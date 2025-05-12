Beef bred cows selling to £2979-60 per 100kg at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 338 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2979-60 for a 780kg to £382 per 100kg with a 770kg Charolais to £2895-20 at 376 per 100kg and a 730kg Limousin sold to £2847 at £390 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers reached £408 per 100kg for a 570kg Belgian Blue to £2325-60. with a 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £2376 at £376 per 100kg and a 620kg Charolais to £2343-60 at 378 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1902-80 for a 670kg to £284 per 100kg others sold from £264 to £278 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3945-80 for a 1090kg Limousin to £362 per 100kg with a 1100kg Charolais to £3476 at £316 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £3664-20 for an 930kg Limousin to £394.
Friesian steers sold to £2907-20 for a 790kg to £368 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2633-40 for a 630kg Charolais to £418 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3050 for an 785kg Charolais (£388) with a 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) and a 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415).
Forward steers sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) with a 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441).
Med weight steers sold to £2100 for a 495kg Charolais (£424) with a 445kg Limousin to £1960 (£440) to £482 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2000.
Smaller steers sold to £1940 for a 375kg Limousin (£517) with a 380kg Limousin to £1860 (£489).
Heavy heifers sold to £2980 for an 820kg Aberdeen Angus (£363) with a 660kg Limousin to £2640 (£400) and a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406).
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) with a 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415).
Med weight heifers sold to £2140 for a 475kg Charolais (£450) with a 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427).
Smaller heifers sold to £1650 for a 375kg Limousin (£440) with a 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434).
Weanling males sold to £2330 for a 410kg Charolais (£568) with a 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483).
Lightweight males sold to £2290 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) with a 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566).
Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 435kg Charolais (£430) with a 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) to £573 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £1690.
Dairy cows sold to £2920, £2780 and £2730.
Springers sold to £1950.
Maidens sold to £1000 and £960.
Breeding bulls sold to £5000 for Limousin and £4000 for Shorthorn
Suckler outfits sold to £3780, £3740 and £3660 twice.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500 three times.
Maiden heifers sold to £2270 and £2210 for Simmentals.
Bull calves sold to £790 and £610 for Belgian Blues.
Heifer calves sold to £900 for Simmental.
Reared male lumps sold to £1450 for Limousin and £1390 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Female lumps sold to £1710 and £1700 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Newtownbutler producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £408 (£2325-60) Irvinestown producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £396 (£2376) Rosslea producer 730kg Limousin to £390 (£2847) Augher producer 780kg Limousin to £382 (£2979-60) and 730kg Limousin to £370 (£2701) Lisnaskea producer 620kg Charolais to £378 (£2343-60) Ballygawley producer 770kg Charolais to £376 (£2895-20) Fermanagh producer 680kg Charolais to £376 (£2556-80) Kinawley producer 530kg Limousin to £376 to (£1992-80) Kesh producer 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2580-60) Carrickmore producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £374 (£2618) per 100kg. 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2590) Armagh producer 630kg Limousin to £370 (£2331) Maguiresbridge producer 650kg Charolais to £368 (£2392) Ballygawley producer 580kg Hereford to £368 (£2134-40) Stewartstown producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £366 (£2415-60) Kinawley producer 570kg Limousin to £364 (£2074-80) Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais to £364 (£2184) and Irvinestown producer 640kg Charolais to £364 (£2329-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £348 to £362 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £326 to £342 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £364 to £408 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1902-80 for a 670kg to £284 per 100kg.
Others sold from £262 to £278 per 100kg.
Plainer cows sold from £220 to £244 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £164 to £212 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Strabane producer 1090kg Limousin to £362 (£3945-80) Newtownbutler producer 890kg Limousin to £330 (£2937) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £328 (£2525-60) Rosslea producer 1100kg Charolais to £316 (£3476) Kinawley producer 900kg Charolais to £308 (£2772) and Fintona producer 980kg Hereford to £306 (£2998-80).
FAT steerS
Limousin steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 930kg to £3664-20 to £398 per 100kg for an 810kg to £3223-80. Charolais steers sold to £382 per 100kg for an 820kg to £3132-40. Simmental steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2455-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2478. Friesian steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 790kg to £2907-20 with a 650kg to £328 per 100kg to £2132-00.
Several other Friesians sold from £314 to £322 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £418 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2633-40. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £408 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2325-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2376. Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2318. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2230-20. Hereford heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2146. Friesian heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1590-40.
Store bullocks (170 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £3050 for a 785kg Charolais (£388) with a 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2700 (£409) with a 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415) several other quality lots sold from £357 to £395 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) with a 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441) and a 525kg Charolais to £2330 (£444).
Others sold from £386 to £414 per 100kg.
Leading prices
A Holland Dungannon 785kg Charolais to £3050 (£388) 770kg Limousin to £2990 (£388) and 755kg Limousin to £2890 (£383) O Cairns Ballygawley 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) and 690kg Limousin to £2650 (£384) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 780kg Limousin to £2800 (£359) and 755kg Simmental to £2700 (£357) G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2800 (£389) and 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £2650 (£378) Fivemiletown producer 735kg Charolais to £2770 (£377) 700kg Limousin to £2750 (£393) 695kg Limousin to £2690 (£387) and 690kg Charolais to £2610 (£389) A and M Daly Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2710 (£379) and 660kg Limousin to £2610 (£395) F Fox Omagh 660kg Limousin to £2700 (£409) and 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415) J Irwin Clogher 700kg Charolais to £2670 (£381) W Reynolds Aghalane 670kg Charolais to £2610 (£389) .
Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) for a Downpatrick producer. A and N Gervais Clogher 575kg Shorthorn to £2340 (£407) S and J Oliver Armagh 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441) P McCaffery Tempo 575kg Charolais to £2320 (£403) M McElvogue Dungannon 525kg Charolais to £2330 (£444) and 590kg Limousin to £2240 (£379) J Irwin Clogher 555kg Limousin to £2300 (£414) A and M Daly Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £2290 (£398) and 520kg Charolais to £2010 (£386) J and E Campbell Moy 550kg Belgian Blue to £2220 (£403) and 540kg Limousin to £2220 (£411) and W Reynolds Aghalane 555kg Limousin to £2200 (£396).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2100 for a 495kg Charolais (£424) a 445kg Limousin sold to £1960 (£440) with a 435kg Limousin to £1860 (£427) and selling to £482 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2000.
Leading prices
E McCaffery Tempo 495kg Charolais to £2100 (£424) 480kg Charolais to £1920 (£400) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£369) Enniskillen producer 470kg Limousin to £2000 and (£425) 415kg Charolais to £2000 (£482) J Burton Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) and 480kg Limousin to £1950 (£406) R Fleming Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1970 (£419) S Hayes Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1960 (£440) 435kg Limousin to £1860 (£427) and 420kg Limousin to £1860 (£443) B Fegan Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1950 (£406) W Gibson Fintona 485kg Limousin to £1940 (£400) and 495kg Simmental to £1900 (£384) R and M Donaghy Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£384) S and J Oliver Armagh 460kg Charolais to £1850 (£402) and T B Robinson Clogher 495kg Hereford to £1790 (£361).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin to £1940 (£517) 380kg Limousin to £1860 (£489) and 395kg Limousin to £1840 (£466) T Davis Strabane 330kg Charolais to £1220(£370) and 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) and E McManus Dromore 340kg Friesian to £840 and 320kg Holstein to £800.
Store heifers (132 lots)
Demand remains strong in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2980 for an 820kg Aberdeen Angus (£363) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2640 (£400) with a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406).
Several others sold from £346 to £390 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) with a 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415) others selling from £380 to £402 per 100kg.
Leading prices
F McCaughey Clogher 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £2980 (£363) 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £2940 (£358) and 775kg Aberdeen Angus to £2700 (£348) S T Rankin Castlederg 660kg Limousin to £2640 (£400) and 595kg Limousin to £2320 (£390) M O'Hanlon Clogher 620kg Charolais to £2460 (£397) M B McPhillips Dromore 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406) J Crawford Augher 610kg Limousin to £2320 (£380) and 635kg Limousin to £2200 (£346) F J Coulter Tempo 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £2310 (£369) C Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £2200 (£373) and 610kg Charolais to £2160 (£354) and P McLaren Augher 590kg Charolais to £2180 (£369).
Forward heifers 505kg to 575kg sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) M O'Hanlon Clogher 570kg Charolais to £2230 (£391) B Doherty Clogher 550kg Limousin to £2210 (£402) K Gallagher Ballygawley 575kg Charolais to £2210 (£384) and 535kg Limousin to £2150 (£402) N Hicks Bellanaleck 570kg Limousin to £2170 (£380) and E Fee Fivemiletown 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2140 for a 475kg Charolais (£450) with a 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427) and a 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423).
Other quality lots sold from £360 to £418 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Crawford Augher 475kg Limousin to £2140 (£450) and 500kg Limousin to £2090 (£418) Leo Donnelly Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427) and 480kg Limousin to £1900 (£396) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£380) 490kg Limousin to £1850 (£377) 485kg Charolais to £1820 (£375) 440kg Charolais to £1790 (£407) and 470kg Hereford to £1780 (£378) R Sullivan Portadown 475kg Limousin to £1980 (£417) D Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£382) and 500kg Limousin to £1880 (£376) D D and E McElroy Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1850 (£402) K Gallagher Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1850 (£389) and 460kg Limousin to £1840 (£400) S Hayes Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1810 (£381) and P Stratton Tempo 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£360) and 485kg Belgian Blue to £1790 (£369).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1650 for a 375kg Limousin (£440) with a 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) and a 395kg Limousin to £1640 (£415). Sample prices
Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin to £1650 (£440) and 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) S Hayes Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1640 (£415) 395kg Limousin to £1400, 400kg Limousin to £1360, and 360kg Limousin to £1360. L Mavitty Culkey 380kg Charolais to £1510 (£397) 325kg Charolais to £1280 (£394) 380kg Charolais to £1240, and 360kg Limousin to £1140. G Mellon Fintona 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420. T J McGeary Pomeroy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1410. M Donnelly Sixmilecross 360kg Saler to £1300. E Davis Lack 390kg Charolais to £1290. D Keys Fivemiletown 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220.
Weanlings (240 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with strong males selling to £2330 for a 410kg Charolais (£568) with a 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483) and a 430kg Charolais to £2080 (£483).
Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) with a 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566) and a 350kg Limousin to £1940 (£554).
Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 435kg Charolais (£430) with a 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) and a 295kg Charolais sold to £1690 (£573)
Leading prices
Strong weanling males
J P McBride Plumbridge 410kg Charolais to £2330 (£568) and 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483) R Watson Augher 480kg Charolais to £2270 (£473) 490kg Limousin to £2160 (£441) and 435kg Charolais to £1980 (£455) E Cassidy Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £2080 (£483) and 445kg Charolais to £2040 (£458) J Duff Omagh 455kg Limousin to £2000 (£439) 415kg Limousin to £1960 (£472) and 415kg Limousin to £1940 (£467) and J Crawford Augher 410kg Charolais to £1950 (£475).
Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) 375kg Charolais to £2060 (£549) 390kg Charolais to £2020 (£518) 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566) 385kg Charolais to £1940 (£504) and 350kg Limousin to £1940 (£554) A Dickie Tempo 365kg Belgian Blue to £1990 (£545) and 360kg Limousin to £1940 (£539) and R Watson Augher 360kg Charolais to £1930 (£536).
Weanling heifers
P Macauley Dungannon 435kg Charolais to £1870 (£430) C Clarke Sixmilecross 375kg Limousin to £1800 (£480) and 345kg Limousin to £1720 (£498) E Cassidy Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1790 (£471) £330kg Charolais to £1680 (£509) and 365kg Charolais to £1620 (£444) P McGovern Fivimiletown 355kg Charolais to £1750 (£493) 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) and 295kg Charolais to £1690 (£573) M Brennan Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1740 (£440) R Woods Lisbellaw 385kg Charolais to £1730 (£449) G Connelly Rosslea 375kg Simmental to £1700 (£453) Enniskillen producer 330kg Limousin to £1690 (£512) J Straghan Keady 350kg Charolais to £1680 (£480) and 355kg Charolais to £1640 (£462) N Hunter Clogher 340kg Limousin to £1680 (£494) P Mullan Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) M McGirr Tempo 375kg Simmental to £1650 (£440) S McCanney Dromore 430kg Charolais to £1620 (£376) and J Brennan Kinawley 415kg Limousin to £1610 (£388).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very strong demand this week with calved heifers selling to £2920 and £2210 for a Tynan producer A Benburb producer £2800 and £2780. Dungannon producer £2730. Dungannon producer £2650 and £1620. Armagh producer £2460. Brookeborough producer £2240 for calved heifer £1620 and £1560 for calved cows. Ballygawley producer £2110, £1950, £1940 and £1900 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2020 for calved heifer.
Springing heifers sold to £1950.
Maiden heifers sold to £1000 twice and £960.
Breeding bulls
Fivemiletown producer £5000 for pedigree registered Limousin. P Lindsay Enniskillen £4000 for pedigree registered Shorthorn. M O'Shea Belleek £3250 for young pedigree registered Charolais.
Suckler cows and calves
A great turnout of quality sucklers this week with E Fee Fivemiletown selling second calver with heifer calf to £3780, and £3660 for heifer with bull calf. J Brennan Kinawley £3740 for heifer with heifer calf £3660 for heifer with bull calf and £3350 for heifer with heifer calf. Enniskillen producer £3690 for 2016 cow with bull calf. G McHugh Kinawley £3430, £3210 and £3100 for heifers with bull calves and £3000 for heifer with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £3360 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. and £2300 for heifer with bull calf. N Johnston Irvinestown £2800 for 2017 cow with bull calf. P Haughey Omagh £2720 for 2018 cow with bull calf. J J Cassidy Rosslea £2500 for 2013 cow with bull calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500 twice and £2350 for E Fee Fivemiletown. D Clarke Maguiresbridge £2500. A Higgens Stewartstown £2010. N McKiver Stewartstown £1920. Two well bred Simmental heifers very suitable to bull sold to £2270 and £2210 for K Clarke Tynan.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good turnout this week sold to a very lively demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £790, £610 and £590 for Belgian Blues to Derek Foster Fivemiletown. M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £585 for Aberdeen Angus; R W J E Ferguson Drumcose £530 and £470 x 2 for Charolais; S Maguire Trillick £510 for Limousin; N Neal Irvinestown 470 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £460 for Hereford and L Russel Omagh 460 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
P Robinson Fivemiletown £900 for Simmental; N Neal Irvinestown £600 and £570 for Speckle Parks; N McKiver Stewartstown £510 for Limousin; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £490 and £480 for Charolais; N Johnston Irvinestown £460 for Charolais and M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £460 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
M/S F and K Moane Fivemiletown £1450 for Limousin; L Elliott Fivemiletown £1390 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; P J Gilleese Kinawley £1310 for Aberdeen Angus; S Cox Kinawley 1210 for Charolais and £1140 for Limousin; J Primrose Fivemiletown £1190 for Charolais; T Quinn Sion Mills, £1170 for Aberdeen Angus; Frances White Trillick £1100, £1080, £1040, £1000, £970, £950 x 2 and £840 for Aberdeen Angus; P Robinson Fivemiletown £ 960 for Limousin; E Davis Lack £940 ans £820 for Friesians and Co Armagh producer £800 for Hereford.
Reared female lumps
P Cassidy Augher £1710 £1700 and £1590 for Charolais; I Eagleson Aughnacloy £1180 for Charolais; Frances White Trillick £1000, £980, £970, £950, £900 and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; J Primrose Fivemiletown £1000 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £950, £940 and £900 for Limousins with £940 and £900 for Charolais; R Sullivan Portadown £950 for Simmental; B Teague Lack £890 for Charolais and P B Logan Lisbellaw £770 for Aberdeen Angus.