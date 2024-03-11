Beef bred cows sold to £2189.40 for an 890kg Charolais at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2189-40 for an 890kg Charolais to £246 per 100kg with a 920kg Charolais to £2097-60 at £228 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £1848 at £240 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £256 with a 670kg Limousin to £246 per 100kg to £1648-20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £168 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1276-80 other fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2066-40 for a 1230kg Charolais to £168.

Fat steers sold to £294 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940.

Fat heifers sold to £262 for a 640kg to £1676-80.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2260 for an 835kg Charolais (£270) selling to £319 per 100kg for a 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£270).

Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 590kg Charolais (£322).

Med weight steers sold to £1620 for a 495kg Limousin (£327) to £348 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1430.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heavy heifers sold to £2140 for a 755kg Charolais (£276) to £281 per 100kg for a 605kg Limousin to £1700.

Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) to £315 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1720.

Med weight heifers sold to £1430 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (£317).

Smaller heifers sold to £1180 for a 370kg Limousin (£319).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1640 for a strong 570kg Charolais (£287).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lighter weights sold to £1430 for a 385kg Limousin (£387) with a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355).

Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 445kg Belgian Blue (£420) with a 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387).

Dairy cows sold to £1600.

Suckler outfits sold to £2470 and £2410.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1500.

Bull calves sold to £450 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £410 for Charolais.

Male lumps sold to £980 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £860 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Florencecourt producer 590kg Charolais to £262 (£1545-80) Plumbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £256 (£1664) and 720kg Charolais to £242 (£1742-40) Fivemiletown producer 520kg Limousin to £250 (£1300) and 610kg Limousin to £230 (£1403) Newtownbutler producer 670kg Limousin to £246 (£1648-20) Omagh producer 890kg Charolais to £246 (£2189-40) Aughnacloy producer 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610-40) Magheraveely producer 770kg Limousin to £240 (£1848) and 760kg Limousin to £230 (£1748) Aughnacloy producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1785) Dungannon producer 760kg Charolais to £236 (£1793-60) Clogher producer 620kg Limousin to £236 (£1463-20) Dungannon producer 550kg Charolais to £232 (£1276) Dungannon producer 680kg Limousin to £232 (£1577-60) Seskinore producer 670kg Charolais to £232 (£1554-40) Omagh producer 730kg Charolais to £230 (£1679) Omagh producer 570kg Simmental to £228 (£1299-60) Lisnaskea producer 920kg Charolais to £228 (£2097-60) Pomeroy 150 to £16 and producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £228, £1550-40.

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £226 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £240 to £256 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1276-80 for a 760kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £114 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £176 (£1408) and Florencecourt producer 1230kg Charolais to £168 (£2066-40).

Fat steers

Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1940.Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1490-40. Charolais steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1671-40. Simmental steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1806. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1612-80. Parthenais steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1510-40. Hereford steers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1402-20. Shorthorn steers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1357. Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1456.

Fat heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charolais heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1676-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1470-60. Hereford heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1250. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1254. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1413-60. Friesians heifers sold to £200 per 100kg for 580kg to £1160.

Store bullocks (240 lots)

Another good entry of quality stock this week sold to a top of £2260 per head to £2180 (£269) D M Rowe Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £2140 (£278) 770kg Charolais to £2100 (£272) 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2100 (£266) 775kg Charolais to £2090 (£269) and 705kg Limousin to £2050 (£290) P Gormley Dungannon 770kg Limousin to £2100 (£272) B Daly Armagh 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£319) M and H Williamson Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £2090 (£288) 690kg Limousin to £2080 (£301) and 680kg Charolais to £2060 (£303) J Grant Aghalee 740kg Charolais to £2070 (£279) M O'Neill Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £2040 (£279) and Fermanagh producer 665kg Limousin to £2030 (£305).

Forward steers 515kg to 590kg

Sold to £1900 for a 590kg Charolais (£322) 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294) 540kg Charolais to £1650 (£305) and 540kg Charolais to £1510 (£279) S O'Neill Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £1830 (£318) and 570kg Limousin to £1700 (£298) Fermanagh producer 585kg Charolais to £1870 (£319) 570kg Charolais to £1830 (£321) and 565kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) D J Hume Strabane 575kg Charolais to £1780 (£309) 575kg Limousin to £1770 (£308) and 525kg Charolais to £1670 (£318) J and J Elliott Fermanagh 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) 525kg Limousin to £1680 (£320) 555kg Limousin to £1650 (£297) 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) 575kg Limousin to £1620 (£282) and 515kg Limousin to £1550 (£301) and R D Sommerville Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1680 (£305) and 550kg Limousin to £1660 (£302).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 495kg Limousin (£327) and selling to £348 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1430.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All other quality lots sold from £295 to £341 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1500.

Leading prices as follows:

Fermanagh producer 495kg Limousin to £1620 (£327) 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325) 495kg Simmental to £1560 (£315) and 445kg Charolais to £1470 (£330) D J Hume Strabane 470kg Charolais to £1560 (£332) P Tally Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1560 (£321) 460kg Limousin to £1520 (£330) and 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) P McKenna Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1520 (£313) R Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1510 (£302) S Grew Corranny 440kg Charolais to £1500 (£341) and 455kg Charolais to £1430 (£314) A Daly Benburb 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) D Alexander Donemana 485kg Limousin to £1460 (£301) R J Hughes Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£295) G Armstrong Florencecourt 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) T Grew Rosslea 470kg to £1440 (£306) and Fermanagh producer 410kg Limousin to £1430 (£348).

Store heifers (140 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with a top price of £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) and selling to £281 per 100kg for a 605kg Limousin to £1700.

Other quality lots sold from £254 to £280 per 100kg.

Forward heifers

Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1720.

Leading prices:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casllederg producer 775kg Charolais to £2140 (£276) M Gormley Omagh 680kg Limousin to £1850 (£272) 675kg Limousin to £1800 (£266) and 650kg Charolais to £1750 (£269) F O'Rourke Rosslea 650kg Charolais to £1820 (£280) F O'Kane Omagh 690kg Charolais to £1700 (£246) A Morrow Aughnacloy 700kg Belgian Blue to £1700 (£243) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) and 615kg Charolais to 31690 (£275) M J Keys Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1680 (£258) 640kg Simmental to £1640 (£256) and 630kg Charolais to £1600 (£254) and J Grant Aghalee 600kg Limousin to £1630 (£271) and 635kg Charolais to £1620 (£255).

Forward heifers 520kg to 590kg

Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) F O'Rourke Rosslea 545kg Charolais to £1720 (£315) and 590kg Charolais to £1680 (£284) C McElmurray Pomeroy 550kg Limousin to £1690 (£307) M J Keys Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1610 (£309) and J McCabe Rosslea 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286)

Med weight heifers 420kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (£317) most others sold from £242 to £304 per 100kg.

Sample prices: C Johnston Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£317) M/S D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289) 440kg Charolais to £1260 (£286) 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£286) and 430kg Limousin to £1210 (£281) K Lynch Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) M King Armagh 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£294) and 460kg Limousin to £1190 (£258) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 420kg Charolais to £1280 (£304) C Donnelly Eskra 450kg Simmental to £1260 (£280) 425kg Charolais to 31200 (£282) and 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) A Dunlop Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1250 (£258) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£247) C Johnston Fivemiletown 500kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£244) J McCaffery Fermanagh 440kg Limousin to £1220 (£277) C Armstrong Florencecourt 480kg Shorthorn to £1210 (£252).

Smaller heifers 350kg and under

Advertisement

Advertisement

J McCaffery Fermanagh 370kg Limousin to £1180 (£319) and 375kg Limousin to £990. Fermanagh producer 360kg Limousin to £1070. M King Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1050and 325kg Limousin to £850. L McCaffery Belcoo 345kg Limousin to £1020. Belleek producer 395kg Limousin to £1000 P Edwards Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £930. R Magowan Dungannon 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 375kg Limousin to £900, £375kg Hereford to £850, and 355kg Limousin to £820. J G Connon Co. Antrim 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. C Johnston Fivemiletown 345kg Belgian Blue to £700.

Weanlings (270 lots)

A very good selection of quality lots on offer this week again sold to a top of £1640 for a strong Charolais male 570 kg (£287) with lighter weights selling to £371 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1430 and a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355).

Several other quality lots sold from £287 to £365 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1370.

Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 445kg belgian blue (£420) with a 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387) and a 345kg Limousin to £1180 (£342).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other quality lots sold from £268 to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390.

Leading prices

Stronger steers and bulls sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) and a 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) for J Beggan Rosslea. W Crawford Clogher 590kg Limousin to £1500 (£254) and 525kg Limousin to £1440 (£274) P Bogue Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) and C Reid Omagh 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1400 (£272).

Lighter weight males sold to £1550 for a 475kg Charolais (£326) 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) and 410kg Charolais to £1380 (£336) for D J Hune Strabane. W J Mc Caffery Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1430 (£371) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£354) C Kelly Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1400 (£354) T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1400 (£350) and 405kg Charolais to £1380 (£341) B Mullan Sixmilecross 445kg Charolais to £1390 (£312) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1380 (£287) D P Gormley Irvinestown 375kg Limousin to £1370 (£365) and J Straghan Keady 405kg Charolais to £1370 (£338).

Weanling heifers

A Leonard Largy Road Enniskillen 445kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£420) D J Hume Strabane 510kg Limousin to £1530 (£300) 420kg Charolais to £1390 (£331) 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) 385kg Charolais to £1180 (£306) and 380kg Limousin to £1180 (£310) J Doyle Armagh 515kg Charolais to £1480 (£287) 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) 415kg Charolais to £1240 (£299) 410kg Charolais to £1100 (£268) and 365kg Charolais to £1080 (£296) C Doyle Armagh 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) B McNamee Sixmilecross 410kg Limousin to 31210 (£295) and 345kg Limousin to £1070 (£310) B Mullan Sixmilecross 435kg Limousin to £1190 (£273) Fermanagh producer 345kg Limousin to £1180 (£342) A W Ferguson Newmills 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387) S Dunlop Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1120 (£298) and J Burton Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1080 (£317).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A larger entry this week resulted in a quieter demand with a Fermanagh producer selling calved heifers to £1600 and £1400. Aughnacloy producer £1600 twice, £1550, £1510, 1500, and £1440. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. Markethill producer £1440 and £1400 for calved heifers.

Several others sold from £950 to £1370.

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer £2200 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 23-06-2022) Dromore producer £1960 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 08-06-2022) and £1750 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 17-05-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Stewartstown producer selling a 2019 cow and bull calf to £2470, £2410 for 2019 cow and heifer calf, £2290 for 2018 cow and heifer calf and £2000 for a 2018 cow and heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1630 for heifer with heifer calf. Crumlin producer £1370 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £1360 for heifer with heifer calf and £1030 for 2013 cow with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold from £1500 for a Fivemiletown producer. Dungannon producer £1370 and £1260 for heifers (6 months incalf to Limousin bull) and Emyvale producer £1180 and £1070 for 2017 incalf cows.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good entry this week sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £450, £420, £370, and £355 for Limousins to G Cullen Coalisland. M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £405, £390, £360, x 2 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £370 x 2 and £305 for Charolais. A C Lunny Aghalane £355 x 2 for Belgian Blues. D McKenna Clogher £350 for Aberdeen Angus and H Morrison Brookeborough £320 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

Fermanagh producer £410 £400 and £380 for Charolais. Clogher producer £390 and £370 for Limousins. Omagh producer £380, £350 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus Ballygawley producer £345 for Aberdeen Angus; Drumcose producer £315 for Charolais and Lisnaskea producer £300 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

C McManus Dromore £980 for Charolais and £795 for Limousin; B McKenna Clogher £810 for Limousin £700 for Aberdeen Angus and £400 for Belgian Blue; S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin £700, £650, £645, £600 x 2 and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; N Boyd Keady £630 and £550 x 2 for Belgian Blues, M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £450, £420 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus and G Smith Seskinore £440 for Friesian.

Reared female lumps