolais to £312 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2380 for a 680kg Charolais to £350 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £2366 at £338 per 100kg and a 690kg Limousin to £2283-90 at £331 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a new high of £1945-60 for a 760kg to £256 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2534-40 for an 880kg Limousin to £288 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2808-60 for a 930kg Limousin to £302 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2283-90 for a 690kg Limousin to 3331 per 100kg.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2900 for 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£305) with a 735kg Charolais to £2880 (£392) and a 680kg Charolais to £2680 (£394).
Forward steers sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) with a 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) and a 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394).
Med weight steers sold to £2010 for a 495kg Limousin (£406) with a 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437).
Smaller steers sold to £1370 for a 345kg Charolais (£397).
Heavy heifers sold to £2480 for a 720kg Charolais (£344) with a 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£384).
Forward heifers sold to £2140 for a 580kg Limousin (£369) with a 515kg Charolais to £1980 (£384).
Med weight heifers sold to £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) with a 415kg Limousin to £1720 (£414).
Smaller heifers sold to £1560 for a 400kg Charolais (£390).
Weanling males to £2010 for a 480kg Charolais (£418).
Lightweight males sold to £1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) to a high of £558 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1730.
Weanling heifers sold to £1850 for a 365kg Charolais (£507) £1490 for a 295kg Charolais (£505) with a 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493).
Breeding bulls sold to £2780 for non pedigree Belgian Blue.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2580, £2560 and £2540.
Suckler outfits sold to £3400, £3220, £3200 and £3020.
Incalf heifers sold to £2040.
Bull calves sold to £505 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £480 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1480 for Charolais and £1200 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1520 and £1190 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Enniskillen producer 680kg Charolais to £350 (£2380) Armagh producer 790kg Limousin to £350 (£2765) and 700kg Limousin to £338 (£2366) Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £338 (£2366) Carrickmore producer 690kg Limousin to £331 (£2283-90) Sixmilecross producer 770kg Limousin to £330 (£2541) and 810kg Limousin to £328 (£2656-80) Mayobridge producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £324 (£2203-20) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £324 (£2235-60) and 710kg Charolais to £322 (£2286-20) Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £316 (£1516-80) Ballygawley producer 770kg Limousin to £314 (£2417-80) Eskra producer 920kg Charolais to £312 (£2870-40) Dromore producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £312 (£1934-80) and 600kg Limousin to £308 (£1848) Augher producer 510kg Simmental to £308 (£1570-80) Dromore producer 580kg Limousin to £306 (£1774- 80) Armagh producer 620kg Charolais to £306 (£1897-20) Enniskillen producer 690kg Charolais to £306 (£2111-40) and Derrylin producer 560kg Limousin to £306 (£1713-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £302 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £250 to £276 per 100kg.
Good quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £306 to £350 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a new high of £1945-60 for a 760kg to £256 per 100kg with several other quality fleshed Friesians selling from 230 to £252 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £110 to £132 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Beragh producer 880kg Limousin to £288 (£2534-40) Dungannon producer 920kg Limousin to £268 (£2465-60) Pomeroy producer 870kg Limousin to £266 (£2314-20) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £262 (£2384-20) and Pomeroy producer 820kg Limousin to £246 (£2017-20).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2064 with £330 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2277 to a high of £2808-60 for a 930kg to £302 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £326 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2282. Belgian Blue steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1687-40. Shorthorn steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2048-20. Hereford steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1586. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1430.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2010. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1722-80. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1814-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1280. Hereford heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1408. Friesian and Holstein heifers sold from £186 to £240 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1368.
Store bullocks (266 lots)
Trade remains very strong in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2900 for a 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£305) a 680kg Charolais sold to £2680 (£394) a 735kg Charolais sold to £2880 (392) with a 740kg Charolais to £2860 (£386).
Several other quality lots sold from £325 to £381 per 100kg.
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) a 555kg Limousin sold to £2050 (£369) with a 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) and a 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394).
Several others sold from £325 to 3374 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 950kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2900 (£305) 840kg to £2880 (£340) and 810kg Limousin to £2820 (£348) D McCall Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2880 (£379) 765kg Charolais to £2840 (£371) 750kg Charolais to £2780 (£370) 770kg Charolais to £2780 (£361) 830kg Charolais to £2700 (£325) and 770kg Charolais to £2680 (£348) Co Armagh producer 735kg Charolais to £2880 (£392) 740kg Charolais to £2860 (£386) and 760kg Charolais to £2810 (£369) B Boyes Antrim 825kg Limousin to £2790 (£338) and 775kg Limousin to £2760 (£356) S and N Robinson Clogher 755kg Charolais to £2740 (£363) M McGinley Eskra 755kg Charolais to £2740 (£363) D Grimes Dungannon 750kg Charolais to £2720 (£362) and 680kg Charolais to £2680 (£394) N Ewing Dungannon 765kg Limousin to £2710 (£354) and W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 705kg Charolais to £2690 (£381).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £2120 for a 575kg Charolais (£368) 530kg Charolais to £2090 (£394) 555kg Limousin to £2050 (£369) and 580kg Charolais to £1940 (£334) for S and C Monaghan Cookstown. S O'Neill Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £2100 (£356) 585kg Charolais to £2060 (£352) 555kg Charolais to £1890 (£340) and 565kg Charolais to £1840 (£325) Enniskillen producer 565kg Charolais to £2060 (£364) 585kg Charolais to £2040 (£348) 535kg Charolais to £2000 (£374) 560kg Charolais to £1990 (£355) and 540kg Charolais to £1980 (£366) Brookeborough producer 515kg Charolais to £2030 (£394) and 555kg Charolais to £1940 (£349) and P Flannigan Rosslea 560kg Limousin to £1950 (£348) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£336).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £2010 for a 495kg Limousin (£406) with a 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437) and a 425kg Limousin to £1840 (£433).
Several others sold from £333 to £411 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Flannigan Rosslea 495kg Limousin to £2010 (£406) and 440kg Charolais to £1740 (£395) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384) Brookeborough producer 485kg Limousin to £1900 (£392) 480kg Charolais to £1870 (£389) 475kg Limousin to £1840 (£387) 465kg Charolais to £1810 (£389) and 500kg Charolais to £1740 (£344) D McCann Trillick 425kg Charolais to £1860 (£437) 475kg Charolais to £1750 (£368) and 495kg Charolais to £1650 (£333) S Parr Aughnacloy 425kg Limousin to £1840 (£433) 425kg Charolais to £1750 (£411) and 460kg Charolais to £1660 (£361) P M Gilleese Lisnaskea 430kg Charolais to £1820 (£404) and 440kg Charolais to £1660 (£377) Edergole Farms Ltd Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1800 (£367) Enniskillen producer 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) G McCaughey Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) and J B Johnston Armagh 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£360).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
P M Gilleese Lisnaskea 345kg Charolais to £1370 (£397) and 350kg Charolais to £1100. B McGrath Drumquin 325kg Charolais to £1350 (£415) M McGrath Drumquin 350kg Charolais to £1140. P A McKearne Dungannon 335kg Limousin to £1110. S Parr Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £1000.
Store heifers (252 lots)
The very strong demand continues in this section with strong heifers selling to a top of £2480 for a 720kg Charolais (£344) a 670kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £2360 (£352) with a 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£354) and a 625kg Charolais to £2210 (£353).
Several other quality lots sold from £312 to £348 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 515kg to 595kg
Sold to £2140 for a 580kg Limousin (£369) with a 510kg Charolais to £1960 (£384) and a 515kg Limousin to £1980 (£384).
Several others sold from £322 to £374 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R J Crawford Augher 720kg Charolais to £2480 (£344) 730kg Charolais to £2450 (£335) 700kg Charolais to £2370 (£338) 755kg Charolais to £2370 (£314) 690kg Charolais to £2360 (£342) 680kg Charolais to £2320 (£341) 660kg Charolais to £2300 (£348) 665kg Charolais to £2250 (£338) 630kg Charolais to £2160 (£343) and 650kg Charolais to £2100 (£323) A Gordon Fivemiletown 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £2360 (£352) S F Farry Trillick 690kg Charolais to £2320 (£336) P McAleer Pomeroy 650kg Canadian Black to £2300 (£354) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 660kg Limousin to £2290 (£347) J Reynolds Lisbellaw 625kg Charolais to £2210 (£353) and R Harkness Crumlin 680kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£312) and 670kg Limousin to £2100 (£313).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £2170 for a 590kg Limousin (£368) for D McFarland Beragh. K McCrory Sixmilecross 580kg Limousin to £2140 (£369) C Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £2080 (£368) 595kg Charolais to £2040 (£343) and 565kg Limousin to £1910 (£338) J Holland Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £2060 (£374) 565kg Charolais to £1900 (£336) 510kg Charolais to £1890 (£370) 540kg Charolais to £1880 (£348) and 530kg Charolais to £1850 (£349) T R Lilburn Dromore (Co Down) 515kg Limousin to £1980 (£384) and 525kg Charolais to £1960 (£373) and L McCann Seskinore 510kg Charolais to £1960 (£384) 545kg Charolais to £1860 (£341) and 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Excellent demand in this section with quality lots selling to a high of £2060 for a 430kg Limousin (£479) a 415kg Limousin sold to £1720 (£414) with a 455kg Limousin to £1730 (£380).
Several others sold from £348 to £375 per 100kg.
Leading prices
D McFarland Beragh 430kg Limousin to £2060 (£479) G Hannigan Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1860 (£372) T R Lilburn (Co Down) 500kg Limousin to £1800 (£372) P McKenna Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1800 (£375) and 480kg Charolais to £1710 (£356) Brookeborough producer 500kg Charolais to £1790 (£358) 500kg Charolais to £1740 (£348) and 465kg Charolais to £1710 (£368) K McCrory Sixmilecross 500kg Limousin to £1760 (£352) I Smith Fivemiletown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£355) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1720 (£354) Enniskillen producer 490kg Charolais to £1750 (£357) P Dobbs Carrickmore 475kg Limousin to £1740 (£366) J Holland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1740 (£351) P Flannigan Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1730 (£368) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 455kg Limousin to £1730 (£380) P McAleer Pomeroy 495kg Limousin to £1730 (£349) and Fermanagh producer 415kg Limousin to £1720 (£414).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
R McCarney Seskinore 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) and 400kg Limousin to £1450 (£362) E McCaffery Tempo 375kg Charolais to £1490 (£397) and 395kg Charolais to £1490 (£377) Edergole Farms Ltd, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £1470 (£367) 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) 365kg Limousin to £1370 (£375) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£325) 385kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£337) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£315) and 350kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£357) A and P McCrystal Sixmilecross 370kg Limousin to £1460 (£394) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) and 400kg Charolais to £1390 (£347) P McKenna Ballygawley 365kg Limousin to £1440 (£394) P Flannigan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1430 (£371) Alastair Eagleson Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1320 (£347) P and O McKenna Clogher 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£332) and D J Straghan Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1270 (£338) and 395kg Limousin to £1260 (£319).
Weanlings (286 lots)
All weanling males and females remain on a very strong demand resulting in high prices for a lot of quality stock on offer.
This week strong males old to a high of £2010 for a 480kg Charolais (£418) with a 465kg Limousin to £1920 (£413) and a 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384).
Lighterweight males sold to 1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) with a 325kg Charolais to £1660 (£510) and a 340kg Charolais to £1700 (£500) reaching a high of £558 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1730 for a Fivemiletown producer.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1850 for a 365kg Charolais (£507) for a Ballygawley producer with a 295kg Charolais to £1490 (£505) and a 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493) for a Fivemiletown producer.
Leading prices
Strong males
M Lennon Augher 480kg Charolais to £2010 (£418) M L Nugent Augher 520kg Charolais to £1980 (£380) and 450kg Charolais to £1830 (£406) Philip Montgomery Augher 525kg Simmental to £1960 (£373) B Collins Brookrborough 500kg Charolais to £1920 (£384) K McGarvey Beragh 465kg Limousin to £1920 (£413) and P Mulligan Newtownbutler 480kg Limousin to £1770 (£369).
Lightweight males
Sold to £1880 for a 395kg Charolais (£476) 380kg Charolais to £1770 (£466) 310kg Charolais to £1730 (£558) 340kg Charolais to £1700 (£500) and 325kg Charolais to £1660 (£510) for William Hoey Fivemiletown. M McCaughey Clogher 365kg Limousin to £1750 (£479) D J T Elliott Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1710 (£412) G Curran Brookeborough 415kg Charolais to £1700 (£409) L Johnston Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1690 (£469) B Collins Brookeborough 410kg Belgian Blue to £1680 (£410) E McBride Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1670 (£417) J A Henry Fintona 360kg Limousin to £1650 (£458) and Fermanagh producer 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1640 (£386).
Weanling heifers
Patrick Donnelly Ballygawley 365kg Charolais to £1850 (£507) 330kg Charolais to £1600 (£485) 390kg Limousin to £1440 (£369) 310kg Limousin to £1440 (£464) 305kg Charolais to £1410 (£462) 295kg Charolais to £1400 (£474) and 300kg Charolais to £1390 (£463) T G Dunne Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1700 (£436) 335kg Charolais to £1450 (£433) and 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais to £1600 (£464) G Curran Brookeborough 385kg Charolais to £1560 (£405) F McElroy Augher 375kg Limousin to £1550 (£413) and 380kg Limousin to £1490 (£392) E McAleer Pomeroy 335kg Limousin to £1500 (£448) William Hoey Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1490 (£505) and 300kg Charolais to £1480 (£493) and E McBride Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £1470 (£414) and 335kg Limousin to £1410 (£421).
Dairy cows and heifers
A brisk demand this week with a Tynan producer selling calved heifers to £2580, £2560 and £2180. Beragh producer £2540, £2210, £2100 and £2060 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2300 and £2210 for calved heifers. Aughnacloy producer £2250, £2070 for calved heifers and £1660 for calved third calver. Newtownbutler producer £1980 for calved heifer.
Breeding bulls
Hilltown producer £2780 for non pedigree Belgian Blue bull.
Suckler cows and calves
A good turnout this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Plumbridge producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £3400, and a heifer with heifer calf to £3220. Co Armagh producer £3200 for heifer with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £3020 for heifer with bull calf. Lisburn producer £2320 for heifer with heifer calf and £2200 for heifer with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £2180, £1800 and £1760 for second calvers with bull calves. Aughnacloy producer £2040 for 2018 cow with bull calf.
Incalf heifers sold to £2040 for a Fermanagh producer.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good steady demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £505 and £465 for a Belgian Blues to Alan Liggett Clogher. J Martin Lisbellaw £470 £440, £405, and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; H Morrison Brookeborough £450 for Belgian Blue; D McKenna Fintona £440 x 2 for Limousins; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £435 for Aberdeen Angus and K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £405 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
M/S W and J Bryson Crumlin £480 for Charolais Fermanagh producer £460 for Limousin and £440 for Simmental; Omagh producer £450, £430 and £410 for Limousins; Alan Liggett Clogher £435 for Belgian Blue and M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £410 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
J Maguire Fivemiletown £1480 for Charolais; K M Cushley Ballymena £1200 for Limousin and £1080 for Aberdeen Angus; P Foy Brookeborough £1140 for Limousin and £1040 for Charolais; T Rooney Mayobridge £1000, £990 and £950 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £960 x 2 for Charolais; C Reilly Derrylin £940 for Charolais and £700 for Saler; F McNally Tynan £910 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £890 for Charolais; W McCreery Lisbellaw £680 for Speckle Park and H Connelly Rosslea £580 x 4 for Simmentals.
Reared female lumps
A Abbott Lisburn £1520 and £1190 for Limousins; A and A Maguire Rosslea £1130 for Belgian Blue £1110 and £990 for Charolais £1080 for Limousin and £980 for Aberdeen Angus; D O'Hagan Maghera £1090 for Aberdeen Angus and £1070 for Limousin; C Reilly Derrylin £1070 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £1030 for Limousin; D Foy Fivemiletown £1000 and £970 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £950 x 2 for Charolais and C Treacy Brookeborough £950 and £900 for Limousins.
