Beef bred cows selling to £3820-80 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 396 lots listed sold easily to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £3820-80 for a 960kg Limousin to £398 per 100kg with a 900kg Limousin to £3654 at £406 per 100kg a 770kg Charolais sold to £3095-40 at £402 per 100kg 2939-40 and a 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £3042 at £390 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2939-40 for a 710kg Charolais to £414per 100kg with a 670kg Belgian Blue to £2814 at £420 per 100kg and a 570kg Charolais sold to £2371-20 at £416 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1931-20 for a 680kg at £284 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3531 for a 1070kg Limousin to £330 per 100kg with a 1040kg Limousin to £3099-20 at £298 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £3045-60 for an 810kg Limousin (£376).
Friesian steers sold to £2464.80 for a 780kg to £316 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £434 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2994-60.
Friesians to £310 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1860.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for a 715kg Charolais (£454) 725kg Belgian Blue sold to £3220 (£440) with a 655kg Charolais to £2960 (£452).
Forward steers sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£396) to £425 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £2210 and £413 per 100kg for a 520kg Simmental to £2150.
Med weight steers sold to £2250 for a 500kg Charolais (£450) with a 410kg Charolais to £2040 (£497).
Smaller steers sold to £1880 for a 400kg Charolais (£470).
Heavy heifers sold to £2750 for a 720kg Charolais (£382) a 640kg Charolais sold to £2490 (£389) with a 615kg Limousin to £2480 (£403).
Forward heifers sold to £2480 for a 505kg Charolais (£491) with a 530kg Charolais to £2400 (£453).
Med weight heifers sold to £2120 for a 480kg Charolais (£441) with a 460kg Charolais to £2060 (£448).
Smaller heifers sold to £1740 for a 395kg Charolais (£440) with a 385kg Charolais to £1740 (£452).
Weanling males sold to £2310 for a strong 550kg Simmental (£420) with a 445kg Limousin to £1920 (£431).
Lightweight males sold to £1900 for a 425kg Limousin (£447) with a 385kg Charolais to £1820 (£472).
Weanling heifers sold to £1800 for a 400kg Charolais (£450) with a 335kg Charolais to £1550 (£462) and selling to £506 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1570.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2820 and £2760.
Springing heifers sold to £1900.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £3190 and £2860 for incalf heifers.
Outfits sold to £2420 and £2160.
Breeding bulls sold to £4020 for Charolais and £3300 for Limousin.
Bull calves sold to £680 and £605 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £565 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1560 for Limousin and £1500 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1430 for Simmental and £1380 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Portadown producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £420 (£2814) Omagh producer 570kg Charolais to £416 (£2371-20) Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £414 (£2939-40) Antrim producer 550kg Limousin to £410 (£2255) Brookeborough producer 900kg Limousin to £410 (£3654) Ballygawley producer 660kg Charolais to £404 (£2666-40) Irvinestown producer 770kg Charolais to £402 (£3095-40) Dungannon producer 960kg Limousin to £398 (£3820-80) Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £398 (£2467-60) Derrylin producer 750kg Charolais to £392 (£2940) Dungannon producer 580kg Limousin to £390 (£2262) Lisnaskea producer 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £390 (£3042) Dromore producer 660kg Limousin to £390 (£2574) Moneymore producer 510kg Limousin to £386 (£1968-60) Irvinestown producer 750kg Limousin to £386 (£2895) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £386 (£2431-80) Cookstown producer 620kg Limousin to £384 (£2380-80) Bellanaleck producer 720kg Limousin to £382 (£2750-40) and Ballygawley producer 660kg Charolais to £382 (2521-20) and 730kg Limousin to £380 (£2774)
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £366 to £378 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £338 to £362 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from£382 to £420 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1931-20 for a 680kg to £284 per 100kg with others selling from £270 to £280 per 100kg.
Plainer cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £170 to £214 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Fintona producer 1070kg Limousin to £330 per 100kg (£3531) Newtownbutler producer 950kg Hereford to £308 per 100kg (£2926) Tynan producer 1040kg Limousin to £298 (£3099-20) and Moneymore producer 800kg Charolais to £280 per 100kg (£2240).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £376 per 100kg for an 810kg to £3045-60. Charolais steers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2547-60. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2604 to a high of £390 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2457. Friesian steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 780kg to £2464-80, £2370 for 750kg at £316. 690kg to £316 to £2180 others sold from £292 per 100kg for a 760kg to £2219-20. Shorthorn steers sold £362 per 100kg for a 680kg to £2461-60.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £434 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2994-60. Limousin heifers sold to £410 per 100kg for a 550kg to £2255. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2354-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 570kg to £2063-40. Hereford heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2100-40. Shorthorn heifers sold to £342 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1983-60. Friesian heifers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1860.
Store bullocks (220 lots)
A very strong demand this week again with heavy steers selling to £3250 for a 715kg Charolais (£454) a 725kg Belgian Blue sold to £3220 (£444) with a 655kg Charolais to £2960 (£452).
Other quality lots sold from £366 to £446 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2990.
forward steers sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£396) with a 520kg Charolais to £2210 (£425) and a 520kg Simmental selling to £2150 (£413).
Leading prices
Co Armagh producer 715kg Charolais to £3250 (£454) 750kg Charolais to £3180 (£424) 690kg Limousin to £2970 (£430) 655kg Charolais to £2960 (£452) and 655kg Charolais to £2800 (£427) J S and M Dunwoody Caledon 725kg Belgian Blue to £3220 (£444) and 710kg Charolais to £2980 (£420) N McCauley Strabane 680kg Charolais to £3030 (£445) 730kg Charolais to £2910 (£398) and 735kg Charolais to £2880 (£392) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 780kg Charolais to £3000 (£384) 770kg Charolais to £3000 (£389) 675kg Charolais to £2880 (£426) and 750kg Charolais to £2800 (£373) S Trouton Portadown 750kg Limousin to £3000 (£400) 670kg Limousin to £3000 (£446) F J Coulter Tempo 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £2900 (£362) J Grant Aghalee 700kg Charolais to £2900 (£414) and M J Keys Clogher 770kg Charolais to £2820 (£366) and 750kg Charolais to £2770 (£369).
Forward steers 505 to 595kg sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£396) a 570kg Charolais sold to £2290 (£402) with a 555kg Charolais to £2240 (£403) for M Campbell Armagh. M Kearns Crumlin 570kg Limousin to £2290 (£402) M Meegan Omagh 520kg Charolais to £2210 (£425) E McCaffery Tempo 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £2200 (£376) Enniskillen producer 530kg Belgian Blue to £2180 (£411) 520kg Simmental to £2150 (£413) 525kg Charolais to £2150 (£409) and 525kg Charolais to £2100 (£400) M/S K and G Carropthers Fivemiletown 525kg Limousin to £2170 (£413) P Mohan Fivemiletown 570kg Limousin to £2170 (£380) and a 575kg Limousin to £2140 (£372) and M Mullan Omagh 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £2040 (£381).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2250 for a 500kg Charolais (£450) with a 410kg Charolais to £2040 (£497) and a 435kg Limousin to £2040 (£469).
Several others sold from £381 to £442 per 100kg
Leading prices
Co Antrim producer 500kg Charolais to £2350 (£450) J Martin Maguiresbridge 475kg Charolais to £2100 (£442) 465kg Simmental to £2000 (£430) 490kg Limousin to £1960 (£400) and 440kg Limousin to £1920 (£436) M McClave Rosslea 435kg Limousin to £2040 (£469) 410kg Charolais to £2040 (£497) and 455kg Charolais to £1990 (£437) E F McKenna Clogher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £2030 (£410) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£408) M Meegan Eskra 485kg Limousin to £2010 (£414) Fivemiletown producer 500kg Charolais to £2000 (£400) and 475kg Charolais to £1980 (£417) C Caughey Newtownbutler 465kg Charolais to £1970 (£423)and 435kg Charolais to £1900 (£437) Johnston Farms Clogher 495kg Belgian Blue to £1930 (£390) S Kelly Loughgall 470kg Hereford to £1890 (£402) and M Mullan Omagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£382) M Campbell Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1870 (£381).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais to £1880 (£470) T Davis Strabane 350kg Charolais to £1200 (£342) and P Edwards Ballygawley 340kg Fleckvieh to £960 and 285kg Friesian to £840.
Store heifers (161 lots)
A good steady demand remains in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2750 for a 720kg Charolais (£382) with a 640kg Charolais to £2490 (£389) and selling to £403 per 100kg for a 615kg Limousin to £2480.
Forward heifers sold to £2480 for a 505kg Charolais (£491) with a 530kg Charolais to £2400 (£453).
Leading prices
C W Boyd Drumquin 720kg Charolais to £2750 (£382) 725kg Charolais to £2750 (£379) 640kg Charolais to £2490 (£389) and 600kg Charolais to £2320 (£386) K Johnston Brookeborough 615kg Limousin to £2480 (£403) J Irwin Clogher 660kg Limousin to £2440 (£369) 595kg Charolais to £2380 (£400) and 635kg Limousin to £2230 (£351) P F Breen Trillick 595kg Charolais to£2310 (£388) and G McVitty Newtownbutler 655kg Belgian Blue to £2260 (£345).
Forward heifers 505kg to 570kg sold to £2480 for a 505kg Charolais (£491) with a 530kg Charolais to £2390 (£451) for Paul Hacket Newtownbutler. S Kelly Carrickmore 530kg Charolais to £2400 (£453) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £2380 (£441) K Johnston Brookeborough 570kg Limousin to £2340 (£410) 570kg Limousin to £2320 (£407) and 570kg Limousin to £2220 (£389) M and N O'Connor Augher 565kg Charolais to £2290 (£405) and 540kg Charolais to £2270 (£420) and J A Bloomer Killylea 530kg Saler to £2250 (£424).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2120 for a 480kg Charolais (£441) with a 460kg Charolais to £2060 (£448) and a 425kg Charolais to £1870 (£440).
Several other quality lots sold from £373 to £438 per 100kg.
Leading prices
D Clarke Maguiresbridge 480kg Charolais to £2120 (£441) and 465kg Charolais to £1870 (£402) K Johnston Brookeborough 495kg Limousin to £2070 (£418) 500kg Limousin to £2000 (£400) 495kg Limousin to £1990 (£402) and 470kg Limousin to £1910 (£406) Enniskillen producer 460kg Charolais to £2060 (£448) and 475kg Charolais to £1870 (£440) H Donnelly Sixmilecross 465kg Charolais to £2040 (£438) P Hacket Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £2010 (£406) D Eagleson Aughnacloy 495kg Limousin to £2000 (£404) M and N O'Connor Augher 455kg Charolais to £1930 (£424) P F Breen Trillick 450kg Charolais to £1900 (£422) and 495kg Charolais to £1850 (£373) P J Kelly Aughnacloy 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1890 (£378) K King Newry 485kg Limousin to £1880 (£387) N Corr Ardboe 475kg Charolais to £1880 (£396) J Connelly Newtownbutler 470kg Limousin to £1850 (£393) and M Nesbitt Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1840 (£379).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 395kg Charolais to £1740 (£440) and 380kg Limousin to £1400 (£368) M and N O'Connor Augher 385kg Charolais to £1740 (£452) G Graham Derrylin 400kg Limousin to £1660 (£415) P Renaghan Keady 380kg Limousin to £1430 (£376) K King Newry 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£359) and 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£368) Newtownhamilton producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£326) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£324) and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£302) A Burleigh Florencecourt 390kg Belgian Blue to £1270 (£325) and T Davis Strabane 330kg Charolais to £1140 (£345) and 310kg Simmental to £940 (£303).
Weanlings (230 lots)
Demand continues very strong in this section with strong males selling to £2310 for a 550kg Simmental (£420) selling to £431 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1920. Lightweight Males sold to £1900 for a 425kg Limousin (£447) selling to £472 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1820.
Weanling heifers sold to £1960 for a strong 465kg Limousin (£421) with a 420kg Limousin to £1700 (£404).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1800 for a 400kg Charolais (£450) with a 345kg Charolais to £1590 (£461) and a 335kg Charolais to £1550 (£462) selling to £506 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1570.
Leading prices
Strong Males sold to £2310 for a 550kg Simmental (£420) 495kg Simmental to £1940 (£392) and 525kg Simmental to £1840 (£350) for B McWilliams Seskinore. W R Graham Derrylin 520kg Charolais to £2100 (£404) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £2060 (£412) 475kg Charolais to £1950 (£410) and 490kg Charolais to £1910 (£390) N Kelly Sixmilecross 500kg Belgian Blue to £1980 (£396) M McCooey Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1960 (£400) 475kg Limousin to £1860 (£391) and 480kg Limousin to £1830 (£381) A Hadden Aughnacloy 445kg Limousin to £1920 (£431) and 485kg Limousin to £1880 (£387) V McCrystal Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1910 (£415) and V O'Hanlon Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1870 (£415).
Lightweight males sold to £1900 for a 425kg Limousin (£447) for A Hadden Aughnacloy. K Wilson Fermanagh 420kg Charolais to £1890 (£450) and 385kg Charolais to £1820 (£472) and V McCrystal Ballygawley 425kg Charolais to £1840 (£433) and 435kg Charolais to £1840 (£423).
Weanling heifers
Strong Females sold to £1960 for a 465kg Limousin (£421) with a 445kg Limousin to £1730 (£388) and a 420kg Limousin to £1640 (£390) for J J Moane Fivemiletown. H J Turbitt Ballygawley 440kg Charolais to £1750 (£398) W Beadon Clogher 515kg Belgian Blue to £1740 (£338) and 505kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£305) Fivemiletown producer 420kg Limousin to £1700 (£404).
LIghtweight heifers sold to £1800 for a 400kg Charolais (£450) with a 350kg Charolais to £1510 (£431) for D Allen Ballygawley. Enniskillen producer 390kg Charolais to £1700 x 2 (£436) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £1680 (£430) K Wilson Fermanagh 390kg Charolais to £1660 (£425) D Conroy Sixmilecross 405kg Limousin to £1620 (£400) R Watson Augher 380kg Charolais to £1590 (£418) 345kg Charolais to £1590 (£461) and 335kg Charolais to £1550 (£462) M McGirr Tempo 310kg Charolais to £1570 (£506) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1540 (£400) and E Kyle Sixmilecross 315kg Charolais to £1510 (£479).
Dairy cows and heifers
Another good entry this week again sold to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £2820 2240 and £1980 for a Trillick producer. Ballygawley producer £2760, and £2680. Aughnacloy producer £2710 and £2530 for calved heifers and £2360 for third calver. Benburb producer £2580 and £2560 calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2500 calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2450 and £1790 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2270 and £1740 for calved heifers. Derrylin producer £2260 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1900 for springing heifer (at note).
Breeding bulls
Newtownstewart producer £4020 for pedigree registered Charolais Rosslea producer £3300 for pedigree registered Limousin Fivemiletown producer £3000 for pedigree non registered Charolais Armagh producer £2880 for Limousin. Aughnacloy producer £2180 for pedigree registered Limousin.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold readily with incalf cows and heifers selling to £3190 and £2500 for D Williamson Portadown. M A Garry Dromore £2860, £2500 and £2100. S Cassidy Ballygawley £2700 and £2320. Aughnacloy producer £2010 and £1600. Dungannon producer £1980.
Others sold from £920 to £1460.
Outfits sold to £2420 for second calver and heifer calf and £2160 for second calver with heifer calf for R Smyth Armagh
Dropped calves and reared lumps (200 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £680 and £605 for Aberdeen Angus to a Newtownhamilton producer. A C Lunny Aghalane £600 x 2 £490 and £465 for Hereford; M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £520 x 2 and £450 for Aberdeen Angus; P G McGee Augher ££520 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £510for Belgian Blue and £455 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus; C McBrien Lisnaskea £500 for Friesian; A Veitch Lisbellaw £490 and £450 for Belgian Blues Edergole Farms Ltd. Fivemiletown £470 for Simmental.
Heifer calves
P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £565 for Charolais; Nerwtownhamilton producer £520, £500 and £480 for Aberdeen Angus Edergole Farms Ltd. Fivemiletown £485 for Simmental; Omagh producer £480 for Limousin £465 and £455 for Blonde d'Aquitaines and Dungannon producer £440 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
P N G Hadden Ballygawley £1560, £1400 and £1260 for Limousins with £1500 for Charolais; M and G Monaghan Augher £1490 for Charolais; D Jefferson Sixmilecross £1400 for Limousin; N Maguire Enniskillen £1400 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £1390, £1260, £1200, £1180, £1150 and £1090 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £1360, £1300, £1290 and £1100 for Charolais with £1210 for Limousin; R Birney Ederney £1310 for Limousin and G Feely Lisnaskea £1150 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
Clive Smyton Tempo £1430 for Simmental £1250 for Limousin and £1230 for Charolais; P N G Hadden Ballygawley £1380 and £1330 for Charolais; J F Martin Kinawley £1100 for Shorthorn beef and £790 for Belgian Blue; R Condell Claddy £1080 for Simmental; S McMahon Rosslea £1000 for Charolais £900 for Limousin and £880 for Hereford; N Maguire Enniskillen £980, £900, £890 and £880 for Charolais; A Leonard Enniskillen £930 for Charolais; P Hughes Dungannon £900 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and K Stewart Aughnacloy £800 and £780 for Blonde d'Aquitaines.
