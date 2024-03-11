Beef bred cows sold to £2189.40 for an 890kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2189-40 for an 890kg Charolais to £246 per 100kg with a 920kg Charolais to £2097-60 at £228 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £1848 at £240 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £256 with a 670kg Limousin to £246 per 100kg to £1648-20.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £168 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1276-80 other fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2066-40 for a 1230kg Charolais to £168.
Fat steers sold to £294 for a 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940.
Fat heifers sold to £262 for a 640kg to £1676-80.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2260 for an 835kg Charolais (£270) selling to £319 per 100kg for a 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£270).
Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 590kg Charolais (£322).
Med weight steers sold to £1620 for a 495kg Limousin (£327) to £348 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1430.
Heavy heifers sold to £2140 for a 755kg Charolais (£276) to £281 per 100kg for a 605kg Limousin to £1700.
Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) to £315 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1720.
Med weight heifers sold to £1430 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (£317).
Smaller heifers sold to £1180 for a 370kg Limousin (£319).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1640 for a strong 570kg Charolais (£287).
Lighter weights sold to £1430 for a 385kg Limousin (£387) with a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355).
Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 445kg Belgian Blue (£420) with a 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387).
Dairy cows sold to £1600.
Suckler outfits sold to £2470 and £2410.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1500.
Bull calves sold to £450 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £410 for Charolais.
Male lumps sold to £980 for Charolais.
Female lumps sold to £860 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Florencecourt producer 590kg Charolais to £262 (£1545-80) Plumbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £256 (£1664) and 720kg Charolais to £242 (£1742-40) Fivemiletown producer 520kg Limousin to £250 (£1300) and 610kg Limousin to £230 (£1403) Newtownbutler producer 670kg Limousin to £246 (£1648-20) Omagh producer 890kg Charolais to £246 (£2189-40) Aughnacloy producer 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610-40) Magheraveely producer 770kg Limousin to £240 (£1848) and 760kg Limousin to £230 (£1748) Aughnacloy producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1785) Dungannon producer 760kg Charolais to £236 (£1793-60) Clogher producer 620kg Limousin to £236 (£1463-20) Dungannon producer 550kg Charolais to £232 (£1276) Dungannon producer 680kg Limousin to £232 (£1577-60) Seskinore producer 670kg Charolais to £232 (£1554-40) Omagh producer 730kg Charolais to £230 (£1679) Omagh producer 570kg Simmental to £228 (£1299-60) Lisnaskea producer 920kg Charolais to £228 (£2097-60) Pomeroy 150 to £16 and producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £228, £1550-40.
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £226 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £240 to £256 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1276-80 for a 760kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £114 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Clogher producer 800kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £176 (£1408) and Florencecourt producer 1230kg Charolais to £168 (£2066-40).
Fat steers
Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1940.Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1490-40. Charolais steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1671-40. Simmental steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1806. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1612-80. Parthenais steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1510-40. Hereford steers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1402-20. Shorthorn steers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1357. Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1456.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1676-80. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1470-60. Hereford heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1250. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1254. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1413-60. Friesians heifers sold to £200 per 100kg for 580kg to £1160.
Store bullocks (240 lots)
Another good entry of quality stock this week sold to a top of £2260 per head to £2180 (£269) D M Rowe Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £2140 (£278) 770kg Charolais to £2100 (£272) 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2100 (£266) 775kg Charolais to £2090 (£269) and 705kg Limousin to £2050 (£290) P Gormley Dungannon 770kg Limousin to £2100 (£272) B Daly Armagh 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£319) M and H Williamson Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £2090 (£288) 690kg Limousin to £2080 (£301) and 680kg Charolais to £2060 (£303) J Grant Aghalee 740kg Charolais to £2070 (£279) M O'Neill Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £2040 (£279) and Fermanagh producer 665kg Limousin to £2030 (£305).
Forward steers 515kg to 590kg
Sold to £1900 for a 590kg Charolais (£322) 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294) 540kg Charolais to £1650 (£305) and 540kg Charolais to £1510 (£279) S O'Neill Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £1830 (£318) and 570kg Limousin to £1700 (£298) Fermanagh producer 585kg Charolais to £1870 (£319) 570kg Charolais to £1830 (£321) and 565kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) D J Hume Strabane 575kg Charolais to £1780 (£309) 575kg Limousin to £1770 (£308) and 525kg Charolais to £1670 (£318) J and J Elliott Fermanagh 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) 525kg Limousin to £1680 (£320) 555kg Limousin to £1650 (£297) 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) 575kg Limousin to £1620 (£282) and 515kg Limousin to £1550 (£301) and R D Sommerville Omagh 550kg Limousin to £1680 (£305) and 550kg Limousin to £1660 (£302).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very lively demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 495kg Limousin (£327) and selling to £348 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1430.
All other quality lots sold from £295 to £341 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £1500.
Leading prices as follows:
Fermanagh producer 495kg Limousin to £1620 (£327) 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325) 495kg Simmental to £1560 (£315) and 445kg Charolais to £1470 (£330) D J Hume Strabane 470kg Charolais to £1560 (£332) P Tally Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1560 (£321) 460kg Limousin to £1520 (£330) and 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) P McKenna Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1520 (£313) R Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1510 (£302) S Grew Corranny 440kg Charolais to £1500 (£341) and 455kg Charolais to £1430 (£314) A Daly Benburb 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) D Alexander Donemana 485kg Limousin to £1460 (£301) R J Hughes Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£295) G Armstrong Florencecourt 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) T Grew Rosslea 470kg to £1440 (£306) and Fermanagh producer 410kg Limousin to £1430 (£348).
Store heifers (140 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with a top price of £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) and selling to £281 per 100kg for a 605kg Limousin to £1700.
Other quality lots sold from £254 to £280 per 100kg.
Forward heifers
Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1720.
Leading prices:
Casllederg producer 775kg Charolais to £2140 (£276) M Gormley Omagh 680kg Limousin to £1850 (£272) 675kg Limousin to £1800 (£266) and 650kg Charolais to £1750 (£269) F O'Rourke Rosslea 650kg Charolais to £1820 (£280) F O'Kane Omagh 690kg Charolais to £1700 (£246) A Morrow Aughnacloy 700kg Belgian Blue to £1700 (£243) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) and 615kg Charolais to 31690 (£275) M J Keys Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1680 (£258) 640kg Simmental to £1640 (£256) and 630kg Charolais to £1600 (£254) and J Grant Aghalee 600kg Limousin to £1630 (£271) and 635kg Charolais to £1620 (£255).
Forward heifers 520kg to 590kg
Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Limousin (£297) F O'Rourke Rosslea 545kg Charolais to £1720 (£315) and 590kg Charolais to £1680 (£284) C McElmurray Pomeroy 550kg Limousin to £1690 (£307) M J Keys Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1610 (£309) and J McCabe Rosslea 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286)
Med weight heifers 420kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 450kg Aberdeen Angus (£317) most others sold from £242 to £304 per 100kg.
Sample prices: C Johnston Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1430 (£317) M/S D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289) 440kg Charolais to £1260 (£286) 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£286) and 430kg Limousin to £1210 (£281) K Lynch Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) M King Armagh 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£294) and 460kg Limousin to £1190 (£258) A Lockhart Aughnacloy 420kg Charolais to £1280 (£304) C Donnelly Eskra 450kg Simmental to £1260 (£280) 425kg Charolais to 31200 (£282) and 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) A Dunlop Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1250 (£258) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£247) C Johnston Fivemiletown 500kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£244) J McCaffery Fermanagh 440kg Limousin to £1220 (£277) C Armstrong Florencecourt 480kg Shorthorn to £1210 (£252).
Smaller heifers 350kg and under
J McCaffery Fermanagh 370kg Limousin to £1180 (£319) and 375kg Limousin to £990. Fermanagh producer 360kg Limousin to £1070. M King Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1050and 325kg Limousin to £850. L McCaffery Belcoo 345kg Limousin to £1020. Belleek producer 395kg Limousin to £1000 P Edwards Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £930. R Magowan Dungannon 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 375kg Limousin to £900, £375kg Hereford to £850, and 355kg Limousin to £820. J G Connon Co. Antrim 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. C Johnston Fivemiletown 345kg Belgian Blue to £700.
Weanlings (270 lots)
A very good selection of quality lots on offer this week again sold to a top of £1640 for a strong Charolais male 570 kg (£287) with lighter weights selling to £371 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1430 and a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355).
Several other quality lots sold from £287 to £365 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1370.
Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 445kg belgian blue (£420) with a 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387) and a 345kg Limousin to £1180 (£342).
Other quality lots sold from £268 to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390.
Leading prices
Stronger steers and bulls sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (£287) and a 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) for J Beggan Rosslea. W Crawford Clogher 590kg Limousin to £1500 (£254) and 525kg Limousin to £1440 (£274) P Bogue Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) and C Reid Omagh 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1400 (£272).
Lighter weight males sold to £1550 for a 475kg Charolais (£326) 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) and 410kg Charolais to £1380 (£336) for D J Hune Strabane. W J Mc Caffery Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1430 (£371) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£354) C Kelly Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1400 (£354) T Smyth Dromore 400kg Charolais to £1400 (£350) and 405kg Charolais to £1380 (£341) B Mullan Sixmilecross 445kg Charolais to £1390 (£312) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1380 (£287) D P Gormley Irvinestown 375kg Limousin to £1370 (£365) and J Straghan Keady 405kg Charolais to £1370 (£338).
Weanling heifers
A Leonard Largy Road Enniskillen 445kg Belgian Blue to £1870 (£420) D J Hume Strabane 510kg Limousin to £1530 (£300) 420kg Charolais to £1390 (£331) 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) 385kg Charolais to £1180 (£306) and 380kg Limousin to £1180 (£310) J Doyle Armagh 515kg Charolais to £1480 (£287) 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) 415kg Charolais to £1240 (£299) 410kg Charolais to £1100 (£268) and 365kg Charolais to £1080 (£296) C Doyle Armagh 430kg Charolais to £1270 (£295) B McNamee Sixmilecross 410kg Limousin to 31210 (£295) and 345kg Limousin to £1070 (£310) B Mullan Sixmilecross 435kg Limousin to £1190 (£273) Fermanagh producer 345kg Limousin to £1180 (£342) A W Ferguson Newmills 305kg Limousin to £1180 (£387) S Dunlop Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1120 (£298) and J Burton Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £1080 (£317).
Dairy cows and heifers
A larger entry this week resulted in a quieter demand with a Fermanagh producer selling calved heifers to £1600 and £1400. Aughnacloy producer £1600 twice, £1550, £1510, 1500, and £1440. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. Markethill producer £1440 and £1400 for calved heifers.
Several others sold from £950 to £1370.
Breeding bulls
Ballygawley producer £2200 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 23-06-2022) Dromore producer £1960 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 08-06-2022) and £1750 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 17-05-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Stewartstown producer selling a 2019 cow and bull calf to £2470, £2410 for 2019 cow and heifer calf, £2290 for 2018 cow and heifer calf and £2000 for a 2018 cow and heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1630 for heifer with heifer calf. Crumlin producer £1370 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £1360 for heifer with heifer calf and £1030 for 2013 cow with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold from £1500 for a Fivemiletown producer. Dungannon producer £1370 and £1260 for heifers (6 months incalf to Limousin bull) and Emyvale producer £1180 and £1070 for 2017 incalf cows.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good entry this week sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves selling to £450, £420, £370, and £355 for Limousins to G Cullen Coalisland. M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £405, £390, £360, x 2 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £370 x 2 and £305 for Charolais. A C Lunny Aghalane £355 x 2 for Belgian Blues. D McKenna Clogher £350 for Aberdeen Angus and H Morrison Brookeborough £320 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
Fermanagh producer £410 £400 and £380 for Charolais. Clogher producer £390 and £370 for Limousins. Omagh producer £380, £350 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus Ballygawley producer £345 for Aberdeen Angus; Drumcose producer £315 for Charolais and Lisnaskea producer £300 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
C McManus Dromore £980 for Charolais and £795 for Limousin; B McKenna Clogher £810 for Limousin £700 for Aberdeen Angus and £400 for Belgian Blue; S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin £700, £650, £645, £600 x 2 and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; N Boyd Keady £630 and £550 x 2 for Belgian Blues, M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £450, £420 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus and G Smith Seskinore £440 for Friesian.
Reared female lumps
B Quigley Enniskillen £860, £770, £735 and £640 for Charolais £770 for Limousin and £710 for Hereford. New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £800 for Charolais; B McKenna Clogher £730 for Limousin £630 for Simmental and £600 for Aberdeen Angus; C and B McManus Dromore £710, £700 and £670 for Limousins; N Boyd Keady £695 for Belgian Blue and £590 for Charolais; B Teague Lack £660 for Charolais; J R Nixon Bellanaleck £605 for Belgian Blue and C McGoldrick Castlederg £580 for Aberdeen Angus.