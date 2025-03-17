Beef bred cows selling to £3074-40 for an 840kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 270 lots listed sold easily with beef bred cows selling to £3074-40 for an 840kg Charolais to £366 per 100kg a 760kg Limousin sold to £2842-40 at £374 per 100kg and reaching £376 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £2669-60.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2452-20 for a 670kg Charolais to £366 per 100kg a 640kg Limousin sold to £2419-20 at £378 per 100kg with another 640kg Limousin selling to £378 per 100kg to £2419-20.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2329 for an 850kg to £274 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3660 for a 1220kg Limousin to £300 per 100kg with a 1030kg Charolais to £3028-20 at £294 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2979-20 for a 760kg Limousin to £392 per 100kg.
Friesian steers to £2264-40 for a 740kg to £306 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £2343-60 for a 630kg Limousin to £372 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3200 for an 840kg Charolais (£381) with a 740kg Limousin to £3190 (£431).
Forward steers sold to £2340 for a 575kg Limousin (£407) with a 515kg Limousin to £2270 (£440) and a 505kg Limousin to £2180 (£431).
Med weight steers sold to £2130 for a 495kg Limousin (£430) with a 490kg Charolais to £2040 (£416).
Smaller steers sold to £1510 for a 325kg Charolais (£464).
Heavy heifers sold to £2610 for a 625kg Limousin (£417) with a 640kg Limousin to £2520 (£394).
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 575kg Limousin (£391) to £400 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £2240.
Med weight heifers sold to £1980 for a 500kg Charolais (£396) with a 425kg Charolais to £1790 (£421).
Smaller heifers sold to £1580 for a 390kg Charolais (£405).
Strong weanling males sold to £2050 for a 470kg Charolais (£436) to £451 per 100kg for a 425kg Limousin to £1920.
Lightweights males sold to £1830 for a 385kg Limousin (£475) to a record high of £639 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1790.
Weanling heifers sold to £1800 for a strong 470kg Limousin (£383).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 380kg Limousin (£458).
Breeding bulls sold to £3100 for a young pedigree registered Limousin.
Dairy cows sold to £2400 twice.
Suckler outfits sold to £3320 and £3010.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500, £2410, £2310 and £2300.
Bull calves sold to £745 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £640 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1260 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1200 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Omagh producer 550kg Limousin to £382 (£2101) Armagh producer 640kg Limousin to £370 (£2419-20) Omagh producer 640kg Limousin to £378 (£2419-20) and 710kg Limousin to £376 (£2669-60) Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £374 (£2842-40) Aghalee producer 630kg Limousin to £373 (£2343-60) 670kg Charolais to £366 (£2452-20) and 650kg Charolais to £360 (£2340) Fivemiletown producer 840kg Charolais to £366 (£3074-40) Armagh producer 710kg Charolais to £360 (£2556) Kesh producer 720kg Limousin to £356 (£2563-20) and 670kg Limousin to £350 (£2345) Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £352 (£2258) Newry producer 610kg Charolais to £350 (£2135) Sixmilecross producer 760kg Limousin to £350 (£2660) Magheraveely producer 750kg Fleckvieh to £348 (£2610) Castlederg producer 540kg Limousin to £346 (£1868-40) Aghalee producer 650kg Charolais to £344 (£2236) Fivemiletown producer 460kg Limousin to £342 (£1573-20) and Newry producer 580kg Simmental to £342 (£1983-60).
Other quality beef bred cow sold from £300 to £340 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £266 to £294 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £342 to £382 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2329 for an 850kg to £274 per 100kg with other fleshed Friesian cows selling from £246 to £270 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £154 to £180 per 100kg.
Poorer type Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Armagh producer 1220 kg Limousin to £300 (£3660) Newmills producer 1030kg Charolais to £294 (£3028-20) Claudy producer 920kg Limousin to £284 (£2612-80) Armagh producer 1130kg Aberdeen Angus to £266 (£3005-80) Magheraveely producer 1130kg Hereford to £266 (£3005-80) and Stewartstown producer 1210kg Aberdeen Angus to £254 (£3073-40).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2979-20. Belgian Blue steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2622. Charolais steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2520. Galloway steers sold to £330 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2079. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £318 per 100kg for a 640kg to £2035-20. Hereford steers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1915-20. Friesian steers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 740kg to £2264-40.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2343-60 Belgian Blue heifers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2230-20. Charolais heifers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1868-40. Saler heifers sold to 340 per 100kg for a 460kg to £1564. Simmental heifers sold to £308 per 100kg for a 480kg to £1478-40. Holstein heifers sold to £366 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2452-20.
Store bullocks (201 lots)
A great demand for a sale of prime steers on offer with a Dungannon producer selling an 840kg Charolais to £3200 (£381) same producer sold a 740kg Limousin to £3190 (£431) with several other heavy steers selling over the £400 per kg mark.
Forward steers sold to £2340 for a 575kg Limousin (£407) with a 515kg Limousin to £2270 (£440) and a 505kg Limousin to £2180 (£431).
Leading prices
N Elliott Dungannon 840kg Limousin to £3200 (£381) and 685kg Charolais to £2780 (£406) R Hall Fivemiletown 740kg Limousin to £3190 (£431) 735kg Limousin to £3000 (£429) and 735kg Charolais to £2780 (£378) R Wilson Killylea 825kg Charolais to £3180 (£385) 850kg Limousin to £3080 (£362) 755kg Limousin to £2980 (£394) and 750kg Limousin to £2860 (£381) D Grimes Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £3050 (£429) and 695kg Charolais to £2980 (£428) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 750kg Charolais to £3000 (£400) and 720kg Charolais to £2860 (£397) A Holland Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2980 (£402) I Warrington Fivemiletown 695kg Limousin to £2920 (£420) G O'Neill Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2920 (£408) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Charolais to £2830 (£410) R Starrett Armagh 675kg Charolais to £2820 (£417) and 720kg Charolais to £2800 (£389) and F O'Kane Omagh 745kg Charolais to £2780 (£373).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2340 for a 575kg Limousin (£407) 535kg Limousin to £2320 (£433) 515kg Limousin to £2270 (£440) and 505kg Limousin to £2180 (£431) 525kg Limousin to £2240 (£426) 545kg Charolais to £2200 (£403) for R A Elliott Dungannon.
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with several quality steers crossing the £400 plus mark with a 495kg Limousin to £2130 (£430) and a 490kg Limousin to £2040 (£416) for R A Elliott Dungannon. J McStay Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £2060 (£420) 465kg Limousin to £1970 (£423) and 445kg Limousin to £1900 (£427) Fivemiletown producer 500kg Charolais to £2010 (£402) and 460kg Charolais to £1900 (£413) P Cassidy Augher £490kg Charolais to £2000 (£408) and 470kg Charolais to £1930 (£410) Newtownbutler producer 500kg Charolais to £1900 (£380) T J Kennedy Keady 500kg Limousin to £1900 (£380) N Flynn Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1880 (£400) and 455kg Charolais to £1870 (£411) M Mullan Omagh 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£389) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1870 (£377) R McManus Newtownbutler 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£379) J McNamee Cookstown 425kg Charolais to £1830 (£430) and 420kg Limousin to £1760 (£419) E A Morrison Maguiresbridge 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1830 (£373) and J Menary Ballygawley 485kg Hereford to £1800 (£371).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
J McNamee Cookstown 325kg Charolais to £1510 (£464) and 325kg Charolais to £1210 (£372) Ballygawley producer 350kg Charolais to £1420 (£405) and 330kg Shorthorn to £1280 (£389) and R McManus Newtownbutler 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£368) 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£351) 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£353) and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£355).
Store heifers (120 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2610 for a 625kg Limousin ( £417) with a 640kg Charolais to £2520 (£394).
Other quality lots sold from £326 to £384 per 100kg
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 575kg Charolais (£391) with a 560kg Charolais selling to £2240 (£400).
Others selling from £358 to £396 per 100kg.
Leading prices
I Warrington Fivemiletown 625kg Limousin to £2610 (£417) 640kg Charolais to £2520 (£394) 640kg Limousin to £2430 (£379) and 615kg Charolais to £2340 (£380) E and A Morrison Maguiresbrdge 700kg Charolais to £2580 (£368) M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 640kg Charolais to £2460 (£384) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £2360 (£393) J Stinson Dungannon 635kg Charolais to £2310 (£363) 615kg Charolais to £2250 (£366) and 600kg Charolais to£2200 (£366) S Lennon Armagh 635kg Limousin to £2290 (£360) M/S M. A. D and D M Flynn Rosslea 600kg Charolais to £2190 (£365) K King Newry 600kg Limousin to £2150 (£358) F O'Kane Trillick 655kg Charolais to £2140 (£326) and M J Keys Clogher 635kg Belgian Blue to £2130 (£335).
Forward heifers sold to £2250 for a 575kg Charolais (£391) for H C Bothwell Fivemiletown. M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £2240 (£379) J Doyle Armagh 560kg Charolais to £2240 (£400) J Stinson Dungannon 545kg Charolais to £2160 (£396) and K Rafferty Pomeroy 595kg Limousin to £2130 (£358).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1980 for a 500kg Charolais (£396) with a 425kg Charolais selling to £1790 (£421) several other quality lots sold from £330 to £404 per 100kg for a 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880.
Leading prices
M/S M A D and DM Flynn Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1980 (£396) O McCaffery Tempo 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£4040) 425kg Charolais to £1790 (£421) and 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£393) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1840 (£375) and 480kg Limousin to £1760 (£366) C Stewart Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1810 (£385) J Stinson Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1750 (£380) I Rosborough Claudy 475kg Limousin to £1750 (£368) E McKenna Derrylin 475kg Limousin to £1710 (£360) R Starrett Armagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £1700 (£340) Fermanagh producer 430kg Charolais to £1690 (£393) E McCaffery Tempo 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£359) 430kg Charolais to £1660 (£386) 425kg Charolais to £1650 (£388) and 420kg Charolais to £1610 (£383) C and K McQuaid Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1650 (£330) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1630 (£339) and M Flynn Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £1610 (£350).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
E McCaffery Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405) M Flynn Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1530 (£382) Fermanagh producer 345kg Charolais to £1460 (£423) G Allen Portadown 400kg Shorthorn beef to £1410 (£352) 390kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£354) and 400kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£345) J Edgar Downpatrick 375kg British Blue to £1280 (£341) 335kg British Blue to £1270 (£379) 350kg British Blue to £1190 (£340) 340kg Limousin to £1160, and 315kg British Blue to £1100. J McKeown Adboe 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£295) 355kg Hereford to £1170 (£329) 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.
Weanlings (200 lots)
An outstanding demand this week again with strong males reaching £2050 for a 470kg Charolais (£436) with a 425kg Limousin to £1920 (£451).
Lightweight males sold to £1830 for a 385kg Limousin (£475) with a 315kg Limousin to £1660 (£527) a 305kg Charolais sold to £1620 (£531) with a 280kg Charolais selling to a record high of £639 per 100kg to £1790.
Weanling heifers sold to £1800 for a strong 470kg Limousin (£383) with a 455kg Limousin to £1800 (£395).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1740 for a 380kg Limousin (£458) with a 410kg Limousin to £1690 (£412) with several others selling from £338 to £410 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Strong males
Ballyoak Farms Ltd, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £2050 (£436) and 375kg Charolais to £1650 (£440) M Conn Portadown 525kg Shorthorn to £1960 (£373) N R Knox Ballygawley 425kg Limousin to £1920 (£451) and 400kg Charolais to £1690 (£422) S Quigley Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £1860 (£404) 410kg Limousin to £1650 (£402) and 425kg Limousin to £1640 (£386) Lightweight Males sold to £1830 for a 385kg Limousin (£475) 280kg Charolais to £1790 (£639) 360kg Charolais to £1790 (£497) 350kg Limousin to £1680 (£480) and 370kg Simmental to £1600 (£434) for a Fermanagh producer. E McWilliams Seskinore 365kg Charolais to £1800 (£493) P J Farley Sixmilecross 370kg Limousin to £1750 (£473) A Dickie Tempo 315kg Limousin to £1660 (£527) Wm. Law Aughnacloy 355kg Charolais to £1640 (£462) S McConnell Clogher 305kg Charolais to £1620 (£531) T J Law Aughnacloy 335kg Charolais to £1610 (£466) P Quigley Rosslea 345kg Limousin to £1610 (£466)
Weanling heifers
M/S S and J Oliver Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1800 (£383) 395kg Charolais to £1580 (£400) and 360kg Limousin to £1450 (£403) M McCrory Sixmilecross 455kg Limousin to £1800 (£395) 410kg Limousin to £1690 (£412) 390kg Limousin to £1560 (£400) and 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361) J Doyle Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1780 (£383) 400kg Limousin to £1590 (£397) and 380kg Charolais to £1520 (£400) D L Stinson Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1740 (£458) 400kg Limousin to £1640 (£410) and 375kg Limousin to £1460 (£389) G McPhillips Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1600 (£405) Fivemiletown producer 410kg Limousin to £1590 (£388) F McCrory Omagh 410kg Limousin to £1540 (£375) C Doyle Armagh 440kg Hereford to £1490 (£338) S Lennon Armagh 395kg Limousin to £1480 (£374) and Ballyoak Farms Ltd Clogher 350kg Charolais to £1450 (£414).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand in this section with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2400 twice. Dungannon producer £2050 and £1900 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1850 for calved heifer. Strabane producer £790 for Maiden Jersey heifer.
Breeding bulls
Benburb producer £3100 for a pedigree registered Limousin (born 07-02-2024).
Suckler cows and calves
A good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with G P McCullagh Omagh selling a 2020 cow with bull calf to £3320 and a 2020 cow with heifer calf to £3010. E Fee Fivemiletown £2520 for a heifer with heifer calf. M Smyth Armagh £2470 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £2450 for 2021 cow with bull calf. £2430 for 2019 cow with bull calf, and £2100 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. G McDonald Ballygawley £2220 for 2020 cow with heifer calf and £1760 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2500 and £2300 for F L Lee Lisnaskea. E Fee Fivemiletown £2410 and £2310. D Baird Strabane £2300 and £2280. S and J Oliver Armagh £2260 and £2210. Ballygawley producer £2140, £2000 and £1800. G Haughey Fintona £2000. H Williamson Fivemiletown £1760. Dromore producer £1670.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A smaller entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £745 for an Aberdeen Angus to a Newry producer. M W Watters Aughnacloy £580, £500 and £490 for Charolais; P Dyche Dungannon £560 for Charolais; Edergole Farms Ltd, Fivemiletown £460 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus. Armagh producer £440 for Hereford; H Morrison Brookeborough £430 for Belgian Blue and G S Breen Tempo £420 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
R Hadden Dungannon £640 for Limousin; M Watters Aughnacloy £525, £510 and £490 for Charolais; Stewartstown producer £440 for Shorthorn; G S Breen Tempo £435 for Belgian Blue and £410 for Aberdeen Angus; P Dyche Dungannon £410 for Charolais and Edergole Farms Ltd, Fivemiletown £400 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
D Farrell Fivemiletown £1260 for Limousin; B Teague Lack £1230 and £1190 for Aberdeen Angus. D O'Hagan Maghera £1220 and £1080 for Charolais; B and K Cassidy Rosslea £1200 for Limousin; G Feely Lisnaskea £1190 for Limousin; C Smyton Tempo £1130 and £1100 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £1090 for Aberdeen Angus £975 for Simmental £960 for Charolais and £940 for Limousin; S McElroy Clogher £1060, £11020, and £1000 for Shorthorns; N Green Magheraveely £990 for Simmental; J McCaffery Newtownbutler £940 for Charolais; Armagh producer £910 for Charolais and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £870 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
N Green Magheraveely £1200 for Limousin £1180 for Charolais and £1090 for Aberdeen Angus; A McHugh Kinawley £1190 for Belgian Blue £1140 for Simmental; £910 for Charolais £830 and £810 for Limousins; M/S B and K Cassidy Rosslea £1090, £900 and £860 for Limousins; S McElroy Clogher £1090 for Limousin; K Bell Aughnacloy £1040 for Simmental; C Smyton Tempo £1000 for Charolais; A Farrell Fivemiletown £910 and £905 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £840 for Charolais and N Maguire Enniskillen £800 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and £785 for Limousin.