Beef bred cows selling to £2979-60 per 100kg at Clogher Mart

A very firm demand for an entry of 1134 cattle at Clogher Mart on Saturday 9th May with cattle prices remaining steady in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 338 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2979-60 for a 780kg to £382 per 100kg with a 770kg Charolais to £2895-20 at 376 per 100kg and a 730kg Limousin sold to £2847 at £390 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers reached £408 per 100kg for a 570kg Belgian Blue to £2325-60. with a 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £2376 at £376 per 100kg and a 620kg Charolais to £2343-60 at 378 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1902-80 for a 670kg to £284 per 100kg others sold from £264 to £278 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £3945-80 for a 1090kg Limousin to £362 per 100kg with a 1100kg Charolais to £3476 at £316 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £3664-20 for an 930kg Limousin to £394.

Friesian steers sold to £2907-20 for a 790kg to £368 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £2633-40 for a 630kg Charolais to £418 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3050 for an 785kg Charolais (£388) with a 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) and a 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415).

Forward steers sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) with a 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441).

Med weight steers sold to £2100 for a 495kg Charolais (£424) with a 445kg Limousin to £1960 (£440) to £482 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2000.

Smaller steers sold to £1940 for a 375kg Limousin (£517) with a 380kg Limousin to £1860 (£489).

Heavy heifers sold to £2980 for an 820kg Aberdeen Angus (£363) with a 660kg Limousin to £2640 (£400) and a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406).

Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) with a 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415).

Med weight heifers sold to £2140 for a 475kg Charolais (£450) with a 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427).

Smaller heifers sold to £1650 for a 375kg Limousin (£440) with a 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434).

Weanling males sold to £2330 for a 410kg Charolais (£568) with a 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483).

Lightweight males sold to £2290 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) with a 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566).

Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 435kg Charolais (£430) with a 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) to £573 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £1690.

Dairy cows sold to £2920, £2780 and £2730.

Springers sold to £1950.

Maidens sold to £1000 and £960.

Breeding bulls sold to £5000 for Limousin and £4000 for Shorthorn

Suckler outfits sold to £3780, £3740 and £3660 twice.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500 three times.

Maiden heifers sold to £2270 and £2210 for Simmentals.

Bull calves sold to £790 and £610 for Belgian Blues.

Heifer calves sold to £900 for Simmental.

Reared male lumps sold to £1450 for Limousin and £1390 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Female lumps sold to £1710 and £1700 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Newtownbutler producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £408 (£2325-60) Irvinestown producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £396 (£2376) Rosslea producer 730kg Limousin to £390 (£2847) Augher producer 780kg Limousin to £382 (£2979-60) and 730kg Limousin to £370 (£2701) Lisnaskea producer 620kg Charolais to £378 (£2343-60) Ballygawley producer 770kg Charolais to £376 (£2895-20) Fermanagh producer 680kg Charolais to £376 (£2556-80) Kinawley producer 530kg Limousin to £376 to (£1992-80) Kesh producer 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2580-60) Carrickmore producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £374 (£2618) per 100kg. 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £374 (£2590) Armagh producer 630kg Limousin to £370 (£2331) Maguiresbridge producer 650kg Charolais to £368 (£2392) Ballygawley producer 580kg Hereford to £368 (£2134-40) Stewartstown producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £366 (£2415-60) Kinawley producer 570kg Limousin to £364 (£2074-80) Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais to £364 (£2184) and Irvinestown producer 640kg Charolais to £364 (£2329-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £348 to £362 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £326 to £342 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £364 to £408 per 100kg.

Others sold from £262 to £278 per 100kg.

Plainer cows sold from £220 to £244 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £164 to £212 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Strabane producer 1090kg Limousin to £362 (£3945-80) Newtownbutler producer 890kg Limousin to £330 (£2937) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £328 (£2525-60) Rosslea producer 1100kg Charolais to £316 (£3476) Kinawley producer 900kg Charolais to £308 (£2772) and Fintona producer 980kg Hereford to £306 (£2998-80).

FAT steerS

Limousin steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 930kg to £3664-20 to £398 per 100kg for an 810kg to £3223-80. Charolais steers sold to £382 per 100kg for an 820kg to £3132-40. Simmental steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2455-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2478. Friesian steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 790kg to £2907-20 with a 650kg to £328 per 100kg to £2132-00.

Several other Friesians sold from £314 to £322 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £418 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2633-40. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £408 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2325-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £396 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2376. Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2318. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2230-20. Hereford heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2146. Friesian heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1590-40.

Store bullocks (170 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £3050 for a 785kg Charolais (£388) with a 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2700 (£409) with a 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415) several other quality lots sold from £357 to £395 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) with a 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441) and a 525kg Charolais to £2330 (£444).

Others sold from £386 to £414 per 100kg.

Leading prices

A Holland Dungannon 785kg Charolais to £3050 (£388) 770kg Limousin to £2990 (£388) and 755kg Limousin to £2890 (£383) O Cairns Ballygawley 745kg Limousin to £3000 (£402) and 690kg Limousin to £2650 (£384) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 780kg Limousin to £2800 (£359) and 755kg Simmental to £2700 (£357) G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2800 (£389) and 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £2650 (£378) Fivemiletown producer 735kg Charolais to £2770 (£377) 700kg Limousin to £2750 (£393) 695kg Limousin to £2690 (£387) and 690kg Charolais to £2610 (£389) A and M Daly Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2710 (£379) and 660kg Limousin to £2610 (£395) F Fox Omagh 660kg Limousin to £2700 (£409) and 645kg Limousin to £2680 (£415) J Irwin Clogher 700kg Charolais to £2670 (£381) W Reynolds Aghalane 670kg Charolais to £2610 (£389) .

Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2400 for a 550kg Limousin (£436) for a Downpatrick producer. A and N Gervais Clogher 575kg Shorthorn to £2340 (£407) S and J Oliver Armagh 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£441) P McCaffery Tempo 575kg Charolais to £2320 (£403) M McElvogue Dungannon 525kg Charolais to £2330 (£444) and 590kg Limousin to £2240 (£379) J Irwin Clogher 555kg Limousin to £2300 (£414) A and M Daly Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £2290 (£398) and 520kg Charolais to £2010 (£386) J and E Campbell Moy 550kg Belgian Blue to £2220 (£403) and 540kg Limousin to £2220 (£411) and W Reynolds Aghalane 555kg Limousin to £2200 (£396).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2100 for a 495kg Charolais (£424) a 445kg Limousin sold to £1960 (£440) with a 435kg Limousin to £1860 (£427) and selling to £482 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £2000.

Leading prices

E McCaffery Tempo 495kg Charolais to £2100 (£424) 480kg Charolais to £1920 (£400) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£369) Enniskillen producer 470kg Limousin to £2000 and (£425) 415kg Charolais to £2000 (£482) J Burton Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) and 480kg Limousin to £1950 (£406) R Fleming Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1970 (£419) S Hayes Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1960 (£440) 435kg Limousin to £1860 (£427) and 420kg Limousin to £1860 (£443) B Fegan Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1950 (£406) W Gibson Fintona 485kg Limousin to £1940 (£400) and 495kg Simmental to £1900 (£384) R and M Donaghy Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£384) S and J Oliver Armagh 460kg Charolais to £1850 (£402) and T B Robinson Clogher 495kg Hereford to £1790 (£361).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin to £1940 (£517) 380kg Limousin to £1860 (£489) and 395kg Limousin to £1840 (£466) T Davis Strabane 330kg Charolais to £1220(£370) and 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) and E McManus Dromore 340kg Friesian to £840 and 320kg Holstein to £800.

Store heifers (132 lots)

Demand remains strong in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2980 for an 820kg Aberdeen Angus (£363) a 660kg Limousin sold to £2640 (£400) with a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406).

Several others sold from £346 to £390 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) with a 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415) others selling from £380 to £402 per 100kg.

Leading prices

F McCaughey Clogher 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £2980 (£363) 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £2940 (£358) and 775kg Aberdeen Angus to £2700 (£348) S T Rankin Castlederg 660kg Limousin to £2640 (£400) and 595kg Limousin to £2320 (£390) M O'Hanlon Clogher 620kg Charolais to £2460 (£397) M B McPhillips Dromore 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2440 (£406) J Crawford Augher 610kg Limousin to £2320 (£380) and 635kg Limousin to £2200 (£346) F J Coulter Tempo 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £2310 (£369) C Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £2200 (£373) and 610kg Charolais to £2160 (£354) and P McLaren Augher 590kg Charolais to £2180 (£369).

Forward heifers 505kg to 575kg sold to £2250 for a 505kg Limousin (£445) M O'Hanlon Clogher 570kg Charolais to £2230 (£391) B Doherty Clogher 550kg Limousin to £2210 (£402) K Gallagher Ballygawley 575kg Charolais to £2210 (£384) and 535kg Limousin to £2150 (£402) N Hicks Bellanaleck 570kg Limousin to £2170 (£380) and E Fee Fivemiletown 515kg Simmental to £2140 (£415).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2140 for a 475kg Charolais (£450) with a 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427) and a 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423).

Other quality lots sold from £360 to £418 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J Crawford Augher 475kg Limousin to £2140 (£450) and 500kg Limousin to £2090 (£418) Leo Donnelly Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £2030 (£427) and 480kg Limousin to £1900 (£396) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£380) 490kg Limousin to £1850 (£377) 485kg Charolais to £1820 (£375) 440kg Charolais to £1790 (£407) and 470kg Hereford to £1780 (£378) R Sullivan Portadown 475kg Limousin to £1980 (£417) D Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£382) and 500kg Limousin to £1880 (£376) D D and E McElroy Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1850 (£402) K Gallagher Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1850 (£389) and 460kg Limousin to £1840 (£400) S Hayes Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1810 (£381) and P Stratton Tempo 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£360) and 485kg Belgian Blue to £1790 (£369).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1650 for a 375kg Limousin (£440) with a 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) and a 395kg Limousin to £1640 (£415). Sample prices

Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin to £1650 (£440) and 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) S Hayes Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1640 (£415) 395kg Limousin to £1400, 400kg Limousin to £1360, and 360kg Limousin to £1360. L Mavitty Culkey 380kg Charolais to £1510 (£397) 325kg Charolais to £1280 (£394) 380kg Charolais to £1240, and 360kg Limousin to £1140. G Mellon Fintona 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420. T J McGeary Pomeroy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1410. M Donnelly Sixmilecross 360kg Saler to £1300. E Davis Lack 390kg Charolais to £1290. D Keys Fivemiletown 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220.

Weanlings (240 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with strong males selling to £2330 for a 410kg Charolais (£568) with a 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483) and a 430kg Charolais to £2080 (£483).

Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) with a 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566) and a 350kg Limousin to £1940 (£554).

Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 435kg Charolais (£430) with a 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) and a 295kg Charolais sold to £1690 (£573)

Leading prices

Strong weanling males

J P McBride Plumbridge 410kg Charolais to £2330 (£568) and 470kg Charolais to £2270 (£483) R Watson Augher 480kg Charolais to £2270 (£473) 490kg Limousin to £2160 (£441) and 435kg Charolais to £1980 (£455) E Cassidy Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £2080 (£483) and 445kg Charolais to £2040 (£458) J Duff Omagh 455kg Limousin to £2000 (£439) 415kg Limousin to £1960 (£472) and 415kg Limousin to £1940 (£467) and J Crawford Augher 410kg Charolais to £1950 (£475).

Lightweight males sold to £2090 for a 400kg Charolais (£522) 375kg Charolais to £2060 (£549) 390kg Charolais to £2020 (£518) 355kg Charolais to £2010 (£566) 385kg Charolais to £1940 (£504) and 350kg Limousin to £1940 (£554) A Dickie Tempo 365kg Belgian Blue to £1990 (£545) and 360kg Limousin to £1940 (£539) and R Watson Augher 360kg Charolais to £1930 (£536).

Weanling heifers

P Macauley Dungannon 435kg Charolais to £1870 (£430) C Clarke Sixmilecross 375kg Limousin to £1800 (£480) and 345kg Limousin to £1720 (£498) E Cassidy Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1790 (£471) £330kg Charolais to £1680 (£509) and 365kg Charolais to £1620 (£444) P McGovern Fivimiletown 355kg Charolais to £1750 (£493) 315kg Charolais to £1720 (£546) and 295kg Charolais to £1690 (£573) M Brennan Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1740 (£440) R Woods Lisbellaw 385kg Charolais to £1730 (£449) G Connelly Rosslea 375kg Simmental to £1700 (£453) Enniskillen producer 330kg Limousin to £1690 (£512) J Straghan Keady 350kg Charolais to £1680 (£480) and 355kg Charolais to £1640 (£462) N Hunter Clogher 340kg Limousin to £1680 (£494) P Mullan Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1650 (£434) M McGirr Tempo 375kg Simmental to £1650 (£440) S McCanney Dromore 430kg Charolais to £1620 (£376) and J Brennan Kinawley 415kg Limousin to £1610 (£388).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very strong demand this week with calved heifers selling to £2920 and £2210 for a Tynan producer A Benburb producer £2800 and £2780. Dungannon producer £2730. Dungannon producer £2650 and £1620. Armagh producer £2460. Brookeborough producer £2240 for calved heifer £1620 and £1560 for calved cows. Ballygawley producer £2110, £1950, £1940 and £1900 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2020 for calved heifer.

Springing heifers sold to £1950.

Maiden heifers sold to £1000 twice and £960.

Breeding bulls

Fivemiletown producer £5000 for pedigree registered Limousin. P Lindsay Enniskillen £4000 for pedigree registered Shorthorn. M O'Shea Belleek £3250 for young pedigree registered Charolais.

Suckler cows and calves

A great turnout of quality sucklers this week with E Fee Fivemiletown selling second calver with heifer calf to £3780, and £3660 for heifer with bull calf. J Brennan Kinawley £3740 for heifer with heifer calf £3660 for heifer with bull calf and £3350 for heifer with heifer calf. Enniskillen producer £3690 for 2016 cow with bull calf. G McHugh Kinawley £3430, £3210 and £3100 for heifers with bull calves and £3000 for heifer with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £3360 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. and £2300 for heifer with bull calf. N Johnston Irvinestown £2800 for 2017 cow with bull calf. P Haughey Omagh £2720 for 2018 cow with bull calf. J J Cassidy Rosslea £2500 for 2013 cow with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500 twice and £2350 for E Fee Fivemiletown. D Clarke Maguiresbridge £2500. A Higgens Stewartstown £2010. N McKiver Stewartstown £1920. Two well bred Simmental heifers very suitable to bull sold to £2270 and £2210 for K Clarke Tynan.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout this week sold to a very lively demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £790, £610 and £590 for Belgian Blues to Derek Foster Fivemiletown. M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £585 for Aberdeen Angus; R W J E Ferguson Drumcose £530 and £470 x 2 for Charolais; S Maguire Trillick £510 for Limousin; N Neal Irvinestown 470 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £460 for Hereford and L Russel Omagh 460 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

P Robinson Fivemiletown £900 for Simmental; N Neal Irvinestown £600 and £570 for Speckle Parks; N McKiver Stewartstown £510 for Limousin; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £490 and £480 for Charolais; N Johnston Irvinestown £460 for Charolais and M/S E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £460 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M/S F and K Moane Fivemiletown £1450 for Limousin; L Elliott Fivemiletown £1390 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; P J Gilleese Kinawley £1310 for Aberdeen Angus; S Cox Kinawley 1210 for Charolais and £1140 for Limousin; J Primrose Fivemiletown £1190 for Charolais; T Quinn Sion Mills, £1170 for Aberdeen Angus; Frances White Trillick £1100, £1080, £1040, £1000, £970, £950 x 2 and £840 for Aberdeen Angus; P Robinson Fivemiletown £ 960 for Limousin; E Davis Lack £940 ans £820 for Friesians and Co Armagh producer £800 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps

P Cassidy Augher £1710 £1700 and £1590 for Charolais; I Eagleson Aughnacloy £1180 for Charolais; Frances White Trillick £1000, £980, £970, £950, £900 and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; J Primrose Fivemiletown £1000 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £950, £940 and £900 for Limousins with £940 and £900 for Charolais; R Sullivan Portadown £950 for Simmental; B Teague Lack £890 for Charolais and P B Logan Lisbellaw £770 for Aberdeen Angus.