Beef bred cows selling to £3060 for a Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 270 lots listed sold easily to a firmer demand with beef bred cows selling to £2627 for a 710kg Limousin to £370 per 100kg with a 900kg Charolais selling to £3060 at £340 per 100kg and a 720kg Limousin to £2476-80 at £344 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2428-80 for a 660kg Aubrac to £368 per 100kg with a 600kg Limousin to £2208 at £368 per 100kg and a 630kg Charolais sold to £2255-40 at £358 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2090-40 for a 780kg to £268 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3221-40 for a 910kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £354 per 100kg with a 950kg Charolais to £3097 at £326 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais to £2245 with a 690kg Charolais to £382 per 100kg (£2635).
Fat heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 640kg Charolais to £2406-40 with a 640kg Charolais to £374 per 100kg to £2393-60.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2780 for a 760kg Limousin (£366) 720kg Limousin to £2750 (£382) to £406 per 100kg for a 675kg Charolais to £2740.
Forward steers sold to £2270 for a 590kg Limousin (£385) selling to £412 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £2080.
Medweight steers sold to £2150 for a 500kg Charolais (£430) with a 385kg Charolais to £1760 (£457).
Heavy heifers sold to £2580 for a 715kg Charolais (£361) with a 610kg Charolais to £2410 (£395).
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 575kg Charolais (£391) with a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2050 (£390).
Med weight heifers sold to £1890 for a 470kg Limousin (£402) with a 445kg Limousin to £1860 (£418).
Smaller heifers sold to £1700 for a 390kg Limousin (£436).
Weanling males sold to £2160 for a 565kg Limousin (£382) with a 440kg Limousin to £1840 (£418).
Lightweight males sold to £1790 for a 345kg Charolais (£519) with a 315kg Charolais to £1650 (£524).
Weanling heifers sold to £1880 for a 455kg Limousin (£413).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1690 for a 385kg Limousin (£439) with a 315kg Limousin to £1500 (£476).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3450, £3160, and £2850.
Breeding bulls sold to £2880 for Shorthorn and £2760 for Limousin.
Suckler outfits sold to £3950, £3820, £3750, and £3500.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2320 and £2120.
Bull calves sold to £1110 and £700 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £810 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1750 for a Limousin £1410 and £1210 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1170 and £1010 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £370 (£2627) 660kg Charolais to £368 (£2428-80) 660kg Aubrac to £352 (£2323-20) and 610kg Limousin to £344 (£2098-40) Balliamallard producer 600kg Limousin to £368 (£2208) Middletown producer 630kg Charolais £344 (£2255-40) Armagh producer 430kg Limousin to £346 (£1487-40) 650kg Limousin to £344 (£2236) and 510kg Limousin to £358 (£1723-80) Middletown producer 720kg Limousin to £344 (£2476-80) 600kg Limousin to £342 (£2052) and 600kg Charolais to £338 (£2028) Brookeborough producer 580kg Limousin to £340 (£1972) Strabane producer 900kg Charolais to £340 (£3060) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £338 (£2230-80) A C Moane Fivemiletown 680kg Limousin to £338 (£2230-80) Newtownards producer 410kg Charolais to £338 (£2028) Ballinamallard producer 560kg Limousin to £334 (£1870-40) and Ballygawley producer 620kg Limousin to £332 (£2224-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £330 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £318 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £338 to £368 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2090-40 for a 780kg to £368 per 100kg with similar lots selling from £350 to £362 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £240 to £258 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £190 to £220 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ballygawley producer 910kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £354 (£3221-40) Newtownbutler producer 950kg Charolais to £326 (£3097) Moy producer 930kg Charolais to £322 (£2994-60) Augher producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £314 (£2637-40) Ballygawley producer 830kg Limousin to £308 (£2556-40) Ballygawley producer 780kg Stabiliser to £294 (£2293-20) Lisnaaskea producer 780kg Charolais to £290 (£2262) and Newtownards producer 650kg Limousin to £290 (£1885).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2245-80 with a 690kg Charolais to £382 per 100kg to £2635-80. Limousin steers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2438) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2548-80. Shorthorn beef steers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2076. Montbeliarde steers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1947. Simmental steers sold to £322 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2157-40. Friesian steers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1747-20.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2406-40. Limousin heifers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2147-60. Simmental heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1890. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2470-80. Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 600kg to £2016. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1738-40. Hereford heifers sold to £302 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1993-20. Friesian heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1372-80.
Store bullocks
Trade looked lot stronger this week in this section with heavy steers selling to £2780 for a 760kg Limousin (£366) a 720kg Limousin sold to £2750 (£382) with a 675kg Charolais to £2740 (£406) and a 630kg Limousin made £2500 (£397).
Most other quality steers sold from £350 to £393 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2270 for a 590kg Limousin (£385) with a 590kg Limousin to £2250 (£381) and selling to £412 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £2080.
Others sold from £335 to £366 per 100kg.
Leading prices
F O Neill Benburb 760kg Limousin to £2780 (£366) 710kg Limousin to £2560 (£361) 685kg Limousin to £2510 (£366) 700kg Charolais to £2500) £357) 670kg Limousin to £2490 (£372) 655kg Limousin to £2440 (£373) 650kg Charolais to £2400 (£369) and 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2380 (£350) N McNutt Castlecaufield 720kg Limousin to £2750 (£382) 660kg Simmental to £2520 (£382) 630kg Limousin to £2500 (£397) 640kg Limousin to £2350 (£367) and 615kg Limousin to £2250 (£366) P Connelly Fintona 675kg Charolais to £2740 (£406) 675kg Simmental to £2650 (£393) and 655kg Charolais to £2290 (£350) T Lester Killylea 665kg Limousin to £2490 (£374) C Phillips Draperstown 735kg Stabiliser to £2410 (£328) and 680kg Stabiliser to £2270 (£334) and E James Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £2370 (£349).
Forward steers 501kg to 595kg sold to £2270 for a 590kg Limousin (£385) for N McNutt Castlecaufield. T Lester Killylea 590kg Limousin to £2250 (£381) P Maguire Armagh 590kg Hereford to £2110 (£358) and 575kg Hereford to £1950 (£339) Barrickhill Farms Dungannon 505kg Charolais to £2080 (£412) R Totten Lisburn 580kg Charolais to £2070 (£357) 595kg Belted Galloway to £1900 (£319) and 520kg Hereford to £1690 (£325) P Mallon Dungannon 585Kg British Blue to £2060 (£352) 575kg British Blue to £2050 (£357) 580kg British Blue to £2040 (£352) 570kg British Blue to £2000 (£351) and 535kg Limousin to £1800 475kg Charolais to £2010 (£423) (£336) E James Dungannon 530kg Charolais to £1940 (£366) and 535kg Charolais to £1850 (£346) C and P Daly Dungannon 555kg Charolais to £1870 (£337) B Ramsey Fivemiletown 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£324) and M/S P J and M Devlin Coalisland 505kg Saler to £1690 (£335).
Med weight steers 385kg to 500kg
Quality steers selling to £2150 for a 500kg Charolais (£430) with a 460kg Charolais to £2090 (£454) reaching £457 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1760.
Several other quality steers sold from £398 to £444 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Barrick Hill Farms Galbally 500kg Charolais to £2150 (£430) 470kg Charolais to £2100 (£447) 475kg Charolais to £2010 (£423) and 435kg Charolais to £1560 (£359) P Clarke Galbally 460kg Charolais to 32090 (£454) 490kg Charolais to £2070 (£422) and 460kg Limousin to £1720 (£374) M McClave Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £2010 (£414) 490kg Charolais to £2010 (£410) 450kg Charolais to £2000 (£444) 460kg Limousin to £1970 (£428) 430kg Limousin to £1890 (£440) and 385kg Charolais to £1760 (£457) C and P Daly Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1720 (£358) and 440kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£341) M Fee Coalisland 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£398) and 420kg Limousin to £1540 (£367) M/S P J and M Devlin Coalisland 455kg Limousin to £1630 (£358) and C and K McQuaid Trillick 415kg Charolais to £1480 (£357).
Store heifers
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2580 for a 715kg Charolais (£361) and £2410 for a 610kg Charolais (£395) with a 610kg Simmental to £2320 (£380).
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 575kg Charolais (£391) with a 580kg Charolais to £2200 (£379) and a 515kg Limousin to £1950 (£379) a 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £2050 (£390).
Sample prices
P A Curry Benburb 715kg Charolais to £2580 (£361) 610kg Charolais to £2410 (£395) 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £2340 (£360) and 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £2240 (£364) B Campbell Beragh 670kg Limousin to £2360 (£352) 645kg Hereford to £2140 (£332) and 605kg Hereford to £2020 (£334) and A Nelson Castlederg 610kg Simmental to £2320 (£380) and 645kg Simmental to £2300 (£357).
Forward heifers 515kg to 580kg sold to £2250 for a 575kg Charolais (£391) to P A Curry Benburb. A Coyle Clogher 580kg Charolais to £2200 (£379) 560kg Charolais to £2090 (£373) 550kg Charolais to £2040 (£371) 520kg Charolais to £1900 (£365) 520kg Limousin to £1820 (£350) and 515kg Limousin to £1780 (£346) H Macauley Ballyclare 525kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2050 (£390) J E Latimer Derrylin 580kg Limousin to £2020 (£348) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£333) 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£334) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£333) G Boles Maguiresbridge 515kg Limousin to £1950 (£379) B Campbell Beragh 555kg Hereford to £1920 (£346) and 560kg Hereford to £1870 (£334) M J Love Ballinamallard 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£338) 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£339) 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1810 (£329) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£346) and J Byers Lisbellaw 525kg Limousin to £1860 (£354).
Medweight heifers 420kg to 500kg
Quality heifers in this section sold to £1890 for a 470kg Limousin (£402) with a 445kg Limousin to £1860 (£418) and a 430kg Limousin sold to £1790 (£416).
Several others sold from £374 to £414 per 100kg
Leading prices
M/S B M and M Fee Lisbellaw 470kg Limousin to £1890 (£402) 470kg Charolais to £1830 (£389) 440kg Charolais to £1820 (£414) 465kg Charolais to £1770 (£381) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£407) A Coyle Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1870 (£374) 480kg Charolais to £1860 (£388) 480kg Charolais to £1820 (£379) and 460kg Limousin to £1720 (£374) H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Charolais to £1820 (£371) 445kg Charolais to £1810 (£407) 460kg Charolais to £1780 (£387) and 430kg Charolais to £1760 (£409) M/S B and M Campbell Omagh 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1810 (£385) and 450kg Limousin to £1700 (£378) Fermanagh producer 430kg Limousin to £1790 (£416) and 420kg Limousin to £1680 (£400) M J Love Ballinamallard 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1770 (£361) and C and P Daly Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £1740 (£382).
Smaller heifers 395kg and under
Fermanagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1700 (£436) and 390kg Limousin to £1680 (£431) C and P Daly Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1640 (£415) B and M Campbell Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1500 (£385) 370kg Shorthorn beef to £1300 (£351) and 355kg Limousin to £1290 (£363) J and M Courtney Donaghmore 395kg Simmental to £1500 (£380) 385kg Simmental to £1470 (£382) 380kg Simmental to £1460 (£384) and 330kg Shorthorn beef to £1000. Fermanagh producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£377) 395kg Limousin to £1460 (£370) 395kg Limousin to £1460 (£370) and 370kg Charolais to £1220 (£330).
WEANLINGS
A very strong demand in this section with quality males selling to £2160 for a strong 565kg Limousin (£382) with a 440kg Limousin to £1840 (£418).
Lightweight males sold to £1790 for a 345kg Charolais (£519) a 355kg Charolais sold to £1780 (£501) and a 315kg Charolais sold to £1650 (£524).
Weanling heifers sold to £1880 for a strong 455kg Limousin (£413) with a 445kg Hereford to £1640 (£369).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1690 for a 385kg Limousin (£439) a 315kg Limousin sold to £1500 (£476) with a 320kg Charolais to £1420 (£444) and a 320kg Charolais selling to £1410 (£441).
Leading prices
Strong males
J Morris Carrickmore 565kg Limousin to £2160 (£382) J Woods Beragh 520kg Limousin to £2060 (£396) and 480kg Limousin to £2000 (£417) A Sloane Armagh 555kg Simmental to £2040 (£368) and 435kg Belgian Blue to £1820 (£418) G Morris Omagh 495kg Limousin to £1930 (£390) 505kg Limousin to £1910 (£378) 470kg Limousin to £1770 (£377) 490kg Limousin to £1720 (£351) and 535kg Charolais to £1700 (£318) F McConville Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1840 (£418) F and N Gormley Sixmilecross 465kg Limousin to £1780 (£383) 480kg Limousin to £1740 (£363) and 425kg Belgian Blue to £1620 (£381) and P J and M Devlin Coalisland 410kg Hereford to £1700 (£415).
Lightweight males
M McClave Rosslea 345kg Charolais to £1790 (£519) 355Kg Charolais to £1780 (£501) and 315kg Charolais to £1650 (£524) F McConville Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1650 (£429) and M/S F and N Gormley Sixmilecross 400kg Limousin to £1640 (£410).
Weanling heifers
Strong Heifers sold to £1880 for a 455kg Limousin (£413) for B Mulligan Rosslea. C Nolan Fivemiletown 445kg Hereford to £1640 (£369) P Eakin Fivemiletown 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£358) and V Boyd Newtownstewart 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£341) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£345).
Lightweight heifers
Sold to £1500 for a 315kg Limousin (£476) to K Mackle Dungannon. E McCaffery Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1500 (£411) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£374) Omagh producer 360kg Charolais to £1490 (£414) M Brown Newtownbutler 355kg Charolais to £1470 (£414) and 385kg Simmental to £1400 (£364) A Green Tempo 395kg Simmental to £1460 (£370) J Quinn Coalisland 360kg Simmental to £1460 (£406) P McCaffery Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1450 (£414) and 320kg Charolais to £1410 (£441) O McCaffery Tempo 330kg Charolais to £1430 (£433) K McCaffery Tempo 320kg Charolais to £1420 (£444) and C Nolan Fivemiletown 340kg Simmental to £1420 (£418).
Dairy cows and heifers
Demand continues strong with prices on the up this week with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifers to £3450 and £2600. Ballygawley producer £3160 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £2850 for calved heifer. A Brown Banbridge £2100 for calved heifer. A Kyle Aughnacloy £1910 for calved Montbeliarde heifer.
Maiden heifers sold to £1280 for a Fleckvieh and £900 twice for Friesians to a Lisnaskea producer.
Breeding bulls
Clogher producer £2880 for pedigree registered Shorthorn beef (born 17-06-2018) Pomeroy producer £2760 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 10-05-2023) Sixmilecross producer £2500 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 26-01-2024) and Clady producer £2460 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 20-05-2023).
Suckler cows and calves
A full yard of quality stock this week sold to a very strong demand with R Hadden Dungannon selling heifers with heifer calves to £3950 and £3750 and a heifer with bull calf to £3820. Fivemiletown producer £3520 for 2020 cow with bull calf. M McCaughey Clogher £3500 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £3460 and £2840 for heifers with heifer calves and £2700 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Stewartstown producer £3340 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. R McDowell Fivemiletown £3320 for second calver with bull calf, £2620 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £2460 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £3000 for 2019 cow with bull calf. J McKenna Pomeroy £2860 for heifer with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £2600 for second calver with bull calf. £2440 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £2240 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Aughnacloy producer £2240 for second calver with bull calf. Dungannon producer £2100 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.
Others sold from £1580 to £1740.
Incalf cows and heifers
Sold to £2320 to J F McElroy Fivemiletown. G Patterson Castlederg £2120, £1940, £1880, £1810 and £1680 for incalf cows. Stewartstown producer £2010 for second calver.
Dropped calves and breared lumps
A very good entry in this section with bull calves (under 4 weeks) selling to £700 for a Charolais to W J Keys Enniskillen; E Crawford Stewartstown £640 for Aberdeen Angus and £540 for Hereford; R J Crawford Stewartstown £550 for Limousin; A Latimer Derrylin £540 for Charolais; W H Stockdale Clogher £540, £450, £440 for Aberdeen Angus W Hogg Fivemiletown £520 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £520 and £500 for Simmentals; B Warnock Tempo £520 and £500 x 2 for Limousins and C McBrien Lisnaskea £460 x 2 for Herefords.
Bull calves (4 to 8 weeks)
G McCaffery Derrylin £1110 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £900 for Limousin; W Hogg Fivemiletown £630 for Shorthorn beef; J Donnelly Trillick £630 for Simmental; D R Graham Lisbellaw £600 and £550 for Simmentals; T Park Newtownhamilton £500 for Montbeliarde and £490 for Limousin.
Female calves (under 4 weeks)
W J Keys Enniskillen £460 for Charolais; N Neal Irvinestown £440 for Speckle Park; T Park Newtownhamilton £440 for Limousin; W H Stockdale Clogher £390 for Aberdeen Angus; S Gormley Augher £350 and £290 for Shorthorn beef £330 for Simmental and £280 for Aubrac; G Jordan Newtownbutler £350 for Belgian Blue and N C Emo Derrylin £330 for Aberdeen Angus.
Female calves (four to eight weeks)
D Eagleson Aughnacloy £810 for Limousin; W Hogg Fivemiletown £660 and £560 for Shorthorn beef; J McCaffery Derrylin £570 for Charolais; R Totten Lisburn £570 for Aberdeen Angus; E Crawford Stewartstown £540 for Saler; T Park Newtownhamilton £520 for Limousin; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £490 for Aberdeen Angus and N McGirr Fivemiletown £480 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
T Clancy Dungannon £1750 for Limousin; N Cosgrove Rosslea £1410 for Charolais £1210 for Limousin and £1180 for Simmental and A O'Donnell Londonderry £1240 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
P Brankin Aghalee £1170 for Charolais and and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1010 for Charolais.
